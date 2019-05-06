نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
90بازدید
‍ پ

US Plans to Announce New Set of Sanctions Against Iran – Reports

The Trump administration is reportedly expected to announce additional sanctions on Iran within the coming week, targeting new sections of the Iranian economy.
کد خبر: ۸۹۶۹۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۸ 06 May 2019

The Trump administration is reportedly expected to announce additional sanctions on Iran within the coming week, targeting new sections of the Iranian economy.

The Trump administration plans to target a new sector of the Iranian economy with a package of sanctions to be introduced on Wednesday, two senior administration officials told Axios news portal, speaking anonymously as they were not authorized to reveal the new sanctions. The officials would not say what sector the administration will target, but it won't be the energy sector.

Trump officials point to three possible outcomes of these efforts: Iran is forced to come back to the negotiating table to offer the US a more favourable nuclear deal; Iran's leaders will be forced to decide how to spend the fading revenues, especially as flash floods and desert locusts besiege the Iranian countryside; or the collapse of the regime. The sources said that US national security advisor John Bolton has long hoped for "the overthrow of the mullahs' regime in Tehran," though the Trump administration claims its official policy is not regime change.

The officials also suggested that Iran’s reaction to the new sanctions might be “highly unpredictable” and as a result the administration is “extremely mindful of security here at home.”

Long-standing tensions between Iran and the United States took a turn for the worse in May 2018, when Washington unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and began slapping Iran with several rounds of sanctions, including energy restrictions aimed at bringing Iran's oil exports down "to zero", as well as banking restrictions and other measures meant to cripple the country's economy.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa iran sanctions
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
معامله قرن افزایش قیمت بنزین دادگاه لاهه سید عباس موسوی حملات غزه تشدید بحران کاغذ
آخرین اخبار

افزایش احتمال خروج ایران از «ان پی تی» / شلیک بیش از ۶۰۰ موشک از سوی فلسطینی‌ها به اسرائیل/طرح اسرائیل برای قطع ارتباط زمینی عراق با سوریه و لبنان/ آغاز عملیات گسترده ارتش سوریه علیه حماة و ادلب

ده روش ساده برای تسهیل امور آشپزخانه

آخرین وضعیت جوی و ترافیکی محور‌های مواصلاتی

مدیر مسئول کیهان دیروز به دادگاه رفت

دو کشته در تیراندازی نیرو‌های هندی در کشمیر

به تهران هشدار می‌دهیم، اما نمی‌خواهیم بجنگیم

حمایت تمام‌قد ترامپ از جنایت‌های رژیم صهیونیستی

وب گردی

انتخاب نام عکس مناسب سئو

هتل های مشهد

بهترین قیمت تورهای مالزی و مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک و برگرد

