تابناک جهان » ایران
Iraqi PM Rejects US Demand for Slacking Ties with Iran

کد خبر: ۸۹۷۸۹۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۴۱ 09 May 2019

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo underlined that Baghdad will not loosen relations with Iran despite Washington's sanctions.
Abdul Mahdi told Pompeo during his recent surprise visit to Baghdad that his country would continue strengthening friendship and cooperation with all friendly and neighboring countries, including Iran, a statement by the Iraqi premier's office said.

The statement said that the meeting between Abdul Mahdi and Pompeo took place after two phone calls on Saturday and Monday.

Abdul Mahdi said in the meeting that the US is an important strategic partner for Iraq and Baghdad will continue its balanced policy of strengthening relations with all friendly and neighboring countries, including Iran.

The Iraqi premier had also told Pompeo that Iraq has based its foreign policy on its own national interests and will try to deepen its commonalities and will not insist on divisive issues.

The statement also said that Iraq seeks to resolve all problems through honest and constructive dialogue.

In relevant remarks last month, Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi stressed Tehran and Baghdad's determination to boost the volume of their trade transactions to $20bln despite Washington's embargoes.

"The Iranian companies have a market share of $10bln in Iraq at present, and assessments show that the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries should increase to $20bln," Masjedi told reporters on the sidelines of an Iranian exhibition in Baghdad.

Meantime, Iraqi officials downplayed impacts of the US decision to cancel waivers on Iran crude sanctions, stressing that Baghdad would continue purchase of gas and electricity from Tehran.

"Washington should come to realize that Iraq enjoys trade, economic, geographical and security ties with Iran and it cannot be needless of Iran's energy," Senior Member of the Iraqi Parliament's Energy Committee Razzaq Maheibas was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Arabi al-Jadid as saying in April.

Also, an official at the Iraqi electricity ministry said last month that there was no replacement available for Iraq's gas imports from Iran, adding that there would be 4,000MW of power shortage in case Iraq stops gas imports from Iran.

Fars News Agency

برچسب ها
iran iraq usa
خروج از ان پی تی ماده 36 برجام ماده 26 برجام شورای امنیت برجام اقدامات ضدایرانی ترامپ بازار تبریز غنی سازی اورانیوم
