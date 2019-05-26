Modi promises to fulfill countrymen's aspirations in 2nd term

After receiving the letter of appointment as the country's next prime minister on Saturday, Narendra Modi said he will continue to work for the welfare of his countrymen during his second consecutive term as the premier.

After receiving the letter of appointment as the country's next prime minister on Saturday, Narendra Modi said he will continue to work for the welfare of his countrymen during his second consecutive term as the premier.

He said his new government will strive to fulfill the aspirations of the people of India, after getting such a strong mandate in the just-concluded general elections. While Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in a record 303 parliamentary constituencies, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) together garnered 353 constituencies out of the total 542 that went to polls.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Modi as the prime minister after receiving letters of support from the ruling NDA.

"Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Kovind on Saturday appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India," said the official Twitter account of the President of India.

Another tweet from the president said, "The president requested Narendra Modi to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers, and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan (President House)."