Iran's IRGC says to give 'unforgettable lesson to enemies' hostile moves'

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will give an "unforgettable lesson to the hostile moves of the Iranian enemies," IRGC chief commander said on Tuesday.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will give an "unforgettable lesson to the hostile moves of the Iranian enemies," IRGC chief commander said on Tuesday.

"The Guards is determined to see off the enemies of Iran to the graveyard of history," Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by Tehran Times daily.

The U.S. National Security Adviser, John Bolton, on Sunday said that the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group and a bomber task force have been deployed to the waters in the south of Iran.

Bolton said U.S. forces were deployed "to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on U.S. interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force."

"Iranian enemies will face unforgettable defeats and humiliations" in case of any hostile move against the Islamic Republic, Salami said.