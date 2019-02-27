بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
399بازدید
‍ پ

Armenian prime minister in Tehran to boost Tehran-Yerevan ties

At the same day as Iranian Foreign Minister’s resignation was rejected by the president, the two senior Iranian officials hosted an Armenian delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Pashinyan visit comes in line with the growing ties between Tehran and Yerevan and the two sides discussed the ways for further enhancing cooperation.
کد خبر: ۸۸۱۷۷۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۵:۳۱ 27 February 2019

Tabnak – At the same day as Iranian Foreign Minister’s resignation was rejected by the president, the two senior Iranian officials hosted an Armenian delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Pashinyan visit comes in line with the growing ties between Tehran and Yerevan and the two sides discussed the ways for further enhancing cooperation.

According to the Iranian media, Tehran and Yerevan have signed two economic cooperation agreements during a visit by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Iranian capital.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Pashinyan held talks on Wednesday and later attended a ceremony during which the two officials oversaw the inking of the agreements between the Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, and the Iranian National Standards Organization and the Supreme Council of Iran's Free Trade, Industrial and Special Economic Zone.

Speaking at a press conference following the ceremony, both officials stressed the need for promoting Tehran-Yerevan relations in all fields.

Rouhani hailed close bilateral ties and expressed hope that more agreements would be signed under the new Armenian government. He also voiced his satisfaction with the position adopted by Armenia regarding the “illegal and illegitimate sanctions” imposed by the US against the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian and Armenian officials, Rouhani added, are determined to keep up mutual cooperation and to allow “no third country to meddle in our relations.”

Rouhani further noted that Iran and Armenia enjoy good political, cultural, tourism and scientific relations, but in the economic field, there is still more ground for cooperation.

In turn, Pashinyan hailed the cordial relations between the two neighborly nations. He said Armenia was willing to enhance ties with Iran in various areas, including economy, agriculture, culture, communications and tourism.

Meanwhile, Iran’s commercial attaché to Yerevan says trade between Iran and neighboring Armenia hit $364 million in 2018—a record high since Armenia became independent after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

"Iran’s exports to Armenia accounted for $269 million of the total sum. Our main exports included natural gas, petrochemicals, iron and steel, tar, tiles and ceramics, fruit and nuts," Mohsen Rahimi was also quoted as saying by IRNA.

According to an Armenian expert on Iranian affairs, Armen Israelyan, Pashinyan’s visit is expected to give a new push to development of bilateral relations.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, the expert said the Armenian government needs to be more active in presenting the country’s business and related legislations to Iranian entrepreneurs, ARKA news agency reported. "Iranian businessmen should be well aware of Armenian laws, customs duties and other issues of interest," he said.

Israelyan said the agreement on free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, located near the town of Meghri in southern Armenia, along the Iranian border, is beginning to play a bigger role.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran armenia free trade
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شاعرانگی یک فیلسوف

ضعف رسانه ملی در فرهنگ منع خشونت علیه زنان

درآستانه روزهای پایانی سال۹۷؛ فدراسیون کشتی همچنان دربلاتکلیفی

خروجی فرماندهی حاج حسین تربیت نیرو‌های خلاق بود

واگذاری شرکتهای شستا تعرض به اندوخته های بازنشستگان و کارگران است

واریز مرحله دوم پرداخت مطالبات مراکز درمانی دولتی دانشگاهی

جواد دوباره سوژه فضای مجازی؛ خیابانی جای دکترظریف!

دردسر بزرگ کلین شیت های رحمتی برای باشگاه استقلال

سکانس‌هایی از فیلم سینمایی پرویز

در بازار خودروهای داخلی چه می‌گذرد؟

استقبال از ایده طراحی خودرو ازسوی دانشگاهیان

قطر به جای فلسطین میزبان تیم ملی زنان ایران

پلی بک برای حامد زمانی دردسرساز شد

ضربه وزارت اطلاعات به باند فساد اقتصادی در گمرک

کشف و شناسایی پیکرمطهر شهدای مفقود درسوریه

وب گردی

آخر سال برنامه سفرت به کجاست؟

پایین ترین نرخ پرواز های داخلی و خارجی

از کجا سئو بخوانیم؟

آسان ترین و ارزانترین روش جذب فالوور اینستاگرام!

ویزای سرمایه گذاری استرالیا

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک (تایلند) و برگرد

با یک کلیک عضو باشگاه انقلاب شوید..!

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

یه اتفاق عجیب توی نت برگ

ویزای تحصیلی استرالیا

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

رکوردملی درمسابقه بزرگ درگ شکسته شد+عکس
محمد جواد ظریف استعفا داد/ بازتاب گسترده استعفای ظریف در رسانه‌های جهانی
شنیده‌ها از تماس تلفنی جهانگیری با ظریف/درخواست ضرغامی از ظریف/واکنش قرائتی به گران شدن گوشت و مرغ/برادر روحانی از خود دفاع کرد
چهره روحانی پس از استعفای ظریف
نامه ۲۶ عضو پارلمان اروپا به روحانی/پیشنهاد پاکستان برای حصارکشی مرز ایران/بازتاب دیدار اسد با رهبر انقلاب در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی/ مشارکت قطر در رزمایش «سپر جزیره ۱۰» در عربستان
«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟
واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات
عکس کمتر دیده‌شده از رهبر انقلاب سوار بر لودر
اولین واکنش روحانی به استعفای ظریف
علائم پارگی منیسک چیست؟
اقدام شوکه کننده پسر همدانی درباره پدرش
خشن ترین تشکر در تاریخ مجلس ایران!
واکنش پمپئو به استعفای ظریف
قتل فجیع زن صیغه‌ای در تهران
این سه جانورِ ناشناخته را شناسایی کنید؟

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۱۱ نظر)

واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات  (۲۹۵ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۶ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۹ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟  (۲۱۳ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

شنیده‌ها از تماس تلفنی جهانگیری با ظریف/درخواست ضرغامی از ظریف/واکنش قرائتی به گران شدن گوشت و مرغ/برادر روحانی از خود دفاع کرد  (۱۴۶ نظر)

همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)