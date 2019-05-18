رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
16609بازدید
‍ پ

US lifts steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada and Mexico

United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced a deal to lift tariffs on steel and aluminium imported from Canada and Mexico that had halted discussions on a new North American free trade agreement and complicated relations between America and its neighbours, The New York Times reported.
کد خبر: ۸۹۹۸۹۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۸ 18 May 2019

United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced a deal to lift tariffs on steel and aluminium imported from Canada and Mexico that had halted discussions on a new North American free trade agreement and complicated relations between America and its neighbours, The New York Times reported.

“I am pleased to announce we have just reached an agreement with Canada and Mexico,” Trump said. “We will be selling our product into those countries without the imposition of tariffs.”

The statement came moments after Canada released the text of the agreement between Ottawa and Washington to eliminate US tariffs on steel and aluminium, and Canada’s retaliatory measures, within two days, CNBC reported. Soon after, Mexico confirmed it had reached a similar agreement with the US and promised to ease pending legal challenges it had mounted against the US decision last year in the World Trade Organisation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that the normalisation of trade relations with the US was “pure good news”. He said the lifting of the tariffs could help clear the the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which was reached late last year, get ratified. “We are very optimistic we will be able to move forward in coming weeks,” Trudeau added.

Canada and Mexico had refused to ratify the new trade agreement, the successor to the current North American Free Trade Agreement, with the restrictions in place. It was signed in November. American legislators of both parties had also insisted that tariffs on steel and aluminium must be lifted before votes would be held.

Trump had cited a national security threat when he imposed tariffs of 25% and 10% on steel and aluminium imports last year. Canada and Mexico, along with a number of US legislators, had asked why the Trump administration considers allies a threat. Canada then implemented retaliatory tariffs of 25% on a host of steel and aluminium products and 10% on goods, including pizza, quiche, whiskies, toilet paper and inflatable boats, from July. Many of products were chosen for their political rather than economic impact.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa mexico canada tariff
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
میترا استاد محمد علی نجفی معامله قرن امام جمعه کازرون روز قدس سید عبدالرحیم موسوی همسر اول نجفی مارک ویلموتس
آخرین اخبار

مشاهده‌گروه‌های‌متقلب‌واکسیناسیون‌در‌خراسان‌جنوبی

هنرمندایرانی و همسرش گرفتارقاچاقچیان انسان

نماینده ایران دربانک‌جهانی قصد اقامت‌ دائم دارد؟

دیدار جمعی از استادان و پژوهشگران با رهبر انقلاب

بولتون: طرحی برای اقدام‌نظامی علیه‌ایران نداریم

روز‌های‌پایانی پروموشن پوشاک‌فرس را از‌دست‌ندهید

تشکر دیپلمات ارشد روس از خویشتن داری ایران

دیدارجمعی ازاستادان ونخبگان دانشگاه‌هابارهبری

یک مالک دیگر هم سپیدرود را ترک کرد!

سقوط کودک ده ساله از پشت بام در تهران

شرط رئال مادرید برای فروش سرخیو راموس

واکنش باراک اوباما به ناکامی لیونل مسی

مدیرعامل تراکتور: مذاکره با برانکو را تکذیب نمی‌کنم

بلیت گرانتر و حمله با گازِفلفل به پرسپولیسی‌ها دراصفهان!

برانکو درتهران به جلسه مالک تراکتورسازی رفت؟

وب گردی

انتخابی سریع و ارزان برای خرید و رزرو بلیط هواپیما

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های مشهد

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

favicon‌سایت خود را چک کنید!

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

10 تصویر از رعد و برق و صاعقه های زیبا و عجیب

نحوه صحیح آداب معاشرت با کودکان

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد
همسر دوم محمدعلی نجفی که بود؟
محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل
اعمال شب بیست و یکم ماه رمضان
قتل‌هاي خانوادگي چه حكمي دارد؟
تصویری حاشیه‌ساز در بازدید متفاوت از مترو مشهد
برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما
همسر اول محمدعلی نجفی کیست؟
امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید
انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم
جزئیات قتل همسر نجفی و صحنه قتل
ناگفته‌های مادر و فرزند مقتول در گزارش جنایت دیروز/چرا ترامپ مجبور به عقب‌نشینی در مقابل ایران است؟/آیا روحانی تمام شده است؟
مفهوم مهدور الدم و مصادیق آن در قانون مجازات اسلامی چیست؟
تصویر ماهواره‌ای مورد ادعای آمریکا از بندر جاسک / سند اغراق آمریکا در خصوص تهدید موشکی ـ قایقی ایران
صدها میلیارد موبایل قاچاق به دریا ریخته شد

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۵۶۸ نظر)

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۳۰۱ نظر)

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۷۸ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۰۸ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۲۰۵ نظر)

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین  (۱۹۷ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۱۹۷ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۱۸۳ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۷۴ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

گفته‌های کنایه آمیز ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۱۳۴ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۳۱ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)