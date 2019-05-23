Top Iranian commanders downplay Washington’s recent threats

Over the past several weeks, media speculations of a possible military faceoff between Iran and the United States have been increased. Iran’s military commanders reiterate the country’s preparedness for any possible scenario, while making it clear that the Islamic Republic is not seeking war.

Tabnak – Over the past several weeks, media speculations of a possible military faceoff between Iran and the United States have been increased. Iran’s military commanders reiterate the country’s preparedness for any possible scenario, while making it clear that the Islamic Republic is not seeking war.

In this vein, a senior Iranian commander has downplayed Washington’s stepped-up belligerent rhetoric against the Islamic Republic, saying US warships deployed to the Persian Gulf get permission for movements there from Iranian forces, who are in full control of the strategic waters.

“Over the past many years, our forces have acquired full control of the Persian Gulf in a way that they (US warships) should get permission from us for their movements in this area,” Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

“Everything north of the Strait of Hormuz is under our control,” he emphasized, referring to a major oil shipping waterway which connects the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman, adding that the American navy ships “cannot approach the waters that fall within our mare clausum.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian Army commander-in-chief says the US pursues a policy of Iranophobia aimed at milking the Arab countries of the region.

“The incidents that recently took place in the United Arab Emirates and Iraq after the US entered the region are not unpremeditated and they aimed at Iranophobia and milking the Arab [countries of the region],” Major General Abdolrahim Moussavi said on Wednesday.

The senior Iranian commander was pointing to a Sunday night rocket attack on the Green Zone of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, where the Iraqi government's administrative buildings and foreign missions, including the US embassy, are located.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian commander said that the US should know that the security of the Middle East is provided by the countries of the region alone and that the outsiders have no choice but to leave the region. Enemies must know that they will be totally destroyed should they try to ignite a war, Moussavi warned.

On the other hand, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri has noted that the current confrontation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US is an arena for “clash of wills.”

“Now, under conditions that, as put by the sage Leader of the [Islamic] Revolution…, the confrontation and faceoff between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the wicked government of America is an arena for ‘clash of wills,’ reminding the epic victory in Khorramshahr to friends and foes of the Revolution could convey a powerful message,” Baqeri said.

He added, “The translation of that message is stronger and God-based determination of Iran in the face of any possible conflict and warmongering, which will result in a hard, crushing and destructive response to any bullheaded and adventurist enemy.”

Tensions between Tehran and Washington saw a sharp rise in late April, when the US tightened its oil sanctions against Iran in an attempt to cut the country’s oil sales to “zero” a year after Washington pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Tehran, a move that flew in the face of the world community.