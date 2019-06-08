German Foreign Minister Kicks Off Middle East Tour Aimed At Nuclear Talks With Iran

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has started his four-day tour of Jordan, United Arab Emirates and Iran today.

Maas is due in Tehran on Monday where he is supposed to have talks about the Iran nuclear deal that was abandoned by the United States in May of last year.

Germany as one of the signatories of the JCPOA has been involved in setting up INSTEX, an institution designed to circumvent the reimposed U.S. sanctions that have been reimposed.

Iran has set a deadline of July 7 after which it has threatened to stop shipping enriched uranium out the country, a corner stone part of the nuclear deal.

Earlier today Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that,"to address topics beyond the nuclear agreement is irrelevant and will also not help the deal.”

Maria Adebahr the German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the meeting in Iran has been coordinated with France and Great Britain.

Iran has also rebuffed suggestions from French President Emanuel Macron regarding reopening of the nuclear negotiations.

Mass will visit German troops stationed in Jordan and plans to discuss the war in Yemen during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.