رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
470بازدید
‍ پ

Iranians commemorated international Quds day

As the US administration is preparing the ground for the so-called “deal of the century” to once and for all eliminate the Palestinian resistance against Israel, this year’s international Quds day turned into an important venue to show solidarity with the Palestinians.
کد خبر: ۹۰۲۶۸۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۰:۴۳ 01 June 2019

Tabnak – As the US administration is preparing the ground for the so-called “deal of the century” to once and for all eliminate the Palestinian resistance against Israel, this year’s international Quds day turned into an important venue to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

In this vein, Iranian people took part in countrywide demonstrations on Friday to commemorate the International Quds Day, reaffirm support for Palestine, and condemn the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

The Quds Day’s demonstrations in Iran kicked off at 10 am local time in more than 950 cities across the country. Millions of fasting people from different walks of life poured into the streets in support of Palestinians, who have been suffering from Israel’s atrocities for decades.

Chanting slogans against the Tel Aviv regime and its allies, demonstrators called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine, Judaization of the holy city of al-Quds and construction of Israeli settlements across the West Bank.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans against Israel and the US, the marchers also voiced strong opposition to the so-called deal of the century, a US-initiated plan for ensuring the interests of Israel.

Many Iranian officials and prominent figures joined the demonstrations in various cities. Thousands of Iranian and foreign reporters were covering the rallies across the country.

Attending the rallies in Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Palestinians will definitely emerge victorious in the confrontation with the Zionist aggressors. He also stressed that that the US-drafted deal of the century will end up as the ‘bankruptcy of the century’.

“The issue of deal of century will undoubtedly turn into the bankruptcy of the century and will certainly not yield results,” President Rouhani told reporters.

Highlighting the significance of the International Quds Day in the history of the Islamic Revolution, he added, “The Quds Day is the day of confrontation between all Muslims and the world aggressors, and the message of Quds (Day) is that Palestine will live forever and al-Quds belongs to Muslims.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the city of al-Quds as an indispensable part of Palestine that belongs to Muslims and would not be up for sale.

“Al-Quds belongs to Muslims and people of Palestine, and nobody has a right to cede the Qibla of Muslims to Americans and the Zionist regime or to take any other action damaging the aspiration of the Palestinian nation,” Zarif told reporters while attending a rally in Tehran in commemoration of the International Quds Day on Friday.

“The message of (rallies) today is that al-Quds is not up for sale,” the top Iranian diplomat underscored, stressing that neither the US nor the Israeli regime can have a claim on the Palestinian city.

Each year, the International Quds Day is celebrated on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The event’s raison d'être is renewing support for the Palestinians and denunciation of Israel.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran quds palestine
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
محمد علی نجفی معامله قرن روز قدس حماس اجلاس مکه بیت المقدس کارت سوخت شورای همکاری خلیج فارس غزه
آخرین اخبار

کلوپ: ازفینال قبلی برابر رئال چیزی نیاموختم!

نامگذاری یک خیابان در تورنتو کانادا بنام تیم پرسپولیس!

جلسه ۴ساعته ویلموتس با هاشمیان و کادرفنی+عکس

معروف: ایتالیا را بردیم ولی روز بدمان بود

رضایی: محاصره اقتصادی سند حقانیت ملت ماست

ظریف: آغوش ما برای کشور‌های خلیج فارس باز است

آغوش ما برای همه کشورهای حاشیه خلیج فارس باز است/اولتیماتومی برای اروپایی ها تعیین نکردیم/افسانه شکست ناپذیری اسرائیل نابود شد/ اگر سعودی ها رفتارشان را تغییر دهند همین فردا به ریاض سفر می کنم

سیلاب در بام و صفی آباد اسفراین

واکنش نماینده ایران به گزارش اخیر آژانس

تکذیب اقدام‌تروریستی علیه‌راهپیمایی‌روز‌قدس سنندج

متن کامل پانزدهمین گزارش آژانس درباره ایران

بارش باران در محور‌های پنج استان

رئیسی:مجلس‌و‌دولت در‌زمینه تنقیح‌قوانین اقدام‌کنند

سیل مسؤولان سمنان به حالت آماده‌باش کامل درآورد

مجاهدان ژاپنی در راه قدس!

وب گردی

هتل های کیش

انتخابی سریع و ارزان برای خرید و رزرو بلیط هواپیما

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های مشهد

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

favicon‌سایت خود را چک کنید!

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

همسر اول محمدعلی نجفی کیست؟
قتل‌هاي خانوادگي چه حكمي دارد؟
امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید
ناگفته‌های مادر و فرزند مقتول در گزارش جنایت دیروز/چرا ترامپ مجبور به عقب‌نشینی در مقابل ایران است؟/آیا روحانی تمام شده است؟
مفهوم مهدور الدم و مصادیق آن در قانون مجازات اسلامی چیست؟
توئیت عجیب مشاور احمدی‌نژاد در واکنش به قتل همسر نجفی/روایت متفاوت از قتل امام جمعه کازرون/چه کسی محمد علی نجفی را پس از خودکشی در هتل لاله پیدا کرد؟/روایت مطهری از ریشه حذف او از نائب رئیسی مجلس
توئیت عجیب صادقی درباره قتل میترا استاد/واکنش مرعشی به ماجرای نجفی/فلاحت‌پیشه: آمریکا از طریق کشورهای ثالث به تهران پیام می‌فرستد
واکنش مجری تلوزیون نسبت به قتل همسر نجفی
نجفی با چه اسلحه‌ای همسرش را کشت؟
ناگفته‌های عجیب از زبان همسر اول نجفی
روایت اختلاف نجفی با همسرش از زبان مادر مقتول
واکنش متفاوت امام‌جمعه لواسان به ماجرای نجفی
نخستین اعترافات محمدعلی نجفی
واکنش شدید روسیه به تهدید نظامی آمریکا علیه ایران/آماده باش ارتش سوریه با عبور تانک‌های اسراییلی از خط آلفا در جولان/ ارجاع پرونده حادثه فجیره به شورای امنیت با متهم کردن ایران/ اعلام دشمنی رسمی عربستان با ترکیه
یک بانک ایرانی ابتکار جدید واردات نفت از ایران/ احتمال سه برابر شدن صادرات نفت روسیه به آمریکا/ کاهش قیمت سکه همزمان با کاهش قیمت دلار/ کاهش ۱۲ میلیونی پژو ۲۰۶/ شرایط پرداخت وام ۳۰ میلیونی ازدواج

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۶۰۰ نظر)

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۴۳۲ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۳۱۰ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۴۸ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۲۱۲ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۲۰۸ نظر)

توئیت عجیب صادقی درباره قتل میترا استاد/واکنش مرعشی به ماجرای نجفی/فلاحت‌پیشه: آمریکا از طریق کشورهای ثالث به تهران پیام می‌فرستد  (۲۰۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین  (۲۰۵ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۸۴ نظر)

توئیت عجیب مشاور احمدی‌نژاد در واکنش به قتل همسر نجفی/روایت متفاوت از قتل امام جمعه کازرون/چه کسی محمد علی نجفی را پس از خودکشی در هتل لاله پیدا کرد؟/روایت مطهری از ریشه حذف او از نائب رئیسی مجلس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۶۲ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۵۵ نظر)