رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
483بازدید
‍ پ

Iran Vows to Repeat Harsh Response to Border Violation

کد خبر: ۹۰۸۰۳۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۵:۰۵ 26 June 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned the US that Iran will once again show a decisive response to any violation of its territorial integrity.

In a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Rouhani underlined that the US is going to get another decisive response from the Iranian armed forces if it ever repeats the mistake of violating the Islamic Republic’s borders.

“If the Americans decide to invade Iranian waters and airspace, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will confront them and give them a crushing response,” he told Macron, a week after Iranian Air Defense units shot down an intruding US spy drone in Iran’s airspace.

Rouhani went on to say that Iran is not interested in heightening tensions in the region and has never been after a war with any country, including the US.

“We have always remained committed to regional peace and stability and have done our best to contribute to the regional security,” he said.

He referred to Iran’s full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal and the need for the Europeans to fulfill their promises to guarantee Iran’s economic benefits under the accord, including removing obstacles in the banking ties and the sale of oil.

Unfortunately, none of the Europeans’ promises have been fulfilled, Rouhani deplored.

“If Iran can’t benefit from the economic aspects of the JCPOA, it would scale down its commitments under the deal based on articles 26 and 36 of the nuclear accord,” he added, IFP News reported.

The Iranian president reiterated that Iran will never sit for another round of talks over what was achieved two years ago, saying that by violating international law through exerting pressure on the Iranian nation, the Americans showed that they are not after resolving issues.

Iran has always contributed to lasting developments in the region along with France and will do the same in the future, he stressed.

“If the other sides of the Iranian nuclear deal had lived up to their pledges under the nuclear accord, today, we could witness some positive and promising developments in the region.”

He also warned against further tensions in the region and said tensions will have no achievements for any sides in the region.

For his part, Macron expressed regret over the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and imposition and intensification of sanctions against Iran, saying, “France has always attempted to save the JCPOA and persuade the other parties, especially the United States, to live up to it.”

He also referred to the status quo of the region and the downing of the American drone by Iran’s air defense systems, saying, “We need to promote cooperation and interaction with the aim of developing stability and security in the region.”

Macron stressed that all counties should attempt to prevent regional tensions from escalating, saying, “Many of the decisions made by the US government are of domestic use.”

Tasnim News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran us france drone
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فائقه دوستی مرتضی صفاری کاداستر پرونده الکترونیک سلامت بیت کوین مجتبی ذوالنور سعید طوسی هفته قوه قضائیه
آخرین اخبار

آرس موندانا ؛ آرس موندانا

انتشار کلید آزمون های پیش کارورزی و علوم پایه گروه پزشکی

تظاهرات «نه به جنگ با ایران» در دهلی نو

خرید ارزان و آگاهانه‌ انواع گوشی، مانیتور و تبلت

ورود وزیر کشور به ماجرای درگیری پلیس با دختر جوان

غرق شدن غم انگیز پناهجو در مرز آمریکا‎

جای من نیستی ؛ سیروان خسروی

واکنش آیت‌الله جنتی به تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا

زمان امتحانات نهایی دانش‌آموزان مناطق سیل‌زده اعلام شد

راز جنایت در پارک تهرانپارس فاش شد

بارش باران، رعد و برق و وزش باد در ارتفاعات البرز

حکم سنگین برای عامل تعرض به دانش‌آموزان اصفهانی

وزارت ورزش برای واگذاری استقلال و پرسپولیس جازد!

