Iranians commemorated international Quds day

As the US administration is preparing the ground for the so-called “deal of the century” to once and for all eliminate the Palestinian resistance against Israel, this year’s international Quds day turned into an important venue to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

In this vein, Iranian people took part in countrywide demonstrations on Friday to commemorate the International Quds Day, reaffirm support for Palestine, and condemn the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

The Quds Day’s demonstrations in Iran kicked off at 10 am local time in more than 950 cities across the country. Millions of fasting people from different walks of life poured into the streets in support of Palestinians, who have been suffering from Israel’s atrocities for decades.

Chanting slogans against the Tel Aviv regime and its allies, demonstrators called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine, Judaization of the holy city of al-Quds and construction of Israeli settlements across the West Bank.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans against Israel and the US, the marchers also voiced strong opposition to the so-called deal of the century, a US-initiated plan for ensuring the interests of Israel.

Many Iranian officials and prominent figures joined the demonstrations in various cities. Thousands of Iranian and foreign reporters were covering the rallies across the country.

Attending the rallies in Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Palestinians will definitely emerge victorious in the confrontation with the Zionist aggressors. He also stressed that that the US-drafted deal of the century will end up as the ‘bankruptcy of the century’.

“The issue of deal of century will undoubtedly turn into the bankruptcy of the century and will certainly not yield results,” President Rouhani told reporters.

Highlighting the significance of the International Quds Day in the history of the Islamic Revolution, he added, “The Quds Day is the day of confrontation between all Muslims and the world aggressors, and the message of Quds (Day) is that Palestine will live forever and al-Quds belongs to Muslims.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the city of al-Quds as an indispensable part of Palestine that belongs to Muslims and would not be up for sale.

“Al-Quds belongs to Muslims and people of Palestine, and nobody has a right to cede the Qibla of Muslims to Americans and the Zionist regime or to take any other action damaging the aspiration of the Palestinian nation,” Zarif told reporters while attending a rally in Tehran in commemoration of the International Quds Day on Friday.

“The message of (rallies) today is that al-Quds is not up for sale,” the top Iranian diplomat underscored, stressing that neither the US nor the Israeli regime can have a claim on the Palestinian city.

Each year, the International Quds Day is celebrated on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The event’s raison d'être is renewing support for the Palestinians and denunciation of Israel.