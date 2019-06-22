Iranians to respond diplomacy with diplomacy, war with defense

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Iranians will respond diplomacy with diplomacy, respect with respect and war with defense.

Referring to the US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Brian Hook, Abbas Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account "Mr. Hook! Do you call imposed war and economic terrorism against Iranian nation and violation of commitments and resolutions diplomacy?"

Earlier, Hook urged Iran to respond Washington’s diplomacy with diplomatic approach and to avoid military acts.

This is while, at the early hours of Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) air force shot down an American spy drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak (Mubarak Mountain) region located at Hormuzgan province, south of the country, the IRGC’s public relations department said in a statement.

RQ-4s typically fly at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

Tensions between Iran and the US increased following US breach of the nuclear deal and re-imposing wrongful sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

IRNA