رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
224بازدید
‍ پ

Britain's EU referendum was a 'fundamental mistake', says former PM of Finland

Esko Aho, who was Finland's youngest ever prime minister and took the Nordic country into the bloc in 1995, said the option to leave was "not at all clear" for UK voters.
کد خبر: ۹۰۳۹۴۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۹ 08 June 2019

Esko Aho, who was Finland's youngest ever prime minister and took the Nordic country into the bloc in 1995, said the option to leave was "not at all clear" for UK voters.

"I think it was a fundamental mistake to have a referendum on exit," he told the Press Association.

"Because when you are entering the union a referendum plays a role, because you are giving up a certain amount of autonomy or right to make national decisions.

"You give up that to European institutions, so it is correct to ask ordinary citizens 'are you ready to give this part of our autonomy to supranational?'

"But when you are getting out, I think you should have, at least, a clear understanding of what out means.

"When we entered the union we had an option to vote no, to stay outside with existing rules, or to go in according to the accession treaty and finalise it with the European Union.

"But now in this case you had an option to stay but the option to go out was not at all clear."

Aho, who was elected as PM at the age of 36 in 1991, was speaking as he attended the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.

On a second referendum, he said the options of remain or Brexit with no-deal would be "very simple", but that he does not know if it would work for the UK.

Asked what advice he would offer to the next British prime minister, he added that May's successor will be taking on a "challenging job".

He added that the core of politics is the ability to make compromises, how he hopes the UK will be able to do this, and that deal-making means doing what the democratic system requires.

"For me the country looks extremely divided and this type of division has to be able to be overcome because otherwise it is going to have a lot of negative consequences," he said.

"Not only in the economy but in social life, cultural life and political life - in all spheres of life."

If Brexit happens Aho said Finland and many other countries will be losing a like-minded partner when it comes to free trade, deregulation and security policy issues.

"We have so many things which require international collaboration, so I don't believe that the UK will win by isolating itself from Europe," he said.

"So hopefully, at least, if exit is going to happen a lot of the connections will stay and a deal will be made in a way that this bridge between the European Union and the UK will stay."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu britain finland
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
شی جین پینگ مهدی طارمی برانکو ایوانکوویچ سید محمد بطحایی جاده چالوس سنتکام الفجیره سد لفور ترزامی سکه ثامن
آخرین اخبار

سال سیاه برای ۶ میلیون اجاره‌نشین

آیا هرکس سکه می‌خرد، باید مالیات بدهد؟

مسخره شدن سوری‌ها بعدازباخت پرگل مقابل ایران!

وب گردی

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

شماره‌های رند ایرانسل

تارا شریفی نابغه ایرانی

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

هتل های شیراز

کاشته علی علیپور گل اول پرسپولیس مقابل داماش

بانک سامان پاسخگوی اعتراض پرسنل پروژه البرز مال نیست

پافشاری بریک تصمیم اشتباه !!

هتل های کیش

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های تهران

بیانیه مشترک پوتین و شی جین‌پینگ در مورد ایران/ افشای انتقال اطلاعات هسته‌ای به عربستان/طرح کنگره آمریکا برای توقف فروش تسلیحات به عربستان سعودی، امارات و اردن/ اظهارات جدید ترامپ در مورد مذاکره با ایران
پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست
خداحافظی عجیب یک نماینده با توئیتر/ شرط‌بندی سر وسعت آتش‌سوزی پارک چیتگر! / راشد یزدی: راضی به نظام اسلامی هستیم، اما قانع نیستیم / سخنگوی سپاه: آمریکایی‌ها مؤدب‌تر شده اند
دستگیری یکی از لابی‌گران فشار آمریکا علیه ایران/تلاش گروهی از سناتورهای آمریکایی برای لغو کامل برجام/ پیام وزیر خارجه قطر خطاب به سعودی‌ها/ تسلط ارتش سوریه بر سه شهرک جدید در جنوب ادلب
سقوط خونین پاراگلایدر میان جمعیت در متل قو
مورد عجیب بی‌حجابی مسافرانِ هواپیمای گاندو
مدرسه‌ای مختلط در مشهد!
ورود دادستانی به ناهنجاری اجتماعی در سد لفور
تحریم گسترده و کم سابقه آمریکا علیه بخش پتروشیمی ایران/ 39 شرکت پتروشیمی ایرانی مشمول تحریم شدند
هدایتی از زندان هم اینستاگرامش را آپدیت می‌کند؟!/ضرغامی: «پرستوبازی» در قاموس ما نیست!/برخی کشور‌های عربی مثل قورباغه دندان درآوردند!
جنجال بر سر لباس یک وکیل زن در ترکیه
یکی از چهارراه های جالب دنیا در تهران!
مذاکرات آمریکا و ایران در پیش است؟/ محورهای احتمالی مذاکرات چه خواهد بود؟
توافق ایران و آمریکا بر سر برنامه نفت در برابر غذا با میانجی‌گری عراق!
تشریح علت تصادف مرگبار قهرمان المپیکی کاراته

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۴۳۲ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۵۶ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۵۵ نظر)

انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!  (۲۴۵ نظر)

توئیت عجیب صادقی درباره قتل میترا استاد/واکنش مرعشی به ماجرای نجفی/فلاحت‌پیشه: آمریکا از طریق کشورهای ثالث به تهران پیام می‌فرستد  (۲۰۶ نظر)

توئیت عجیب مشاور احمدی‌نژاد در واکنش به قتل همسر نجفی/روایت متفاوت از قتل امام جمعه کازرون/چه کسی محمد علی نجفی را پس از خودکشی در هتل لاله پیدا کرد؟/روایت مطهری از ریشه حذف او از نائب رئیسی مجلس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۱۷۴ نظر)

عذرخواهی نامزد رهبری حزب محافظه‌کار بریتانیا برای تریاک کشیدن در ایران/قوه قضائیه: درباره ارتباط «میترا استاد» با نهادهای امنیتی قرائنی وجود ندارد/خنثی‌سازی حمله تروریستی در سنندج در روز قدس/کنایه‌های تند سعید جلیلی به برجام  (۱۷۲ نظر)

آماده گفت‌وگو «بدون پیش‌شرط» با ایران هستیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پخش تصویر و مصاحبه با نجفی، خلاف قانون آیین دادرسی است/ شاید نجفی قتل را انجام نداده باشد!/ پرونده نجفی نباید سیاسی شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)

واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چرا نباید شش شرط مقام اماراتی برای مذاکره با ایران را جدی گرفت؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست  (۱۱۴ نظر)