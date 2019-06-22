رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
140بازدید
‍ پ

Iranians to respond diplomacy with diplomacy, war with defense

کد خبر: ۹۰۷۰۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۱:۱۰ 22 June 2019

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Iranians will respond diplomacy with diplomacy, respect with respect and war with defense.

Referring to the US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Brian Hook, Abbas Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account "Mr. Hook! Do you call imposed war and economic terrorism against Iranian nation and violation of commitments and resolutions diplomacy?"

Earlier, Hook urged Iran to respond Washington’s diplomacy with diplomatic approach and to avoid military acts.

This is while, at the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4s typically fly at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Tensions between Iran and the US increased following US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

IRNA

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran us diplomacy
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پتریک شنهن مارک اسپر بیژن زنگنه بنی صدر پل گیشا سعید جلیلی گلوبال هاوک آب های سرزمینی یحیی گلمحمدی
آخرین اخبار

سقوط پژو ۲۰۶ به دره با یک کشته در جاده نطنز

گفت‌گوی ترامپ و بن سلمان درباره ایران

اپل ۳۰ درصد ظرفیت تولید را از چین خارج می کند

گرانی طلا تقاضا و حباب سکه را کاهش داد

مسابقه والیبال ایران و پرتغال

روسیه ارز دیجیتالی اختصاصی راه‌اندازی می‌کند

تمرکز دولت بر تامین کسری بودجه از سه طریق/ تامین ۵ میلیارد دلار برای تامین کالا‌های اساسی

سازمان‌ملل: توانایی مشخص‌کردن مکان سقوط را نداریم

ترامپ تحریم‌ها علیه کره شمالی را تمدید کرد

آمریکا هم ادعای ارسال پیام به ایران را تکذیب کرد

روسیه آماده کمک به ایران برای صادرات نفت است

تغییر مسیر پروازهای شرکت هواپیمایی امارات

واکنش عضو هیات مدیره استقلال به محکومیتش در دادگاه

انتقال مصدومان واژگونی اتوبوس زائرین به بندرعباس

نامه اصلاح طلبان به دبیر کل سازمان ملل متحد

وب گردی

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

هتل های شیراز

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

هشدار به آقا سید حسن خمینی
روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل
مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!
واکنش گسترده بین المللی به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی از سوی سپاه/ کاخ سفید جلسه اضطراری تشکیل داد
لاشه پهپاد آمریکایی کجا سقوط کرد؟
جزئیات تجاوز پهپاد آمریکایی به حریم هوایی ایران به روایت ظریف / سوابق همه پهپادهای متجاوز
10 دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم
مشخصات غول ۲۰۰ میلیون دلاری ساقط‌شده آمریکا
دستیابی سازمان ملل به مدارک معتبری از نقش بن سلمان در قتل خاشقجی/فرمان ترامپ به مشاورانش برای عقب‌نشینی از اظهارات تند علیه ایران/روایت پمپئو از دیدار با موگرینی درباره ایران/ سفر غیرمنتظره مشاور مکرون به ایران
تصویری از محل دفن محمد مرسی
خواننده مولودی حاشیه‌ساز: قبول دارم اشتباه کردم
تصاویری از رویش نایاب‌ترین گل جهان در ایران
اقدام نظامی آمریکا علیه ایران به فاجعه در خاورمیانه منجر می‌شود/تحریم علیه ایران غیرقابل قبول است!
سپاه در کدام منطقه پهپاد آمریکایی را سرنگون کرد؟
تداوم کاهش تعهدات برجامی ایران تا بازگشت ناقضان به مسیر انجام تعهدات/ چرا رهبری به نامه اوباما پاسخ دادند،اما به نامه ترامپ نه؟ / آیا ایران از روسیه اس ۴۰۰ می‌خرد؟

سخنان رئیس‌جمهور را راستی آزمایی کنید: آیا امروز مردم از یک سال پیش آرامش بهتری دارند؟  (۳۵۸ نظر)

خرسی که از سقوط جان به در برده بود، توسط مردم کشته شد!  (۲۶۸ نظر)

حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات  (۲۴۳ نظر)

زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون  (۱۹۴ نظر)

روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد  (۱۹۲ نظر)

کیهان: یک مدل عکس‌های مستهجن در فیلم یک کارگردان ارزشی بازی می‌کند/هفته آینده، آغاز موج دوم کاهش قیمت خودرو/اطلاعات و دارایی همسران دائم و موقت مسئولان باید ثبت شود  (۱۸۳ نظر)

مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

وظیفه مهم کمیسیون ویژه مجلس خبرگان/مزاح لاریجانی با نماینده شاعر/وزیر احمدی‌نژاد وارد عرصه انتخابات می‌شود؟/توئیت ضرغامی درباره گرانی فلافل و الویه/نظر مهاجرانی درباره مذاکره با آمریکا عوض شد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تشریح طرح پلیس برای مقابله با بی حجابی در خودرو و چند سوال  (۱۴۹ نظر)

واکنش مشاور احمدی‌نژاد به ادعای همسرش/فرزند کروبی: گشایش‌هایی در حصر ایجاد شده/تیراندازی مقابل تئاتر شهر، آبروی تهران را بُرد/پروانه سلحشوری: امین فردین برای من پرونده سازی کرد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

مسئولان، کشور را دوست ندارند و ایران را رها کرده اند!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش اتحادیه اروپا و روسیه به انفجار دو نفتکش در دریای عمان/ واکنش ترامپ به سفر شینزو آبه به تهران/ توطئه جدید اماراتی‌ها علیه ایران در خلیج فارس/ اظهارات آبه بعد از دیدار با رهبر انقلاب  (۱۲۲ نظر)

مردم تحمل کنند، قیمت‌ها شکسته می‌شود/ برخی کالا‌ها برای ارزان شدن، به زمان بیشتری نیاز دارند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

ادعای درگیری روحانی و زنگنه/استقبال علی مطهری از قانون «از کجا آورده‌ای»/میلیون‌ها نفر به اصلاح‌طلبان و اصولگرایان اعتقاد ندارند /تلاش همه‎‌جانبه هیأت رئیسه برای کمک به نایب رئیس جدید  (۱۱۹ نظر)

واکنش کیهان به ضرب و شتم بانوی گیلانی: بسیجیان گیلان کجا هستند؟! /قتل یک زندانی جوان و چند پرسش/احترام به تصمیم نظام در ماجرای سفر نخست وزیر ژاپن  (۱۱۸ نظر)