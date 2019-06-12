رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
370بازدید
‍ پ

US presidential hopeful Buttigieg promises Americans won’t pay for Israeli annexation of West Bank

The US won’t “help foot the bill” if Israel annexes the settlements it has built in the West Bank, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg declared in a policy speech, deviating from the usual US deference to Israel.
کد خبر: ۹۰۵۰۰۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۲ 12 June 2019

The US won’t “help foot the bill” if Israel annexes the settlements it has built in the West Bank, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg declared in a policy speech, deviating from the usual US deference to Israel.

“If Prime Minister Netanyahu makes good on his threat to annex West Bank settlements, he should know that a President Buttigieg would take steps to ensure that American taxpayers won’t help foot the bill,” former South Bend, Indiana mayor Buttigieg declared in the first foreign policy speech of his campaign at Indiana University in Bloomington on Tuesday.

While the candidate insisted he was committed to a “strong” US-Israel relationship, refraining from calling out the illegal nature of the settlements or otherwise criticizing the Israeli government, he insisted that the option to criticize that regime should remain available to Americans. Israel currently receives $3.8 billion per year from the US in military aid, or about $10.4 million per day – a statistic Buttigieg did not mention in his speech.

“A supporter of Israel may also oppose the policies of the Israeli right-wing government, especially when we see increasingly disturbing signs that the Netanyahu government is turning away from peace,” Buttigieg said. “A two-state solution that achieves legitimate Palestinian aspirations and meets Israel’s security needs remains the only viable way forward.”

Buttigieg spoke up for peace in the Middle East, promising to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal and “repeal and replace” the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force that is still being invoked to justify military action nearly two decades after the September 11 attacks that spawned it. Slamming Congress for being “asleep at the switch,” he declared, “We should never again send troops into conflict without a clear definition of their mission and an understanding of what comes after.”

Criticizing Israel has historically amounted to political suicide in American politics, even though Democratic voters made their disdain for the Netanyahu government clear as recently as March when millions of MoveOn.org activists called on the candidates to boycott the AIPAC lobbying conference, a key stop on the campaign trail. Freshman congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) nevertheless sparked an immense backlash when she suggested lawmakers’ slavish devotion to Israel was “all about the Benjamins,” triggering multiple conciliatory votes condemning antisemitism, and states continue to advance bills denouncing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Last week, a group of Senate Democrats including 2020 candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution condemning the “annexation of territory in the West Bank” and promoting a two-state solution. The resolution also attacked Trump’s “deal of the century,” which while it has yet to be officially unveiled amid rumors it would require the Palestinians to give up any hope of ever returning to the land they were evicted from during the 1948 Nakba, has been roundly condemned by Palestinians and Democrats alike. US envoy to Israel David Friedman inflamed the rumors earlier this week when he suggested Israel “has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank.”

Settlement construction has exploded since Trump took office, with the government spending 39 percent more on roads, schools, and public buildings in the West Bank in 2017 compared to the previous year – the highest figures in the 15 years’ worth of data provided by the Israeli Finance Ministry to the AP. Netanyahu promised during his reelection campaign to officially annex the enclaves, which are considered illegal under international law. Palestinian leaders say permitting Israel to formally annex the settlements will torpedo any hope of a two-state solution.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
buttigieg usa election
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عبدالرضا داوری هایکو ماس شینزو آبه حشمت علوی حیات شبانه نزار زاکا مالیات بر سکه یوکیا آمانو
آخرین اخبار

پیروزی آلمان، فرانسه و ایتالیا در مقدماتی یورو ۲۰۲۰

آلودگی هوای کابل کاهش یافت

آمریکا رسما خواستار استرداد جولیان آسانژ شد

نماینده آمریکا در آژانس: ایران درحال نقض‌برجام است

قتل یک فعال رسانه‌ای در افغانستان

نجات کودک دو ساله از دست ناپدری

اقدام جدید وزارت بهداشت درباره «کولونوسکوپی»

یک استخر کشاورزی در خاتم جان ۵ پنج نفر را گرفت

وزیر انرژی روسیه: ریسک سقوط نفت به ۳۰ دلار جدی است/ اظهارات ترامپ جلوی روند صعودی دلار گرفت/ با کیفیت ترین و بی کیفیت ترین خودروهای داخلی کدامند؟/ نرخ رهن و اجاره آپارتمان‌های تا ۷۰ متر چقدر است؟

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

نگران افت رتبه سایتتان نباشید!

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

جلوگیری از اسپم شدن لینک‌های ایجاد شده در کامنت‌ بلاگ‌ها

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟
ملانیا ترامپ روسری سر کرد
علیرضا خمسه با آرایش زنانه در آمریکا!
 رفتار عجیب تماشاگر والیبال سوژه شد!
مدافع حرمی که به دست داعش تکه‌تکه شد
چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!
واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه پرستو بودن همسر نجفی
سرو مشروبات الکلی روی صحنه تئاتر!
جزئیات جدید از ماجرای قتل میترا استاد
ریزش ۲۶۰ میلیونی قیمت یک خودرو در بازار
رژیم غذایی پیشنهادی وزیر نیرو برای مردم ایران
خیز احمدی‌نژاد برای کسب کرسی ریاست مجلس!/رفع پاره‌ای از محدودیت‌های ارتباطی محصورین/دردسر یک توافق جنجالی بر سر صندلی ریاست کمیسیون امنیت/نظر وزیر دولت اصلاحات درباره مذاکره با دولت ترامپ
انتقاد سردار رحیم‌صفوی از انتخاب‌های مردم/انتقاد مجدد قالیباف از اصولگرایان/قرارداد ۱.۵ میلیون یورویی برانکو با پرسپولیس
ازدواج لژیونر تیم ملی‌فوتبال با یک ملی‌پوش!+عکس
وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۵۶ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۱۵۰ نظر)

واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

رامبد جوان و مهناز افشار تنها نیستند، علل تلاش برای اخذ پاسپورت دوم را رفع کنیم  (۱۲۰ نظر)

خیز احمدی‌نژاد برای کسب کرسی ریاست مجلس!/رفع پاره‌ای از محدودیت‌های ارتباطی محصورین/دردسر یک توافق جنجالی بر سر صندلی ریاست کمیسیون امنیت/نظر وزیر دولت اصلاحات درباره مذاکره با دولت ترامپ  (۱۱۵ نظر)

پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست  (۱۱۴ نظر)