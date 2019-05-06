نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
138بازدید
‍ پ

China stocks tumble on Trump tariff threat

Chinese stock markets tumbled on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on China, putting a trade deal in doubt.
کد خبر: ۸۹۶۹۴۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۲ 06 May 2019

Chinese stock markets tumbled on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on China, putting a trade deal in doubt.

He said on Twitter the US would more than double tariffs on $200bn (£152bn) of Chinese goods on Friday and would introduce fresh tariffs.

Recent comments had suggested both sides were nearing a trade deal.

A Chinese delegation was due to travel to Washington this week for talks aimed at ending the trade war.

US media has reported that China is now considering cancelling those talks, led by Vice-Premier Liu He, that were scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

Some reports said the Chinese were due to send a 100-person delegation to the negotiations.

The Chinese government has yet to officially comment on Mr Trump's tweets.

In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 3.7%, while the Shanghai Composite plunged 5.3%.

US stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street.

Michael Hirson, Asia director at Eurasia Group, said Mr Trump's "unexpected resumption of tariff escalation comes just as trade talks were headed towards a final stage".

"His move injects major uncertainty into negotiations, which now face a rising risk of an extended impasse - perhaps even through the US presidential election."

What did Mr Trump say?

The US president tweeted that tariffs of 10% on certain goods would rise to 25% on Friday, and $325bn of untaxed goods could face 25% duties "shortly".

"The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" he tweeted.

After imposing duties on billions of dollars worth of one another's goods last year, the US and China have been negotiating and in recent weeks, appeared to be close to striking a trade deal.

Last week US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described talks held in Beijing as "productive".

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News that the president's tweet was a warning.

"The president is, I think, issuing a warning here, that, you know, we bent over backwards earlier, we suspended the 25% tariff to 10 and then we've left it there.

"That may not be forever if the talks don't work out," he said.

So far, the US has imposed tariffs on $250bn of Chinese goods, having accused the country of unfair trade practices.

Beijing hit back with duties on $110bn of US goods, blaming the US for starting "the largest trade war in economic history".

According to reports, in recent days US officials have become frustrated by China seeking to row back on earlier commitments made over a deal.

Sticking points have included how to enforce a deal, whether and how fast to roll back tariffs already imposed and issues around intellectual property protection.

Tom Orlik, chief economist at Bloomberg Economics, said: "It's possible talks are breaking down, with China offering insufficient concessions, and an increase in tariffs a genuine prospect.

"More likely, in our view, is that this renewed threat is an attempt to extract a few more minor concessions in the final days of talks."

What will the tariff rise affect?

Mr Trump's latest move will raise duties on more than 5,000 products made by Chinese producers, ranging from chemicals to textiles and consumer goods.

The US president originally imposed a 10% tariff on these goods in September that was due to rise in January, but postponed this as negotiations advanced.

However, both US and international firms have said they are being harmed by the trade war.

Fears about a further escalation caused a slump in world stock markets towards the end of last year.

The IMF has warned a full-blown trade war would weaken the global economy.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china usa trade war
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
معامله قرن افزایش قیمت بنزین دادگاه لاهه سید عباس موسوی حملات غزه تشدید بحران کاغذ
آخرین اخبار

ده روش ساده برای تسهیل امور آشپزخانه

آخرین وضعیت جوی و ترافیکی محور‌های مواصلاتی

مدیر مسئول کیهان دیروز به دادگاه رفت

دو کشته در تیراندازی نیرو‌های هندی در کشمیر

به تهران هشدار می‌دهیم، اما نمی‌خواهیم بجنگیم

حمایت تمام‌قد ترامپ از جنایت‌های رژیم صهیونیستی

ادامه تحریم‌های کره شمالی تا خلع سلاح هسته‌ای

پایان درگیری در بغلان افغانستان با ۶۸ کشته و زخمی

سرقت خودروهای مدل بالا به سبک فیلم‌های هالیودی

چرا ماکارونی نایاب و کنسرو ماهی لاکچری شده است؟ تعرفه واردات خودرو‌های هیبری صفر شد/ برگشت دلار از مرز ۱۵ هزار تومانی/ دلایل افزایش قیمت خرما/ پراید در دوراهی ماندن یا رفتن!

گل سوم مسی، جان یک ایرانی را گرفت!

