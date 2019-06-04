Ties with Tehran important to Tokyo: Senior Japanese official

A senior Japanese official said Tokyo attaches high importance to its ties with Iran and will spare no effort to save the nuclear deal, local media reported.

In an interview broadcast by Japanese television channels and other media on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said that Japan will spare no effort to save the nuclear deal of Iran and world powers.

The deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed in 2015 following a chain of intensive negotiations between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, plus Germany. Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for some sanctions relief.

In May 2018, Washington pulled out of the deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. The other signatories, including the European countries, however, retained their commitment to the deal and pledged to cover the losses that are imposed on Iran as a result of Washington's withdrawal.

Last month, Iran officially announced reduction of its commitments to the deal in response to the failure of Europe in delivering its promises.

Referring to Iran's commitment to the nuclear deal, the Japanese official said that the commitment means a lot to Tokyo.

The fact that Japan traditionally enjoys good ties with Iran adds to the importance of the issue, and that's why Tokyo is willing to play an active role in safeguarding peace and stability in the region, he said.

Japan has always supported the deal and called on all sides to remain committed to their obligations under the deal.

"When the U.S. government decided in May last year to withdraw from the accord, Japan acted in concert with European countries and said that it would be extremely regrettable if the decision had a significant impact on the maintenance of the deal," Japan Times reported recently.

The Japanese daily has also reported that the country's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to visit Iran to talk with senior officials in the country on June 12-14.

IRNA