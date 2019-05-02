نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
2368بازدید
‍ پ

Oil market starts to react to the new ban on Iran’s oil exports

By the end of the temporary sanctions waivers granted to a number of Iran’s oil consumers and with the US refusing from extending the waivers, Washington’s policy of maximizing pressures on Iran takes a new turn. However, there are serious concerns around the world about the destabilizing effects of the American move.
کد خبر: ۸۹۶۱۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۱۵ 02 May 2019

Tabnak – By the end of the temporary sanctions waivers granted to a number of Iran’s oil consumers and with the US refusing from extending the waivers, Washington’s policy of maximizing pressures on Iran takes a new turn. However, there are serious concerns around the world about the destabilizing effects of the American move.

In fact, the United States' insistence on zeroing out Iran's oil exports is starting to cause all kinds of commotion in the global market, keeping confused both experts and buyers as they look straight into what is shaping up to be a chaotic chapter for the petroleum industry.

Iranian officials and experts across the world seriously doubt that the administration of US President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on its ambitious pledge, even though Washington has announced that it will no longer extend oil waivers for Iran when they expire on May 1.

This is while China and several other major purchasers of Iranian energy already complained to the US about the new decision, calling for some sort of extension that would allow them to buy more until they can find an alternative.

In this vein, Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh says a US bid to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero is a “pious hope,” warning countries using oil as a weapon about repercussions of further volatility in the global market.

“As I have already said, the US wishes to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero but this is a pious hope. Any independent market expert knows that a surplus of capacities declared by certain countries is exaggeration and overstatement,” Zangeneh told the opening of the 24th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran on Wednesday.

He said that Iran held no grudge against any countries in the region but noted that two regional states overstate their production capacities to reassure the market that Iran’s output restraint would result in no supply cuts.

Meanwhile, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told reporters in Doha on Wednesday that the decision to end the waivers would harm countries that rely on the supplies.

“The sanctions should not be extended because they have an adverse impact on countries benefiting from Iranian oil,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a press conference in Doha.

There are already rumors flying around that a short extension would be announced in the coming days to let Iran's buyers put in orders for long after the waivers expire.

“Given President Trump’s unpredictable negotiating style, it remains possible that a modest waiver extension will be provided beyond early May, or that sanctions against certain buyers will not be fully enforced if imports are cut dramatically,” Paul Sheldon, chief geopolitical adviser at S&P Global Platts Analytics was quoted as saying by MarketWatch.

Oil prices have hit their highest since November in recent days after the US said all waivers for those importing Iranian oil would end this week. Washington says it is working with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to ensure oil markets are “adequately supplied,” but traders worry about tight supplies.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran oil sanctions
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
کودتا در ونزوئلا تنگه هرمز موسسه اعتباری کاسپین مهناز افشار سهمیه بندی بنزین جولیان آسانژ
آخرین اخبار

چرا مردم برای گران خریدن صف می‌بندند؟!/ دچار رفتارهای اقتصادی نادرست هستیم

کنایه مجری تلویزیون به صف های بنزین!

طبیعت داکوتا در قاب 4K

احتمال اصلاح آیین نامه انضباطی دانشجویان در شورای انقلاب فرهنگی

با وجود تحریم‌ها می توان از فرصت‌های موجود برای رونق تولید بهره برد

علی مطهری: در مورد شهید مطهری کوتاهی شد

مادورو: پامپئو و بولتون کودتا در ونزوئلا را رهبری کردند

پادشاه تایلند با محافظ شخصی‌اش ازدواج کرد

روایت حسین انتظامی از پشت پرده بازار کاغذ

تحریم‌های نفتی ظالمانه، فرصت یا تهدید

دیپلماسی با صدای بلند

محمد دلاوری: مرا از خبر اخراج کردند

مارش ترکی موتسارت ؛ لانگ لانگ

مجلس کدام مؤسسات را در بودجه حمایت از مطبوعات شریک کرد؟/ مؤسسات ردیف ۱۷ به بودجه بازگشته است!

پیام مخبر برای نماینده سابق و جدید ولی فقیه در خوزستان

وب گردی

بهترین قیمت تورهای مالزی و مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

نگران افت رتبه سایتتان نباشید!

