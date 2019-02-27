Armenian prime minister in Tehran to boost Tehran-Yerevan ties

At the same day as Iranian Foreign Minister’s resignation was rejected by the president, the two senior Iranian officials hosted an Armenian delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Pashinyan visit comes in line with the growing ties between Tehran and Yerevan and the two sides discussed the ways for further enhancing cooperation.

Tabnak – At the same day as Iranian Foreign Minister’s resignation was rejected by the president, the two senior Iranian officials hosted an Armenian delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Pashinyan visit comes in line with the growing ties between Tehran and Yerevan and the two sides discussed the ways for further enhancing cooperation.

According to the Iranian media, Tehran and Yerevan have signed two economic cooperation agreements during a visit by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Iranian capital.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Pashinyan held talks on Wednesday and later attended a ceremony during which the two officials oversaw the inking of the agreements between the Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, and the Iranian National Standards Organization and the Supreme Council of Iran's Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zone.

Speaking at a press conference following the ceremony, both officials stressed the need for promoting Tehran-Yerevan relations in all fields.

Rouhani hailed close bilateral ties and expressed hope that more agreements would be signed under the new Armenian government. He also voiced his satisfaction with the position adopted by Armenia regarding the “illegal and illegitimate sanctions” imposed by the US against the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian and Armenian officials, Rouhani added, are determined to keep up mutual cooperation and to allow “no third country to meddle in our relations.”

Rouhani further noted that Iran and Armenia enjoy good political, cultural, tourism and scientific relations, but in the economic field, there is still more ground for cooperation.

In turn, Pashinyan hailed the cordial relations between the two neighborly nations. He said Armenia was willing to enhance ties with Iran in various areas, including economy, agriculture, culture, communications and tourism.

Meanwhile, Iran’s commercial attaché to Yerevan says trade between Iran and neighboring Armenia hit $364 million in 2018—a record high since Armenia became independent after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

"Iran’s exports to Armenia accounted for $269 million of the total sum. Our main exports included natural gas, petrochemicals, iron and steel, tar, tiles and ceramics, fruit and nuts," Mohsen Rahimi was also quoted as saying by IRNA.

According to an Armenian expert on Iranian affairs, Armen Israelyan, Pashinyan’s visit is expected to give a new push to development of bilateral relations.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, the expert said the Armenian government needs to be more active in presenting the country’s business and related legislations to Iranian entrepreneurs, ARKA news agency reported. "Iranian businessmen should be well aware of Armenian laws, customs duties and other issues of interest," he said.

Israelyan said the agreement on free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, located near the town of Meghri in southern Armenia, along the Iranian border, is beginning to play a bigger role.