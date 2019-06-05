رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
22بازدید
‍ پ

Deal of the century a betrayal of the Muslim world – Ayatollah Khamenei

As a principled policy, the Islamic Republic has, from the very first days of its establishment, supported the Palestinian resistance against the Israelis. Now that the US is trying to advance the so-called “deal of the century” to the detriment of the Palestinians, Iran reiterates its opposition to any breach of the rights of the Palestinian nation.
کد خبر: ۹۰۳۵۷۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۴۳ 05 June 2019

Tabnak – As a principled policy, the Islamic Republic has, from the very first days of its establishment, supported the Palestinian resistance against the Israelis. Now that the US is trying to advance the so-called “deal of the century” to the detriment of the Palestinians, Iran reiterates its opposition to any breach of the rights of the Palestinian nation.

In this vein, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says an upcoming US-devised deal on the Palestine issue is doomed to fail and will “never materialize.”

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments during a speech at Imam Khomeini’s Mosalla Grand Prayer Grounds in Tehran on Wednesday after leading Eid al-Fitr’s prayers there. The Islamic festivities known as Eid al-Fitr mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The Leader further rejected US President Donald Trump’s yet-to-be-unveiled deal on the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict as “a betrayal of the Muslim world.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further denounced the Bahraini regime for agreeing to host a conference, where Washington is set to unveil parts of the plan later this month.

All Palestinian groups — along with the United Nations and several other countries — have boycotted the event.

“The objective of this conference is to materialize America’s wrongful, treacherous and evil scheme for Palestinians — which they (Americans) have called ‘the deal of the century.’ However, this will not happen, and this plot will never get off the ground, by divine grace.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Palestinian cause against Israeli occupation as the “number one issue” on the agenda of the Islamic world, thanking those who have voiced opposition to the so-called “peace” deal and the relevant event in Bahrain.

“The treachery of some Muslim states such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain set the stage for such an evil plot,” Ayatollah Khamenei said. “I wish Bahraini and Saudi rulers would [eventually] realize what a quagmire they are stepping in and what damages this will do to their future.”

Elsewhere, Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the Iranian nation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, expressing his gratitude to people for their mass participation in the nationwide rallies marking International Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Later in the day, the Leader received a gathering of Iranian authorities, ambassadors of Muslim countries, and people of various social spectra in a meeting marking Eid al-Fitr.

In a speech addressed to that meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei condemned efforts by certain Muslim states to advance the goals of the United States and Israel.

“[On the contrary,] the Islamic Republic has, from the very beginning, laid emphasis on defending the Palestinian people and stood up to global arrogance,” the Leader said, emphasizing Iran’s resolve to “keep up this steadfastness.”

“Contrary to some former Arab rulers, who believed the Jews should be thrown into the sea,” Iran stands by the belief that all residents of Palestine, including the Jews, should have a say in deciding the fate of this land.

The Leader further reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s proposal for a referendum to be held “within the framework of Palestine’s government system” among the residents of this land, including Muslims, Jews, Christians as well as the Palestinian refugees, who have been displaced from their homeland by the occupiers.

“The Palestinian people’s struggle should continue until that day, the Leader remarked, adding, “Youths will [live to] witness the day when [the land of] Palestine will return to the people of Palestine.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran ayatollah khamenei palestine deal of century
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مایک پمپئو فطریه کفاره روزه امام خمینی عید فطر قیام 15 خرداد معاهده عدم تجاوز عمار حکیم موساد امیر قطر
آخرین اخبار

