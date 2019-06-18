رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
588بازدید
‍ پ

Russia and China warn the US over the implications of its anti-Iran policy

US administration’s increasingly hostile approach toward Iran, represented in its policy of “maximum pressure”, continues to spark negative reactions from other major world powers. Russia and China once again warn the US over the implications of its policy toward the Islamic Republic.
کد خبر: ۹۰۶۴۲۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۱۲ 18 June 2019

Tabnak – US administration’s increasingly hostile approach toward Iran, represented in its policy of “maximum pressure”, continues to spark negative reactions from other major world powers. Russia and China once again warn the US over the implications of its policy toward the Islamic Republic.

In this vein, Russia has urged the United States to drop its “provocative” plans to deploy more troops to the Middle East, warning Washington against its “conscious” course of attempts to “provoke war” with Iran.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow had repeatedly warned Washington and its regional allies about the “unthinking and reckless pumping up of tensions in an explosive region.”

“Now what we see are unending and sustained US attempts to crank up political, psychological, economic and yes military pressure on Iran in quite a provocative way. They (such actions) cannot be assessed as anything but a conscious course to provoke war,” he added.

“If that’s the case, the US should refrain from further reinforcement of its presence and from other steps, including dragging and pushing its allies in various parts of the world into stepping up pressure on Iran,” Ryabkov said.

Meanwhile, China denounced the US for exerting “extreme pressure” on Iran, warning Washington against opening a “Pandora’s box” in the Middle East, after the Pentagon announced a new troop deployment to the region amid tensions with Tehran.

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi made the remarks during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem in Beijing on Tuesday. Wang stressed that China was “of course, very concerned” about the situation in the region, demanding that all sides work to ease the tensions.

“We call on all sides to remain rational and exercise restraint, and not take any escalatory actions that irritate regional tensions, and not open a Pandora’s box,” he said. “In particular, the US side should alter its extreme pressure methods.”

It’s noteworthy that criticizing Washington’s Iran policy has not remained restricted to these two countries and even the Europeans have started to express concern over the issue.

A top EU diplomat says US President Donald Trump does not seem to be in control of his own administration’s policy towards Iran and that he needs to fire his National Security Advisor John Bolton, an outspoken hawk who directs the White House’s Iran policy.

In an interview with Russia’s RT on Monday, Nathalie Tocci, a special adviser to European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, said Trump has “actually been led into a very different direction” than the one he might have taken without Bolton’s sway.

“Unfortunately at the moment it seems to me that the US’s Iran policy has a very clear author and that author is not the president of the United States” the EU official said.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been rising since President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal in May 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions against Iran, mainly targeting its oil exports, shortly after he hired Bolton.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
russia china iran
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
محمد مرسی حادثه چرنوبیل شیرمحمدعلی بلندی های جولان میشل پلاتینی فرودگاه امام خمینی جیسون رضائیان ترمینال سلام
آخرین اخبار

آقای ساندمن ؛ فایو کت سوینگینگ

حضور یک بازیکن دورگه در تمرین تیم ملی امید

سپاهان: اعتراضی به قهرمانی پرسپولیس درسوپرجام نداریم!

مدال برنز ژیمناستیک آسیا ۲۰۱۵ به ایران داده شد

مقصرین حادثه سیل شیراز مشخص شدند

عجیب ترین روش پیاده کردن مسافر

لغو مقررات منع آمد و شد در سامراء پس از ۱۳ سال

اعتراض وزیر کار در سوئیس به تحریم‌ها

بازی جناحی جهت ریاست بر کمیسیونی که برای امنیت ملی است!

شکایت فدراسیون والیبال لهستان از ایران به FIVB

چگونه بدون صحبت کردن خانم‎ها را مجذوب خود کنیم؟

موافقت انگلیس با پرداخت غرامت به یک بانک ایران

توصیه شمخانی به کشورهای همسایه افغانستان

یک میلیون کارت ملی هوشمند بلاتکلیف در دفاتر پُست

نوای نادر مشایخی در ستایش پدرش جمشید

وب گردی

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

چگونه لینک‌های اسپم به سایت خود را با ابزار google disavow مدیریت کنیم؟

کارگزاری برتر در سال 2017 و 2018

پرویز پرستویی و شوق کودکی با پای پروتزی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

جدول لیگ ملت‌های والیبال ۲۰۱۹ با صدرنشینی ایران
دم خروس آمریکایی‌ها از زبان کاپیتان / حمله آمریکا با پهپاد به تانکر ژاپنی؟!
فروش فیلم‌های سینمایی در حین تولید «پیش‌خور» می‌شود
ادعای درگیری روحانی و زنگنه/استقبال علی مطهری از قانون «از کجا آورده‌ای»/میلیون‌ها نفر به اصلاح‌طلبان و اصولگرایان اعتقاد ندارند /تلاش همه‎‌جانبه هیأت رئیسه برای کمک به نایب رئیس جدید
پدر سردشتی پس از نجات ۲ فرزند خود درگذشت
مهناز افشار و نگار جواهریان ممنوع الفعالیت می‌شوند؟
جزئیات لغو اجرای طرح زوج و فرد از روز شنبه
علی دایی کنار بازیگر و خواننده معروف آمریکایی
با رامبد مخالفم اما هواشو دارم!
روزی که ژاپنی‌ها به ایرانی‌ها حسرت زیادی خوردند!
برانکو رسما سرمربی الاهلی عربستان شد + عکس
حمایت یک مقام رسمی از حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌ها/کنایه سنگین صفایی فراهانی به کارگزاران/داوری: خودکشی نکردم/توصیه معنادار عطاءالله مهاجرانی به «ترامپ انگلیس»/پشت پرده «پرستوسازی» از میترا استاد به روایت "عبدی"
ماجرای تصویر حاشیه‌ساز اکبر عبدی
موتورسواری آقای بازیگر به همراه همسرش
شروط ایران برای مذاکره از سه شرط در زمان حیات امام به پنج شرط رسیده است/ پنج محور پیام ترامپ برای رهبر انقلاب

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

سخنان رئیس‌جمهور را راستی آزمایی کنید: آیا امروز مردم از یک سال پیش آرامش بهتری دارند؟  (۳۵۸ نظر)

خرسی که از سقوط جان به در برده بود، توسط مردم کشته شد!  (۲۶۱ نظر)

حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات  (۲۴۳ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۲۱۰ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون  (۱۹۴ نظر)

روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد  (۱۹۲ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کیهان: یک مدل عکس‌های مستهجن در فیلم یک کارگردان ارزشی بازی می‌کند/هفته آینده، آغاز موج دوم کاهش قیمت خودرو/اطلاعات و دارایی همسران دائم و موقت مسئولان باید ثبت شود  (۱۸۳ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واکنش مشاور احمدی‌نژاد به ادعای همسرش/فرزند کروبی: گشایش‌هایی در حصر ایجاد شده/تیراندازی مقابل تئاتر شهر، آبروی تهران را بُرد/پروانه سلحشوری: امین فردین برای من پرونده سازی کرد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

مسئولان، کشور را دوست ندارند و ایران را رها کرده اند!  (۱۲۴ نظر)