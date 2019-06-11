رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
181بازدید
‍ پ

Al-Falih: Russia Not Yet On Board With New OPEC Agreement

Of all the signatories to the OPEC+ agreement forged to rebalance the oil market through production cuts, Russia is the lone holdout, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, cited in The New Arab, and is the last member to not get on board with additional production cuts.
کد خبر: ۹۰۴۷۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۱ 11 June 2019

Of all the signatories to the OPEC+ agreement forged to rebalance the oil market through production cuts, Russia is the lone holdout, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, cited in The New Arab, and is the last member to not get on board with additional production cuts.

The comment was made during the meeting between Al-Falih and Alexander Novak that is taking place on Monday to discuss various energy projects between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia has been a wild card during this entire production quota process, sometimes with various Russian officials disagreeing in the media over what oil price should be targeted, what production cuts will balance the market, how quickly to scale down production, how quickly to ramp production back up, and what compensation, if any, Russian oil producers should receive in exchange for restricting oil output.

Russia’s oil production prowess is substantial, and for the first time since the quota was implemented, Russia restricted its output in May. Russia’s oil production decrease in May was largely due to oil contamination issues.

“So, I think the remaining country to jump onboard now is Russia. I will wait for the Russian dynamics to work themselves out,” Al-Falih told TASS, adding that there was still a debate within Russia about what level of oil production Russia should target for H2 2019.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are the two largest oil producers that are part of the OPEC+ agreement.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that there was a risk still that oil prices could fall to $30 per barrel, because the amount of oil produced in H2 could exceed market demand for oil—a sign that Russia may actually be on board for an extension of the production cuts, at least in some form and in some quantity.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
russia opec saudi arabia
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
رامبد جوان اقتصاد مقاومتی عبدالرضا داوری هایکو ماس شینزو آبه فرهاد مجیدی حشمت علوی حیات شبانه
آخرین اخبار

شفر:اتهام‌دلالی دروغ‌محض است، دیداربه فیفا

تعرض به دختران جوان به بهانه تست بازیگری

دیابتی‌ها چه بخورند؟

دو دلیل اصلی معتاد شدن زنان ایرانی

بی‌اعتنایی بهاروند و طالقانی به ۲بار احضار قاضی فوتبال!

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

جلوگیری از اسپم شدن لینک‌های ایجاد شده در کامنت‌ بلاگ‌ها

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!
تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟
ملانیا ترامپ روسری سر کرد
اظهارات ضد ایرانی کوبیاک و ماجرای عذرخواهی او
 رفتار عجیب تماشاگر والیبال سوژه شد!
واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه پرستو بودن همسر نجفی
سرو مشروبات الکلی روی صحنه تئاتر!
آتش‌سوزی در ‏حرم حضرت معصومه (س)/ حریق مهار شد
چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!
جزئیات جدید از ماجرای قتل میترا استاد
انتقاد سردار رحیم‌صفوی از انتخاب‌های مردم/انتقاد مجدد قالیباف از اصولگرایان/قرارداد ۱.۵ میلیون یورویی برانکو با پرسپولیس
ریزش ۲۶۰ میلیونی قیمت یک خودرو در بازار
وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی
انتقاد یک نماینده مجلس از «سرومشروب‌» و «برگزاری‌ پارتی‌ مختلط» در‌ سفارت‌خانه‌ها/لعیا جنیدی در واکنش به وعده‌های انتخاباتی روحانی: انتخابات بدون وعده که انتخابات نیست!
ماجرای پیاده‌کردن ۱۳‌مسافر پرواز شیراز-تهران چه بود؟

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۵۶ نظر)

انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!  (۲۴۵ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۲۳۵ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

آماده گفت‌وگو «بدون پیش‌شرط» با ایران هستیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۱۵۰ نظر)

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر  (۱۴۷ نظر)

واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۲۳ نظر)