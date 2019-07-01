Tunisia: Detention of very dangerous terrorist for investigations on attacks

The Tunisian judiciary decided, Saturday, to detain Raed Touati, who is accused of belonging to Al-Qaeda, for investigations into armed attacks.

The Tunisian judiciary decided, Saturday, to detain Raed Touati, who is accused of belonging to Al-Qaeda, for investigations into armed attacks.

This came in a press statement by Sofien Selliti, spokesperson for the Judicial Counter-Terrorism Division.

Selliti explained that the decision came after “the submission of the file of the case of Touati (who is classified as a very dangerous terrorist) on Friday to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the Judicial Counter-Terrorism Division, which permitted the opening of an investigation into the charges.”

This comes two days after three terrorist attacks in Tunisia last Thursday; two of which in the capital Tunis, killing a police officer and injuring four people. These attacks occurred less than a year after a suicide bombing carried out by a woman in the heart of Avenue Habib Bourguiba in the capital.

On Thursday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings in the capital.

In early May, Tunisian security forces arrested Raed Touati after pre-emptive security operations.

Selliti said in press statements at the time that Touati, who was arrested in a pre-emptive qualitative operation on the slopes of Mount Chaambi in Kasserine Governorate (west), is classified as a “very dangerous terrorist.”

Selliti explained that Touati is involved in three terrorist operations that resulted in the death and injury of several soldiers.