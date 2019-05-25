رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
172بازدید
‍ پ

Alastair Campbell says he voted for ‘remain party’ in EU elections

Alastair Campbell has admitted shunning Labour in the European elections to vote for an “unequivocally pro-remain” party.
کد خبر: ۹۰۱۴۳۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۵۶ 25 May 2019

Alastair Campbell has admitted shunning Labour in the European elections to vote for an “unequivocally pro-remain” party.

Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live that the election on Thursday was the “first time in my life” he did not vote Labour. “I voted for one of the unequivocally pro-remain, pro-People’s Vote parties and I did that because I think that’s the right thing for the country,” he told Stephen Nolan.

“I also think it’s the right thing that the Labour party gets the message that this policy of riding two horses has failed.”

Tony Blair’s former spokesman said he believed the country “made a terrible choice” and had realised “just how difficult Brexit is”.

He said Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to Brexit had failed but stopped short of saying the party should choose a new leader.

“If the Labour party carries on with this sort of facing both ways and pretending to leavers that we’re leave and pretending to remainers that we’re remain, the chances are of oblivion down the track.”

He added: “The Labour party membership, like the MPs, are overwhelmingly in favour of a people’s vote … so he [Corbyn] has gone against the membership and I think he’s going to pay a very, very deep price, not least when European election results come out.”

Campbell also said both Labour and the Conservatives gave a “free run” to former Ukip leader Nigel Farage at the polls. “It’s a complete disgrace that both the Conservatives and the Labour party effectively vacated the field from one of the most important elections in our recent times, giving a free run to Nigel Farage and the Brexit party,” he said.

Campbell said he did not intend to leave the party and hoped “to be able to vote Labour at the next election”.

Campbell’s change in political allegiances due to Brexit mirrors that of Tory peer Michael Heseltine, who said he would “experiment” with voting for the Liberal Democrats in the European elections.

Heseltine had the whip withdrawn after explaining his decision in an article in the Sunday Times, writing: “I cannot, with a clear conscience, vote for my party when it is myopically focused on forcing through the biggest act of economic self-harm ever undertaken by a democratic government.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu brexit election
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فتح خرمشهر جوشن کبیر شب قدر ترزامی هوآوی انصارالله یمن برگزیت زیبا حالت منفرد علی ربیعی
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

ممنوعیت واردات خودروهای خارجی و هیبریدی

آموزش ابزار سئو - گوگل آنالیتیکس

هتل های مشهد

هزینه از جیب شهروندان برای نیمی از جمعیت

چرا پلک هایم می پرد؟

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

درخواست دانشجویان برای گرفتن فشار خون رهبری!
نخستین شب قدر در کنار محراب مسجد کوفه
درخواست آمریکا از روسیه برای اقدام علیه ایران/ بیانیه جدید امارات درباره هدف قرار گرفتن چهار کشتی در نزدیکی فجیره/طرح سنای آمریکا برای ممنوعیت اقدام نظامی علیه ایران/حمله پهپادی انصارالله به فرودگاه نجران عربستان
سقوط هولناک یک مرد درون آتش فشان!
اعمال شب 19 ماه رمضان
جلسه غیرعلنی امروز دموکرات‌های مجلس برای استیضاح ترامپ / شانس استیضاح چقدر است؟
سوتی عجیب همسر خانم ورزشکار در برنامه زنده
واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!
عذرخواهی شبکه پنج به‌خاطر یک مداحی/روزه‌داری مردم سیل‌زده روی شن‌های ۴۴ درجه/فرماندار قم: وضعیت بدحجابی در قم بحرانی نیست
تداوم کاهش قیمت در بازار خودرو
افشاگری باورنکردنی جان کری از نقشه برجام!
اعزام هیأت‌های عراقی به آمریکا و ایران برای میانجیگری/اتهام رسمی پمپئو به ایران در حمله به فجیره/تأکید رهبران آلمان، روسیه و فرانسه بر حفظ برجام/نامه ۴۰۰ عضو کنگره به ترامپ برای مداخله در سوریه
 ماجرای کُما رفتن داور عصر جدید!
به برجام آن‌ طوری که عمل و محقق شد، اعتقادی نداشتم و تذکر دادم/ الزامات و راه‌های ورود نسل جوان حزب‌اللهی به مدیریت‌ها/ مشکلات نظام پارلمانی برای کشور بیش از نظام ریاستی است
حقوق سربازان بیشتر شد

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۴۹ نظر)

توصیه جالب فرماندار آستارا به ترامپ/فیاض: روحانی حرف‌هایی مانند احمدی‌نژاد و هاشمی می‌زند/کواکبیان: عارف نیاید، خودم کاندیدا می‌شوم  (۲۲۹ نظر)

دستگیری موتورسوار فیلم درگیری با مأموران پلیس/چرا شکر ۴۲۰۰ تومانی را ۱۰.۰۰۰ تومان می‌فروشند؟/آیت‌الله سبحانی: عده‌ای اجیر شده‌اند تا با حجاب نامناسب در خیابان‌های شهرهای مذهب رفت و آمد کنند  (۱۷۹ نظر)

ماجرای ورزشگاهی که تبدیل به تالار عروسی شد/فتوای بی سابقه عالم اهل تسنن عراق درباره ایران/پرجمعیت‌ترین منطقه تهران کدام است؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

نامی که زیباکلام برای دولت دوازدهم برگزید!/نظر واعظ آشتیانی درباره حضور احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات/حسین هدایتی اعدام می‌شود؟/پشت پرده پیشنهاد فلاحت پیشه درباره ایران و آمریکا/درگیری لفظی قربانی اسیدپاشی با نماینده مجلس  (۱۷۳ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)

قانون مجلس به معنی آزاد شدن واردات خودروست/ باید از تولید داخلی حمایت کرد؛ اما نه به هر قیمتی  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا به حمله راکتی به منطقه سبز بغداد/ تصاویری از خسارات گسترده حملات پهپادی انصارالله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان/اعلام بخشی از طرح معامله قرن از سوی کاخ سفید/ جلسه محرمانه دموکرات‌ها درباره ایران  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آقای روحانی از چه انتقاد می‌کنید؟ بیش از ۷۵ رسانه در اختیار و حامی شماست!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

قیمت دلار به زیر ۱۱ هزار تومان می‌رسد؟ / چرا همتی هشدار داد ارز نخرید؟ / پایانی بر نوسانات لحظه‌ای قیمت دلار  (۱۱۷ نظر)