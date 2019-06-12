Turkey reiterates demand for FETO leader's extradition

Turkey on Tuesday reiterated its demand for the extradition of Fetullah Gulen, the leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Speaking to reporters at the Turkish embassy residence, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said given international conventions and agreements the U.S. and Turkey have signed, some steps should have been taken by now.

"It is not possible for us to accept that there is still not any progress on this issue," he said.

FETO and Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

The FETO leader has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999.

Ankara has requested Gulen's extradition from the U.S. several times.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, including the military, police and the judiciary.

The minister said more evidence on Gulen was submitted to the relevant authorities.

"We want the extradition to take place and the demands of Turkish judicial authorities to be fulfilled.”

Turkey is closely monitoring the process, he said.

Earlier, Gul met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr, saying the two men had a "productive" meeting and congratulated his American counterpart on his new post.

The meeting tackled boosting judicial cooperation between the two countries, he said on Twitter.

He told reporters that he hoped the meeting will "yield good results".