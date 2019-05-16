Syrian Army Targets Nusra Terrorists in Idlib, Hama

Syrian army units on Thursday targeted the hideouts of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) terrorist group in Idlib province.

They destroyed the terrorists’ hideouts in al-Habeet, Abdin and Maaret al-Numan towns in the northwestern province with artillery and missile strikes, SANA reported.

It added that army units also destroyed the group’s gathering points and hideouts in al-Ankawi, Qastoun and al-Zyara towns in Hama Province.

The report said a number of the militants were killed and some of their weapons destroyed in the attacks.

The Syrian government’s attacks on terrorists’ positions in Idlib and Hama come in the wake of reports in recent months that members of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, together with militants from the so-called Turkistan Islamic Party in Syria, are mounting chemical warheads on more than a hundred missiles in cooperation with European experts in Idlib.

Tasnim News Agency