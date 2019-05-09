Iran Slams Fresh US Sanctions

The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the latest US sanctions targeting Iran’s export of industrial metals.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the US regime’s decision to impose new sanctions on Iran's industrial metals runs counter to Washington’s international commitments and that the US must bear international responsibility for such conduct.

“These sanctions, like other unilateral US sanctions, are in contravention of the basic principles and rules of international relations, and specifically in contravention of the international commitments under the UN Charter, the Algeria Declaration, the Treaty of Amity, and the International Court of Justice’s ruling,” the spokesman added.

He said the US government must be legally held accountable for the violation of international treaties.

“The onus is on the US regime to compensate for the damages” caused by the fresh sanctions on Iran’s metal industry, Mousavi stressed.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions targeting Iran’s revenue from export of industrial metals, including iron, steel, aluminum, and copper sectors.

Tasnim News Agency