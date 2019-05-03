African oil company eager to work with Iran

An African petroleum company expressed readiness to go ahead with business with Iranian firms despite the US sanctions.

'JDA has been active in manufacturing, drilling, exploration, mining, and oil and gas over the past 25 years,' Jason De Araujo, sales manager of South African JDA said on the sidelines of the 24th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran.

'Capability of manufacturing and drilling equipment for gas and oil industry provides us with ample opportunities in Iran's market,' he said.

Noting that the African company has managed to win agreements with Iranian oil companies over the past two and a half years, the official added that he is hopeful to find a stronger foothold in Iran's market as the company has held a series of talks with officials of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to present its services and products.

De Araujo said that the privileges of JDA's services include their being green and reasonable prices.

The 24th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (May 1-3) is being held in Tehran with representatives from 21 countries.

IRNA