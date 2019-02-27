بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
Iran, Syria reaffirm alliance in Assad's visit to Tehran

Unanticipated visit of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the Iranian capital sparked reiteration of Tehran-Damascus alliance against the U.S. pressures.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۵ 27 February 2019

In a rare visit abroad and on his first trip to Iran since the eruption of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Assad arrived in Tehran on Monday and met Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Mass media releases displayed photos and footages of Assad in an embrace with Ayatollah Khamenei, with the apparent "triumphant" gestures in their eyes, and with smiles of contentment on their faces.

"You have turned into the hero of the Arab world," the Iranian supreme leader told Assad, IRAN daily reported on Tuesday.

"Iran takes pride in helping the Syrian government and people" amidst the threats by the United States, Israel and their regional allies, the Iranian leader spoke very highly of the two countries' comprehensive partnership over the past years.

He also lauded what he called Syria's "resistance" to the United States and its allies' pressures on the Arab country, Tasnim news agency also reported on Tuesday.

Resistance of the Syrian president and people has been the main reason behind the defeat of the United States and its allies in Syria, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He stressed that "the issue of the buffer zone, which the Americans seek to establish in Syria, is among those dangerous plots that must be categorically rejected and stood against."

Besides, "the Americans' plan to maintain an effective presence along the Iraq-Syria border is another plot by the United States," he added.

Iran and Syria have built strategic partnership and have forged joint power of the resistance against the U.S. and Israel, the Iranian leader said, adding that "this will prevent enemies from making their plans operational."

"Through resistance and cooperation of its people, Syria managed to stand fast against a big coalition consisting of America, Europe and their allies in the region and emerge triumphant from this crisis," he noted.

For his part, the Syrian president hailed Iran's support for his country.

"Although current achievements (despite conspiracies against Syria) were gained through much suffering, they are certainly the fruit of steadfastness of the resistance front," Assad said, pointing to the partnership between Iran and Syria as the key factor for gaining these achievements.

In another meeting with Assad in Tehran on Monday, Rouhani also vowed to support the Syrian government, according to IRNA, saying "just like the past, Iran will continue to stand by the Syrian nation and government."

He stressed that supporters of terrorist groups "should not assume that they can play the terrorism card for their benefit in domestic, regional, or international equations."

"Iran and Syria enjoy many religious and cultural bonds, and relations between the two countries are based on brotherhood and unity," Rouhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim on Tuesday.

The tripartite meeting between the leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey have stressed the territorial integrity of Syria, Rouhani said, adding that Iran is ready for the reconstruction of post-war Syria.

Assad said that the Syrian people and government appreciate the Iranians for their support for fighting terrorism in Syria.

"We acknowledge Iran's approach in multilateral cooperation, including the Astana Process and the recent Sochi Summit," Assad pointed out.

He also said that Iran and Syria will continue cooperation at regional and international levels.

During the brief visit of Assad to Iran, the leaders agreed to boost comprehensive cooperation for the interests of the two friendly nations.

