رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
237بازدید
‍ پ

Saudi Foreign Minister Jubeir Warns Against Iran-US War

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Adel al-Jubeir, said a possible war between Iran and the United States would be dangerous for everyone, but accused Tehran of escalating the situation in the Persian Gulf region.
کد خبر: ۹۰۷۴۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۸ 24 June 2019

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Adel al-Jubeir, said a possible war between Iran and the United States would be dangerous for everyone, but accused Tehran of escalating the situation in the Persian Gulf region.

"Everybody is trying to avoid war in the region. War would be dangerous for everyone. However, the escalation has always come from the Iranian side. Iran attacked tankers in the Gulf, not once but twice. Iran sent ballistic missiles and drones through its proxies the Houthis against Saudi Arabia’s oil pipeline and the Saudi airport", al-Jubeir told France 24.

The minister stressed that it was up to Iran to de-escalate as it had been engaged "in aggressive behavior and threatening moves".

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated a year after Washington pulled out of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on the nation. It deteriorated further when US authorities hit key areas of the Iranian economy with tough restrictions in order to “change the behavior” of the Islamic republic. The US also declared the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, to which Iran responded by recognizing the US Central Command as a terrorist group and the United States as a "state sponsor of terrorism".

Earlier in the month, the US boosted its military presence in the Persian Gulf in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton said was "a clear and unmistakable signal to the Iranian regime that any attack on the interests of the United States or [its] allies will be met with ruthless force".

Tensions rose further after Washington accused Tehran of attacking oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, an allegation the Islamic republic had strongly denied.

On Thursday, Iran downed a US military surveillance drone, with Washington saying it was shot down in international airspace. Tehran detailed that the unmanned vehicle was over Iranian territory.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he stopped a retaliatory military action against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Sunday that Trump was "moments away" from being dragged into a war with Iran.

"B Team was moments away from trapping Donald Trump into a war. Prudence prevented it, but Economic Terrorism brings tension", Zarif tweeted.

Zarif has repeatedly accused Trump appointee Bolton, as well as the Israeli prime minister and the Saudi and Emirati crown princes — so-called B Team — of plotting against Iran.

The US president acknowledged in an interview with NBC on Sunday that Bolton was a "hawk" who would "take on the whole world at one time" if he had a chance, but he denied being pushed into a war with Iran, stressing that “I’m not looking for war [...] And if there is, it’ll be obliteration like you’ve never seen before. But I’m not looking to do that".

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the United States, but will continue to resist Washington.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departed Sunday for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to establish what he described as a 'global coalition' against Iran while Washington is expected to impose new "major" sanctions against Tehran on Monday.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
al-jubeir saudi arabia iran usa war
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
گلوبال هاوک مصباح یزدی مارک فیلد جبهه پایداری اف ای تی اف فرشاد احمدزاده پرونده الکترونیک سلامت مارک اسپر
آخرین اخبار

بالاترین سطح آماده‌باش ارتش اسرائیل از ترس ایران

انتقاد وزیر دفاع اسبق ترامپ از بی‌برنامگی دولت

وب گردی

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

هتل های شیراز

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل
«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند
ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم
جدول لیگ ملتهای والیبال با تثبیت صدرنشینی ایران
ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر
جزئیات تجاوز پهپاد آمریکایی به حریم هوایی ایران به روایت ظریف / سوابق همه پهپادهای متجاوز
دعوا خانم بازیگرآمریکایی با ترامپ سر ایران!
بمب خبری با اعتراف برانکو؛ از چند ماه قبل با الاهلی در تماس بودم! / هدیه مرد کروات از جده به تهران؛ مدرکی برای محکومیت و جریمه سعودی‌ها و البته محرومیت ایوانکوویچ
قدردانی ترامپ از ایران به خاطر سرنگون نکردن هواپیمای آمریکایی/تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی درباره حمله به نفتکش ها/واکنش آمریکا به خبر ارسال پیام به ایران از طریق عمان/شروط شبه نظامیان مورد حمایت آمریکا برای مذاکره با سوریه
عملیات دیجیتالی ـ سایبری مخفی پنتاگون علیه گروه وابسته به سپاه / افزایش تنش به فضای مجازی هم رسید
معرفی پهپاد مهاجر - ۲ نوین
نخستین تصاویر از لاشه پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکا
تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی/تفاوت پاسخ رهبری به اوباما و ترامپ از نگاه شمخانی/معاون وزیر خارجه انگلیس با یک پیام مهم در راه تهران
ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود
اسپوتنیک:‌گلوبال‌هاوک‌نه‌ردیابی‌می‌شودو‌نه‌سرنگون

ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم  (۲۸۳ نظر)

«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل  (۱۹۵ نظر)

مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

تشریح طرح پلیس برای مقابله با بی حجابی در خودرو و چند سوال  (۱۶۲ نظر)

وظیفه مهم کمیسیون ویژه مجلس خبرگان/مزاح لاریجانی با نماینده شاعر/وزیر احمدی‌نژاد وارد عرصه انتخابات می‌شود؟/توئیت ضرغامی درباره گرانی فلافل و الویه/نظر مهاجرانی درباره مذاکره با آمریکا عوض شد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

مردم تحمل کنند، قیمت‌ها شکسته می‌شود/ برخی کالا‌ها برای ارزان شدن، به زمان بیشتری نیاز دارند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

واکنش کیهان به ضرب و شتم بانوی گیلانی: بسیجیان گیلان کجا هستند؟! /قتل یک زندانی جوان و چند پرسش/احترام به تصمیم نظام در ماجرای سفر نخست وزیر ژاپن  (۱۱۸ نظر)

ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود  (۱۱۵ نظر)

ادعایی درباره تذکر یک نهاد امنیتی به جهانگیری پیرامون نجفی/روایت انصاری از جلسات چهره‌های اصلاح‌طلب و اصولگرا/انتقاد ابطحی از پولی‌شدن سایت روزنامه‌های اصلاح طلب/تعجب صادقی از احضارش به دادگاه کارکنان دولت  (۱۱۴ نظر)

نباید پس از چهل سال یارانه دادن به خودروسازان به اینجا می رسیدیم/خودکفایی در تولید قطعات خودور، دروغ بود!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

«جلیلی» کانون اصلی انتشار ادعاها علیه مدیریت نفت است/ آماده‌ام با او مناظره کنم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

چند درصد مردم ایران در سال ۵۶ زیر خط فقر بودند؟  (۹۲ نظر)

محجوب: با «زیست شبانه» مخالفم چون کارگران باید ساعت ۶ بعدازظهر به منزل رفته و بخوابند/علت توقیف یک فیلم در استان کرمان: لهجه کرمانی مواد فروش!  (۹۱ نظر)

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر  (۹۰ نظر)