اجاره ماشین

پیش‌بینی قیمت مسکن تا پاییز امسال

درآمدهای نفتی ایران تا چه حد کاهش می‌یابد؟

درآمدهای نفتی ایران تا چه حد کاهش می‌یابد؟

آنالیتیکس گوگل را یاد بگیریم

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک و برگرد

هتل های شیراز

زولا رو رایگان بازی کن

طلا و جواهر ۵ تا ۱۵ درصد زیر قیمت بازار ایران

هتل یار

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر
جزئیات هلاکت قاتل طلبه همدانی
بازتاب رصد «امضای قدرت آمریکا» توسط پهپاد سپاه در رسانه‌های آمریکا + ویدئو
«اطلاعات سپاه» فروزان و همسرش را دستگیر کرد/علی دایی: پراید ۵۰ میلیون و تیبا ۷۵ میلیون تومان شده اما قرارداد ما افزایش نیافته است!/کیهان قاتل اصلی «طلبه همدانی» را معرفی کرد
 خواستگاری جالب از علیخانی روی صحنه عصر جدید!
قیمت امروز دلار در بازار آزاد و صرافی‌های بانکی/ نرخ ۱۷ واحد پولی در بانک مرکزی کاهش یافت/ افت ۱۰۰ تومانی دلار در سنا
چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟
مذاکره آمریکا با روسیه درباره نیرو‌های ایرانی حاضر در سوریه/واکنش گسترده به اظهارات کارشناس قطری در مورد جنگ ایران و اعراب/انتشار ویدئوی جدیدی از ابوبکر البغدادی بعد از پنج سال/هشدار اقتصاددانان به ترامپ درباره تحریم نفتی ایران
سانتافه به یک میلیارد تومان نزدیک شد
پیشنهاد عربستان برای تشکیل «کشور واحد اسرائیل»/محل اختفای «البغدادی» از زبان «دیلی تلگراف»/پیام کتبی محمد جواد ظریف به امیر قطر/پیشنهاد ۱۰ میلیارد دلاری «بن سلمان» به «عباس» برای پذیرش معامله قرن
جزئیات احتمالی قیمت بنزین سهمیه‎ای و آزاد
گذری کوتاه بر زندگی شهید مطهری
واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد
برخورد پلیس با «تجمع کارگران» مقابل مجلس در «روز کارگر»/سخنگوی تعزیرات: مردم فعلاً خودرو نخرند/محجوب: حداقل دستمزد کارگران باید ۳ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار تومان باشد
حال و هوای منزل «طلبه مقتول همدانی»

بهترین تصمیم ایران در برابر اقدامات اخیر دولت امریکا چیست؟  (۴۳۱ نظر)

در برابر آمریکای ترامپ چه باید کرد: «صبر»،«جنگ» یا «مذاکره»؟  (۴۲۹ نظر)

شمارش معکوس برای آغاز سهمیه‌بندی بنزین؛ آیا در شرایط کنونی با سهمیه‌بندی موافق هستید؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟  (۳۰۰ نظر)

استفاده از جایگاه نمایندگی برای انتقال فرزند به وزارت نفت و عذر بدتر از گناه + سند  (۳۰۰ نظر)

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر  (۲۷۹ نظر)

طلاب به سختی در حال تأمین نیاز‌های خود هستند/باهنر: یک عده روزی‌شان را از حصر می‌خوردند و موافق حل آن نیستند/واکنش اژه‌ای به حواشی توییت مهناز افشار/گرانترین کتاب‌های نمایشگاه امسال کدامند؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

دولت، مجلس و دستگاه‌های نظارتی دقیقا مشغول چه کاری هستند؟/ خبری از بازار خودرو دارید؟  (۲۲۴ نظر)

سکته همزمان ۳ متهم بانک سرمایه/اطلاعات جدید مؤمن نسب درباره کارکرد‌های دو گیگ اینترنت! /چرا کارشناس هواشناسی ممنوع‌التصویر شد؟ /دادستان کل کشور: یکی از خطراتی که قاضی را تهدید می‌کند، خطر مسائل جنسی است  (۲۰۱ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ به جای آمریکا اول دلال‌ها، سایپا و ایران‌خودرو را به زانو درآورید!  (۱۹۶ نظر)

به روحانی گفتند پرونده فوت هاشمی را در شورای‌عالی امنیت ملی مختومه اعلام کند/بسیج زنان: اگر در استادیوم ناموس مردم به تاراج برود چه کسی پاسخگو خواهد بود؟/صفار هرندی: «محمود سریع‌القلم» را دهه ۶۰ به سپاه می‌آوردیم تا انقلاب را تبیین کنند  (۱۹۵ نظر)

چه کسانی بیشترین حقوق را می‌گیرند؟/سعید قاسمی با شکایت سپاه و هلال احمر احضار شد/ماجرای مواجهه جالب چند دانشجو با سردار سلامی/توضیح دفتر رئیس‌جمهور درباره لغو برنامه‌های روحانی/شایعه خروج سردار نصیری از کشور تکذیب شد  (۱۹۱ نظر)

واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

نامه کم سابقه مقتدا صدر خطاب به آمریکا، عربستان و ایران با ده پیشنهاد/واکنش ظریف به پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ اظهارات پوتین درباره تحریم‌های نفتی آمریکا علیه ایران/ عملیات ارتش سوریه علیه نیرو‌های وابسته به آمریکا  (۱۷۷ نظر)

خاطره مرحوم هاشمی از مرگ پسر روحانی با گلوله/انتقاد تند بهروز افخمی از مهناز افشار/اختلاس از بودجه سوادآموزی در استان رکوددار بی‌سوادی  (۱۷۳ نظر)