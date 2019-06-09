Iraq supports any stabilizing efforts in Middle East: PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi Saturday said Iraq supports any efforts aimed at stabilizing the Middle East amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi Saturday said Iraq supports any efforts aimed at stabilizing the Middle East amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States.

Abdul Mahdi's remarks came during his meeting with the visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his delegation in Baghdad, where the two sides discussed bilateral ties and tensions in the Middle East region, Abdul Mahdi's media office said in a statement.

"We support any effort serving the stability of the region and the world, and we are working with EU countries in this regard. We have been sending delegations and messages to Tehran, Washington and Europe for this purpose," the statement quoted the Iraqi premier as saying.

For his part, Maas expressed his country's deep concern towards the regional situation and Germany's great interest in its stability, revealing his intention to visit Tehran in the coming days for discussions on this issue, according to the statement.

We want to "assure the Iranian officials about Germany and Europe's commitment to the nuclear agreement and that Europe has developed a plan on easing sanctions and financial transactions with Iran," the statement said, adding that "he will confirm to the Iranians the importance of maintaining the nuclear deal."

Earlier in the day, Maas arrived in Baghdad on an official visit to meet with Iraqi top officials to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, according to Ahmed al-Sahaf, spokesman of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

Maas also met earlier with Iraqi President Barham Salih as the two discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

A statement by the presidency's media office said Salih stressed "Iraq's keen desire to coordinate with European countries about the developments on both regional and international arenas."

Meanwhile, Maas renewed to Salih his government's commitment to supporting Iraq in all fields and its keenness to expand the prospects of bilateral cooperation, it added.

Maas's visit is part of his tour to the Middle East region seeking to ease tensions between Iran and the United States, media reports said.