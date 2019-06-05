Official hopes Japanese PM's visit to Tehran would reduce tensions in region

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed the hope that Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's upcoming visit to Tehran would lead to reduction in tensions in the region.

in an interview with NHK TV channel, Araqchi said that Japan might be able to cause the US to understand the current situation

Araqchi, welcomed the visit by the Japanese prime minister to Tehran, and highlighted that Abe would meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the country's senior officials.

The Japanese prime minister is slated to visit Iran on June 12-14.

Following the visit of Japan's former Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda to Iran in 1978, Abe is the first Japanese prime minister to visit Tehran after the Islamic Revolution.

Abe has met with the Iranian president on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York since 2013.

IRNA