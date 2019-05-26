رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
Maduro, Guaido representatives to hold talks in Oslo – Venezuela crisis

President Nicolas Maduro's government endorsed the talks and the opposition leader Juan Guaido has also confirmed that his representatives "will talk with both the Norwegian government and with representatives" of Maduro in Oslo.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۶ 26 May 2019

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets people next to his wife Cilia Flores during a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela May 20, 2019.

Delegates of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his rival Juan Guaido will hold their first face-to-face meeting in Oslo next week, the opposition leader said on Saturday.

Guaido said in a statement that his representatives "will talk with both the Norwegian government and with representatives" of Maduro after the two sides traveled separately to Oslo last week to meet with the leaders of the Norwegian mediation effort.