جای خالی طنز در سفره افطار تلویزیون

مشوق های آمریکا و اسرائیل می تواند روسیه را از ایران در سوریه دور کند!؟

وضعیت شگفتی آور قطارهای بنگلادش

شکست سنگین سعودی در نجران

سقوط کودک ۱۰ ساله در رودخانه کرج

خطر مشکلات قلبی برای افراد آلوده به اچ‌آی‌وی

گفت‌وگوی کوتاه ترامپ و مرکل در انگلیس

ماجرای پشیمانی رابعه اسکویی

پوتین: توافق هسته‌ای ایران باید حفظ شود

چند راهکار برای پرورش مسئولیت‌پذیری در کودکان

پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست

هشدار ظریف نسبت به سناریوسازی موساد

چگونه از ابتلا به سرطان پیشگیری کنیم؟

کاروان حفاظتی ترامپ در سفر به انگلیس

برگزاری بدون حاشیه نماز عید فطر اهل سنت در تهران

وب گردی

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

شماره‌های رند ایرانسل

تارا شریفی نابغه ایرانی

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

هتل های شیراز

کاشته علی علیپور گل اول پرسپولیس مقابل داماش

بانک سامان پاسخگوی اعتراض پرسنل پروژه البرز مال نیست

پافشاری بریک تصمیم اشتباه !!

چگونگی و اهمیت لینک سازی داخلی

هتل های کیش

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

هتل های تهران

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر
درگیری در مرز ایران و ترکیه با ۷ کشته و زخمی/استقبال عراق از عقب‌نشینی ترامپ مقابل ایران/ بیانیه انتقادی اتحادیه اروپا درباره اسرائیل/ خنثی شدن عملیات تروریستی داعش در ایام عید فطر
خشم شدید سعودی‌ها از نحوه برخورد عمران خان با ملک سلمان/ واکنش شدیداللحن اتحادیه عرب به تصمیم جدید تل آویو/اعلام آمادگی آمریکا برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/حمله موشکی جبهه النصره به حومه «حماه»
اعمال شب و روز عید فطر
واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند
هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست
خواهر رهبرکره شمالی در انظار عمومی ظاهر شد
اعلام مبلغ زکات فطریه و کفاره روزه
گاف عجیب پادشاه سعودی در نشست مکه!
دو بار اعدام برای قتل و تجاوز به یکی از زنان فامیل
مترجم مشهور خودکشی کرد+توضیحات
هاشمی:در «یک‌جمع‌مردانه» درباره‌ «پرونده نجفی‌» حرف‌ می‌زنم/سوال کیهان از خاتمی: اگر در ۸۸ تقلب شده بود چرا برادرت مردم را به انتخابات ۹۲ دعوت کرد؟
کدام کشور‌ها فردا را عید فطر اعلام کرده اند
روایت یک کارگردان از شخصیت میترا استاد
تصاویر رنگی دیده نشده از جنگ جهانی دوم

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۶۰۴ نظر)

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۴۳۲ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۸۷ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۵۵ نظر)

انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!  (۲۴۵ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۳۸ نظر)

توئیت عجیب صادقی درباره قتل میترا استاد/واکنش مرعشی به ماجرای نجفی/فلاحت‌پیشه: آمریکا از طریق کشورهای ثالث به تهران پیام می‌فرستد  (۲۰۶ نظر)

توئیت عجیب مشاور احمدی‌نژاد در واکنش به قتل همسر نجفی/روایت متفاوت از قتل امام جمعه کازرون/چه کسی محمد علی نجفی را پس از خودکشی در هتل لاله پیدا کرد؟/روایت مطهری از ریشه حذف او از نائب رئیسی مجلس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

عذرخواهی نامزد رهبری حزب محافظه‌کار بریتانیا برای تریاک کشیدن در ایران/قوه قضائیه: درباره ارتباط «میترا استاد» با نهادهای امنیتی قرائنی وجود ندارد/خنثی‌سازی حمله تروریستی در سنندج در روز قدس/کنایه‌های تند سعید جلیلی به برجام  (۱۷۲ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

آماده گفت‌وگو «بدون پیش‌شرط» با ایران هستیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پخش تصویر و مصاحبه با نجفی، خلاف قانون آیین دادرسی است/ شاید نجفی قتل را انجام نداده باشد!/ پرونده نجفی نباید سیاسی شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)