واکنش سخنگوی دولت به سانسورهای گاندو

شایعه به کما رفتن سردار فضلی تکذیب شد

وب گردی

رتبه اول گوگل چگونه سایت شما را به تاج و تخت می‌رساند؟

تبلیغ رایگان محصولات و خدمات در شبکه نوآوری تهران

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

هتل های شیراز

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر
بنر جنجالی درباره ظهور و برجام جمع‌آوری شد/پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکایی ۷ کیلومتر درون آب‌های سرزمینی ایران بود/ روحانی: بعضی‌ها یک حالت مادر شوهری به خود گرفتند
گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی
رئیس جمهور آمریکا، رهبر انقلاب اسلامی، فرماندهان سپاه و وزیر امور خارجه ایران را تحریم کرد!
قدردانی ترامپ از ایران به خاطر سرنگون نکردن هواپیمای آمریکایی/تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی درباره حمله به نفتکش ها/واکنش آمریکا به خبر ارسال پیام به ایران از طریق عمان/شروط شبه نظامیان مورد حمایت آمریکا برای مذاکره با سوریه
ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود
فائقه دوستی، مجری تلویزیون درگذشت
حقیقت راکتوری که گفته می‌شود قلبش با سیمان پر شده، چیست؟/ ترفند ایران در مقابل بدعهدی آمریکا و طرف‌های برجامی!
تصاویر ۸ فرمانده ارشد سپاه در لیست جدید تحریم‌ها
دستور رئیس پلیس پایتخت در خصوص حادثه پارک پلیس متوقف شد/ رئیس قوه قضائیه: لازمه اقتدار دستگاه قضایی، بداخلاقی نیست
حمله جواد امام به حسام‌الدین آشنا/داماد روحانی و عادل فردوسی پور، کاندیدا‌های مجلس بعدی؟ /بذل و بخشش سکه‌ای دانشگاه آزاد از جیب دانشجویان!/یک معاون در وزارت‌ورزش در یک روز ۹ حکم گرفت
عکسی‌ازهمسروفرزنداستراماچونی سرمربی‌استقلال
ادعای رویترز درباره ارسال پیام فرانسه، انگلیس و آلمان به ایران/شلیک ۲۲۶ موشک بالستیک به سمت عربستان و حمایت آمریکا/عملیات گسترده «حشد شعبی» در مرزهای سوریه و عراق/ ادعای بی‌اساس وزیر خارجه مصر علیه ایران
نوشته عجیب استاد آمریکایی به شاگرد ایرانی!
پشت پرده محاسبات ایران در مورد واکنش نظامی آمریکا علیه این کشور

ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود  (۳۸۸ نظر)

ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم  (۳۲۸ نظر)

گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی  (۲۴۲ نظر)

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر  (۲۰۰ نظر)

«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل  (۱۹۵ نظر)

مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

تشریح طرح پلیس برای مقابله با بی حجابی در خودرو و چند سوال  (۱۶۲ نظر)

دستور رئیس پلیس پایتخت در خصوص حادثه پارک پلیس متوقف شد/ رئیس قوه قضائیه: لازمه اقتدار دستگاه قضایی، بداخلاقی نیست  (۱۵۶ نظر)

حقوق‌های نجومی پایان ندارد؛ حقوق چهل میلیون تومانی دو مدیر صندوق بازنشستگی  (۱۵۱ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی درگیری با یک دختر جوان: آنها تحت تأثیر مصرف مواد مخدر توهم‌زا بودند/جانشین فرمانده ناجا: کشف حجاب در ایران از خارج از کشور هدایت می‌شود  (۱۴۹ نظر)

حمله جواد امام به حسام‌الدین آشنا/داماد روحانی و عادل فردوسی پور، کاندیدا‌های مجلس بعدی؟ /بذل و بخشش سکه‌ای دانشگاه آزاد از جیب دانشجویان!/یک معاون در وزارت‌ورزش در یک روز ۹ حکم گرفت  (۱۳۳ نظر)

قدردانی ترامپ از ایران به خاطر سرنگون نکردن هواپیمای آمریکایی/تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی درباره حمله به نفتکش ها/واکنش آمریکا به خبر ارسال پیام به ایران از طریق عمان/شروط شبه نظامیان مورد حمایت آمریکا برای مذاکره با سوریه  (۱۱۴ نظر)

«جلیلی» کانون اصلی انتشار ادعاها علیه مدیریت نفت است/ آماده‌ام با او مناظره کنم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

خداحافظی با ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی؛ آماده شدن برای افزایش یارانه نقدی!  (۹۲ نظر)