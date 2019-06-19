رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
Egypt's Morsi likely 'more popular' after death

Unpopular in power and deposed after huge protests, Egypt's ex-president Mohamed Morsi could be humanised in the eyes of many Egyptians after his death in court Monday.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۴ 19 June 2019

"It is sad, from a strictly human point of view", a trader in central Cairo said of the former head of state, who had been imprisoned since his 2013 fall from power, and was buried on Tuesday.

"He was old and ill. Whatever one thinks of the political situation, his death while the court was in-session shows that those who judged him were not good people", the trader said, on condition of anonymity.

Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood is banned in Egypt and he was appealing a 2015 death sentence, making both the man and his organisation extremely sensitive topics in the country.

While Morsi's supporters have quickly given him the status of a "martyr", Egyptian authorities appear keen to avoid a wave of empathy from citizens, who largely favoured the uprising that deposed him.

His rapid burial on Tuesday morning took place extremely discreetly and under heavy surveillance, while the public and the press were forbidden from attending.

- 'Death symbolically important' -

Morsi came to power in 2012 in elections that took place the year after a popular uprising that deposed president Hosni Mubarak, who had headed an authoritarian regime for three decades.

Spurred on by mass demonstrations against Morsi's own rule, the army ousted him on July 3, 2013 and Egypt declared the Brotherhood a "terrorist organisation".

Ever since, the government has cracked down heavily on opponents, especially on members of the Islamist organisation.

The official narrative, regularly broadcast by Egyptian TV channels -- which are all behind the regime -- is that the Brotherhood are "terrorists" who harm the country's interests.

Since Morsi's death was announced, some channels have hosted "experts" denouncing the "violence" and "lies" perpetrated by the group.

On Tuesday morning, pro-government newspapers only briefly mentioned Morsi's death, without referencing his status as a former president.

TV channels devoted most of their airtime to a visit by current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi -- Morsi's former defence minister, who ultimately toppled him before being elected head of state in 2014 -- to Belarus.

"As a president Mohamed Morsi was not very popular among Egyptians -- in fact he was unpopular, he was seen as uncharismatic, indecisive, very unsteady," said Fawaz Gerges, professor of international relations at the London School of Economics.

But "his death in a courtroom will humanise him in the eyes of many Egyptians" who do not support the Brotherhood, Gerges added.

While Morsi was not a great leader for the Brotherhood, "his death will be symbolically important" and could drive radical elements of the group to take up arms against the authorities, Gerges said.

- Radicalisation -

Since its founding in 1928, the Muslim Brotherhood has faced numerous waves of repression by Egyptian governments, which have been dominated by the military since 1952.

Morsi's death adds to a long list of what the Brotherhood call martyrs, including the group's founder Hassan al-Banna, who was assassinated in 1949 by Egypt's secret police.

Another key figure, Sayyed Qotb -- one of the movement's main ideologues and an inspiration behind its radicalism -- was executed in August 1966 by Gamal Abdel Nasser's regime, which fiercely repressed the Brotherhood.

But for Zack Gold, an analyst at the CNA research centre in the United States, it is "unlikely Morsi's death will result in any immediate rise in the security threat to Egypt".

Jihadist movements -- sympathetic or not to the Brotherhood -- are already very active in Egypt, particularly the Islamic State group in North Sinai, the Middle East security expert said.

Since 2013, hundreds of Egyptian soldiers, police and also civilians have been killed in attacks.

"In the long term, it would be concerning if the government pre-emptively arrested large numbers out of concern for street protests or other outbursts in the wake of Morsi's death," Gold said.

Conditions in Egypt's prisons "have a track record of radicalising individuals", he noted.