نویسنده متجاوز به دختران دوباره به اعدام محکوم شد

۲۵ واحدصنفی فروش پایان نامه پلمب شدند

آخرین مهلت انتخاب رشته دکتری تخصصی آزاد

وضعیت هوای کشور در ماه رمضان

وب گردی

انتخاب نام عکس مناسب سئو

هتل های مشهد

بهترین قیمت تورهای مالزی و مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک و برگرد

هتل یار

اقدام بی سابقه و معنادار شبکه الجزیره قطر در مورد نام «خلیج فارس»
مطهری سودای ریاست جمهوری دارد؟/چرا رهبری، آقای جزایری را «حجت‌الاسلام» خطاب کردند/ماجرای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین چه بود؟/برنامه بعدی ترامپ علیه ایران پس از تحریم نفتی
قبل از مرگ فرد چه می‌بیند؟
نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟
قیمت امروز دلار در بازار/ افزایش ۲۵۰ تومانی دلار و یورو در معاملات اولین روز هفته
از «دست‌بوسی روحانی» تا «عکس‌بوسی وزیر کشور»+تصاویر/ چنین نمایندگانی نمی‌توانند رفتار دولت را به نفع مردم اصلاح کنند
شلیک ۲۰۰ موشک به سمت اسرائیل/پیام جدید دولت آمریکا به مقامات ایران/ درخواست دبیرکل سازمان ملل برای خلع سلاح حزب الله/دستور نتانیاهو برای حمله گسترده به غزه
هدیه خاص این جوان فوق ثروتمند به همسرش
ایران خودرو و سایپا بیش از ۴.۷ میلیارد دلار ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی دریافت کردند؛ اما همچنان برای تولید ساز مخالف می‌زنند
مهم‌ترین آرزوی آیت‌الله جنتی پیش از مرگ/جعفری دولت‌آبادی: به دلیل «قضیه مرتضوی» دید خوبی به دادستان نبود
وضعیت عقاب بعد از برخورد با هواپیما!
بادامچیان: با افزایش نرخ‌ها دنبال فتنه ۹۸ هستند/واکنش زنگنه به دستگیری سخنگوی شرکت پالایش و پخش/چرا مجسمه مرحوم «مشایخی» شبیه او نیست؟
قیمت طلا و سکه تا ساعت ۱۷/ روند صعودی بهای سکه از ابتدای معاملات امروز/ حباب سکه ۵۹۰ هزار تومان
ماجرای شکایت یک زن از سیدحسن نصرالله/روایت وزیر اطلاعات از تغییر مذهب و دین در برخی مناطق/هجوم عجیب برخی شهروندان برای خرید ماکارونی!/چه زمانی سهمیه بندی بنزین اجرا می‌شود؟
سخنگوی وزارت خارجه خطاب به وزیر خارجه بحرین: مگسی کجا تواند که بیفکند عقابی/على دایى: کسى که مرا اخراج کرد اسمش «سردار غفور» است؛ نمى دانم از کى نامش «مصطفى مدبر» شده

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر  (۷۳۲ نظر)

بهترین تصمیم ایران در برابر اقدامات اخیر دولت امریکا چیست؟  (۴۵۵ نظر)

در برابر آمریکای ترامپ چه باید کرد: «صبر»،«جنگ» یا «مذاکره»؟  (۴۴۸ نظر)

شمارش معکوس برای آغاز سهمیه‌بندی بنزین؛ آیا در شرایط کنونی با سهمیه‌بندی موافق هستید؟  (۴۴۲ نظر)

چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟  (۳۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟  (۳۱۰ نظر)

استفاده از جایگاه نمایندگی برای انتقال فرزند به وزارت نفت و عذر بدتر از گناه + سند  (۳۰۰ نظر)

طلاب به سختی در حال تأمین نیاز‌های خود هستند/باهنر: یک عده روزی‌شان را از حصر می‌خوردند و موافق حل آن نیستند/واکنش اژه‌ای به حواشی توییت مهناز افشار/گرانترین کتاب‌های نمایشگاه امسال کدامند؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

دولت، مجلس و دستگاه‌های نظارتی دقیقا مشغول چه کاری هستند؟/ خبری از بازار خودرو دارید؟  (۲۲۴ نظر)

چرا مردم برای گران خریدن صف می‌بندند؟!/ دچار رفتارهای اقتصادی نادرست هستیم  (۲۱۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ به جای آمریکا اول دلال‌ها، سایپا و ایران‌خودرو را به زانو درآورید!  (۱۹۶ نظر)

به روحانی گفتند پرونده فوت هاشمی را در شورای‌عالی امنیت ملی مختومه اعلام کند/بسیج زنان: اگر در استادیوم ناموس مردم به تاراج برود چه کسی پاسخگو خواهد بود؟/صفار هرندی: «محمود سریع‌القلم» را دهه ۶۰ به سپاه می‌آوردیم تا انقلاب را تبیین کنند  (۱۹۵ نظر)

برخورد پلیس با «تجمع کارگران» مقابل مجلس در «روز کارگر»/سخنگوی تعزیرات: مردم فعلاً خودرو نخرند/محجوب: حداقل دستمزد کارگران باید ۳ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار تومان باشد  (۱۹۰ نظر)

واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

مشخص نیست چه کسی کشور را اداره می‌کند؟!/ خدا کند که تسویه حساب‌های سیاسی با معیشت مردم گره نخورده باشد!  (۱۷۹ نظر)