هتل یار

اقدام بی سابقه و معنادار شبکه الجزیره قطر در مورد نام «خلیج فارس»
مطهری سودای ریاست جمهوری دارد؟/چرا رهبری، آقای جزایری را «حجت‌الاسلام» خطاب کردند/ماجرای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین چه بود؟/برنامه بعدی ترامپ علیه ایران پس از تحریم نفتی
قبل از مرگ فرد چه می‌بیند؟
نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟
قیمت امروز دلار در بازار/ افزایش ۲۵۰ تومانی دلار و یورو در معاملات اولین روز هفته
از «دست‌بوسی روحانی» تا «عکس‌بوسی وزیر کشور»+تصاویر/ چنین نمایندگانی نمی‌توانند رفتار دولت را به نفع مردم اصلاح کنند
شلیک ۲۰۰ موشک به سمت اسرائیل/پیام جدید دولت آمریکا به مقامات ایران/ درخواست دبیرکل سازمان ملل برای خلع سلاح حزب الله/دستور نتانیاهو برای حمله گسترده به غزه
هدیه خاص این جوان فوق ثروتمند به همسرش
ایران خودرو و سایپا بیش از ۴.۷ میلیارد دلار ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی دریافت کردند؛ اما همچنان برای تولید ساز مخالف می‌زنند
مهم‌ترین آرزوی آیت‌الله جنتی پیش از مرگ/جعفری دولت‌آبادی: به دلیل «قضیه مرتضوی» دید خوبی به دادستان نبود
وضعیت عقاب بعد از برخورد با هواپیما!
بادامچیان: با افزایش نرخ‌ها دنبال فتنه ۹۸ هستند/واکنش زنگنه به دستگیری سخنگوی شرکت پالایش و پخش/چرا مجسمه مرحوم «مشایخی» شبیه او نیست؟
قیمت طلا و سکه تا ساعت ۱۷/ روند صعودی بهای سکه از ابتدای معاملات امروز/ حباب سکه ۵۹۰ هزار تومان
ماجرای شکایت یک زن از سیدحسن نصرالله/روایت وزیر اطلاعات از تغییر مذهب و دین در برخی مناطق/هجوم عجیب برخی شهروندان برای خرید ماکارونی!/چه زمانی سهمیه بندی بنزین اجرا می‌شود؟
سخنگوی وزارت خارجه خطاب به وزیر خارجه بحرین: مگسی کجا تواند که بیفکند عقابی/على دایى: کسى که مرا اخراج کرد اسمش «سردار غفور» است؛ نمى دانم از کى نامش «مصطفى مدبر» شده

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر  (۷۳۲ نظر)

بهترین تصمیم ایران در برابر اقدامات اخیر دولت امریکا چیست؟  (۴۵۵ نظر)

در برابر آمریکای ترامپ چه باید کرد: «صبر»،«جنگ» یا «مذاکره»؟  (۴۴۸ نظر)

شمارش معکوس برای آغاز سهمیه‌بندی بنزین؛ آیا در شرایط کنونی با سهمیه‌بندی موافق هستید؟  (۴۴۲ نظر)

چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟  (۳۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟  (۳۱۰ نظر)

استفاده از جایگاه نمایندگی برای انتقال فرزند به وزارت نفت و عذر بدتر از گناه + سند  (۳۰۰ نظر)

طلاب به سختی در حال تأمین نیاز‌های خود هستند/باهنر: یک عده روزی‌شان را از حصر می‌خوردند و موافق حل آن نیستند/واکنش اژه‌ای به حواشی توییت مهناز افشار/گرانترین کتاب‌های نمایشگاه امسال کدامند؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

دولت، مجلس و دستگاه‌های نظارتی دقیقا مشغول چه کاری هستند؟/ خبری از بازار خودرو دارید؟  (۲۲۴ نظر)

چرا مردم برای گران خریدن صف می‌بندند؟!/ دچار رفتارهای اقتصادی نادرست هستیم  (۲۱۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ به جای آمریکا اول دلال‌ها، سایپا و ایران‌خودرو را به زانو درآورید!  (۱۹۶ نظر)

به روحانی گفتند پرونده فوت هاشمی را در شورای‌عالی امنیت ملی مختومه اعلام کند/بسیج زنان: اگر در استادیوم ناموس مردم به تاراج برود چه کسی پاسخگو خواهد بود؟/صفار هرندی: «محمود سریع‌القلم» را دهه ۶۰ به سپاه می‌آوردیم تا انقلاب را تبیین کنند  (۱۹۵ نظر)

برخورد پلیس با «تجمع کارگران» مقابل مجلس در «روز کارگر»/سخنگوی تعزیرات: مردم فعلاً خودرو نخرند/محجوب: حداقل دستمزد کارگران باید ۳ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار تومان باشد  (۱۹۰ نظر)

واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

مشخص نیست چه کسی کشور را اداره می‌کند؟!/ خدا کند که تسویه حساب‌های سیاسی با معیشت مردم گره نخورده باشد!  (۱۷۹ نظر)