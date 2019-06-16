US extends waiver for Iraq to import energy from Iran

The US administration extended its sanction waiver for Iraq to import energy from Iran for three more months, an Iraqi official said Saturday.

The US administration extended its sanction waiver for Iraq to import energy from Iran for three more months, an Iraqi official said Saturday.

The Member of Foreign Relations Committee of the Iraqi Parliament Milhan al-Mikotar told Anadolu Agency that Washington allowed Iraq to import Iranian gas to run its power plants.

Iraq imports gas from Iran to supply fuel to the power grid.

He expected the sanction on purchasing energy from Iran would be lifted permanently if an ongoing rift between Tehran and Washington is solved in the near future.