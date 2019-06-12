رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
368بازدید
‍ پ

Japan PM Abe departs for Iran in bid to ease tensions

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Wednesday for a two-day visit to Tehran, saying he wants to have candid talks with the Iranian leadership to secure stability in the Middle East, in a high-stakes attempt to act as a mediator between Iran and the United States.
کد خبر: ۹۰۵۰۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۲ 12 June 2019

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Wednesday for a two-day visit to Tehran, saying he wants to have candid talks with the Iranian leadership to secure stability in the Middle East, in a high-stakes attempt to act as a mediator between Iran and the United States.

Taking advantage of Tokyo's traditionally friendly ties with Tehran, Abe is set to hear opinions from Iranian leaders about the escalating standoff with the United States that has caused anxieties in the Middle East and beyond.

"There are concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East. While the situation attracts the attention of the international community, for peace and stability in the region, Japan wants to play a role as much as it can," Abe told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport before his departure.

"To ease tensions, I'd like to have a frank exchange of views," said Abe, the first sitting Japanese prime minister to visit Iran since Takeo Fukuda in 1978.

Abe's itinerary includes meetings with President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif hours before the Abe-Rouhani summit.

Abe's symbolic visit comes as Washington has left the door open for dialogue despite its abrupt withdrawal last year from an international nuclear accord and the reinstating of economic sanctions. Japan is not a member of the deal but has been a supporter.

The trip gives Abe a rare opportunity to raise his diplomatic profile ahead of a Group of 20 summit in Japan on June 28 and 29 before an election for the upper house this summer.

The challenges for Abe appear to be manifold, including smoothing the way for potential dialogue between Iran and the United States, Japan's longtime security ally, by helping bridge the rift between them.

But Abe would not simply be a mediator, Japanese officials say, as Tokyo's aim is to ensure stability in the Middle East, a critical factor for resource-scarce Japan. Iran had long been one of the major oil exporters until the United States ended its sanctions waivers granted to Iranian crude buyers.

Before making the trip official, Japan carefully laid the groundwork. Abe secured backing from U.S. President Donald Trump, who was on a state visit to Japan in late May, for his efforts to reach out to Iran.

Tensions in the Middle East have risen in recent weeks, roughly a year after Trump's decision to leave the international nuclear accord that led to the lifting of economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for its curbing of nuclear activities.

Iran said in May it was suspending some of its commitments under the deal. Tehran set a 60-day deadline to negotiate new terms, saying it would keep more enriched uranium than allowed under the agreement initially reached with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.

Washington has dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group and bombers to the Persian Gulf and decided to send additional U.S. troops to the region.

Trump's more aggressive approach to Tehran has prompted a delicate balancing act by Japan, which marks the 90th anniversary of the opening of diplomatic relations with Iran this year.

Since returning to power in 2012, Abe has held seven summit talks with Rouhani.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
abe japan iran visit
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عبدالرضا داوری هایکو ماس شینزو آبه حشمت علوی حیات شبانه نزار زاکا مالیات بر سکه یوکیا آمانو
آخرین اخبار

واکنش کاخ سفید به آزادی «نزار زکا»/ تحریم ۱۶ فرد و نهاد به بهانه ارتباط با دولت سوریه از سوی آمریکا/حمله مقام آلمانی به ولیعهد ابوظبی/ طرح خطرناک عربستان و امارات در قاره آفریقا و خاورمیانه

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها دیگر مرگ بر آمریکا نمی‌گویند!

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

نگران افت رتبه سایتتان نباشید!

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

جلوگیری از اسپم شدن لینک‌های ایجاد شده در کامنت‌ بلاگ‌ها

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟
ملانیا ترامپ روسری سر کرد
علیرضا خمسه با آرایش زنانه در آمریکا!
 رفتار عجیب تماشاگر والیبال سوژه شد!
مدافع حرمی که به دست داعش تکه‌تکه شد
چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!
واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه پرستو بودن همسر نجفی
سرو مشروبات الکلی روی صحنه تئاتر!
جزئیات جدید از ماجرای قتل میترا استاد
ریزش ۲۶۰ میلیونی قیمت یک خودرو در بازار
رژیم غذایی پیشنهادی وزیر نیرو برای مردم ایران
خیز احمدی‌نژاد برای کسب کرسی ریاست مجلس!/رفع پاره‌ای از محدودیت‌های ارتباطی محصورین/دردسر یک توافق جنجالی بر سر صندلی ریاست کمیسیون امنیت/نظر وزیر دولت اصلاحات درباره مذاکره با دولت ترامپ
ازدواج لژیونر تیم ملی‌فوتبال با یک ملی‌پوش!+عکس
انتقاد سردار رحیم‌صفوی از انتخاب‌های مردم/انتقاد مجدد قالیباف از اصولگرایان/قرارداد ۱.۵ میلیون یورویی برانکو با پرسپولیس
وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۵۶ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۱۵۰ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

رامبد جوان و مهناز افشار تنها نیستند، علل تلاش برای اخذ پاسپورت دوم را رفع کنیم  (۱۲۰ نظر)

خیز احمدی‌نژاد برای کسب کرسی ریاست مجلس!/رفع پاره‌ای از محدودیت‌های ارتباطی محصورین/دردسر یک توافق جنجالی بر سر صندلی ریاست کمیسیون امنیت/نظر وزیر دولت اصلاحات درباره مذاکره با دولت ترامپ  (۱۱۵ نظر)

پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست  (۱۱۴ نظر)

هدایتی از زندان هم اینستاگرامش را آپدیت می‌کند؟!/ضرغامی: «پرستوبازی» در قاموس ما نیست!/برخی کشور‌های عربی مثل قورباغه دندان درآوردند!  (۱۱۰ نظر)