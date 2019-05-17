رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
18062بازدید
‍ پ

Iran: Only Syrians can determine Syria's future

کد خبر: ۸۹۹۸۳۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۵۱ 17 May 2019

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations rejected a military solution for the Syrian crisis, saying only Syrian themselves will determine their fate.

'Ultimately, the right to determine the future of Syria belongs exclusively to the Syrians themselves. We must genuinely support the realization of this objective,” Majid Takht-e Ravanchi said in a statement addressing the United Nations Security Council session on 'the Middle East: Syria - Humanitarian'.

The full text of Takht-e Ravanchi’s speech is as follows:

Mr. President,

I thank you for organizing this meeting.

Along with other Guarantors of the Astana Format, the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to support keeping Idlib as a de-escalation area.

This approach is based on a reality and a fundamental principle: there are a large number of civilians there whose lives must be saved.

At the same time, certain questions are in order: can and should this situation continue indefinitely? Should the Government allow these internationally designated terrorist groups continue their control over its territory? Should the international community allow such terrorist groups to take a large number of civilians as their hostage?

The answer is clear: the establishment of the Idlib de-escalation area was only a temporary measure with the exclusive objective of protecting civilians, not providing terrorist groups with a safe haven. It does not limit the right of the Syrian Government to fight Security Council designated terrorists, which of course have to be carried out in accordance with International Humanitarian Law. Therefore, both, defeating terrorists and releasing civilians are necessary.

Current situation in Idlib under which the most dangerous terrorist groups are allowed to use over two million civilians as human shields, continue their control over a large part of a sovereign State’s territory, and conduct their operations therefrom attacking both military and civilian targets beyond that area cannot and must not continue indefinitely.

Persistence of this situation would enable terrorists to kill more civilians. This is in contradiction with the objective of the Idlib de-escalation area’s creation. We should be vigilant enough not to confuse the protection of civilians with the protection of terrorists.

Continuation of current state of affairs in Idleb would further interrupt the restoration of Government’s control over all its territory and securing the safety and security of all its citizens, prevent the return of refugees and internally displaced persons, delay the country’s reconstruction, and hamper the political solution, all of which are inherently interlinked.

In conclusion, I would like to stress once again on the need for full respect by all to sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria. As underlined in the Joint Statement of recent meeting of the Guarantors of the Astana Format in Nur-Sultan on 25-26 April 2019, no action, no matter by whom, should undermine these principles.

In this context, the Guarantors of the Astana Format also rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground under the pretext of combating terrorism. Therefore, the US must put an immediate end to its illegal military presence in parts of Syria.

With this in mind, the Syrian Government must be assisted in the formation of the Constitutional Committee facilitated by the SRSG Pedersen, whose efforts enjoys our support. We encourage him to further strengthen its direct consultation with the Government of Syria.

As stated in the aforesaid Joint Statement, there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict and the only option is to advance the Syrian-led and Syrian owned, UN-facilitated political process. Ultimately, the right to determine the future of Syria belongs exclusively to Syrians themselves. We must genuinely support the realization of this objective.

I thank you, Mr. President.

IRNA

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran syria un
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
میترا استاد محمد علی نجفی معامله قرن امام جمعه کازرون روز قدس سید عبدالرحیم موسوی همسر اول نجفی مارک ویلموتس
آخرین اخبار

قیمت نفت خام پایین آمد

همسر اول محمدعلی نجفی کیست؟

واکنش مجری تلوزیون نسبت به قتل همسر نجفی

دختر نجفی: میترا استاد تهدید به اسیدپاشی کرده بود!

چگونه پرسپولیس - سپاهان ۳۰-۷۰ شد؟

نامه هشدارآمیز درباره خطر ملخ‌های مهاجم

افت سهام آسیایی با تداوم ریسک‌های تجاری

رایزنی برجامی ریابکوف و عراقچی در تهران

توصیه روحانی برای بازگشت به میز مذاکره

ناگفته‌های عجیب از زبان همسر اول نجفی

قاتل امام جمعه کازرون دستگیر شد

نجفی: مهریه همسرم ١٣٦٢ سکه بود

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟

چرا اسرائیل، عراق را از لیست «کشورهای متخاصم» خارج کرد؟

قبرستانی که مردگان آن دفن نمی‌شوند

وب گردی

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های مشهد

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

favicon‌سایت خود را چک کنید!

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

10 تصویر از رعد و برق و صاعقه های زیبا و عجیب

نحوه صحیح آداب معاشرت با کودکان

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد
همسر دوم محمدعلی نجفی که بود؟
محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل
اعمال شب بیست و یکم ماه رمضان
برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما
تصویری حاشیه‌ساز در بازدید متفاوت از مترو مشهد
انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم
امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید
تصویر ماهواره‌ای مورد ادعای آمریکا از بندر جاسک / سند اغراق آمریکا در خصوص تهدید موشکی ـ قایقی ایران
صدها میلیارد موبایل قاچاق به دریا ریخته شد
زیارت امام حسین در شب قدر+متن و ترجمه
ناگفته‌های مادر و فرزند مقتول در گزارش جنایت دیروز/چرا ترامپ مجبور به عقب نشینی در مقابل ایران است؟/آیا روحانی تمام شده است؟
مفهوم مهدور الدم و مصادیق آن در قانون مجازات اسلامی چیست؟
جزئیات قتل همسر نجفی و صحنه قتل
لباس ملانیا ترامپ در سفر به ژاپن سوژه شد

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۵۶۸ نظر)

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۶۴ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۱۰ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۲۰۵ نظر)

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین  (۱۹۷ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۱۹۷ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۱۸۳ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۷۴ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

گفته‌های کنایه آمیز ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۳۱ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)