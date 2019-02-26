بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
175بازدید
‍ پ

Tesla Stock Plunges 5% As Elon Musk Faces Contempt For Violating SEC Deal

An errant tweet by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk bragging his firm will produce “around” 500,000 vehicles this year saw the company’s stock drop by 5 percent after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked a judge to hold Musk in contempt for making this statement.
کد خبر: ۸۸۱۳۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۸ 26 February 2019

An errant tweet by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk bragging his firm will produce “around” 500,000 vehicles this year saw the company’s stock drop by 5 percent after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked a judge to hold Musk in contempt for making this statement.

In taking this legal remedy, the SEC said Musk violated a deal last fall in the wake of Musk’s failed bid to take his company public.

“Musk did not seek or receive pre-approval prior to publishing this tweet, which was inaccurate and disseminated to over 24 million people,” said the SEC in the court filing. The SEC was reacting to an “inaccurate” Feb. 19 tweet about production numbers of Tesla’s electric cars.

Previously, Musk tweeted -- and later revised -- projections about Tesla manufacturing numbers for the full-year 2019.

Musk tweeted Tesla will manufacture “around” 500,000 vehicles this year. Apparently realizing the inaccuracy of this claim, Musk four hours later tweeted he “meant to say” the company’s annualized production rate at the end of 2019 could be around 500,000 vehicles.

This meant a production rate of 10,000 cars per week. Total deliveries for 2019 are still estimated at 400,000, said Musk.

The SEC asked Musk to explain his tweet, and said in its court filing it took Tesla two full days to do so.

The SEC filing also says that “in response to the SEC’s February 20 request for information, Musk and Tesla state that, since Tesla’s Policy was implemented in December 2018, Musk’s tweets have been reviewed after their publication, but there is no suggestion that Musk has sought or obtained pre-approval of any tweet prior to publishing it.”

“For all the reasons stated, the SEC respectfully requests that the Court enter an order to show cause why Defendant Elon Musk should not be held in contempt of the Court’s October 16, 2018 Final Judgment. ”

The SEC’s close watch over Musk and his statement were triggered by that infamous episode in August 2018 where Musk tweeted he had enough money to take Tesla private. In its court filing alleged that by making this claim, Musk issued “false and misleading” statements, and failed to properly notify regulators of material company events.

In a wide-ranging deal, the SEC forced Musk to step down as chairman of Tesla, and ordered the company to pay a $20 million fine. As part of the settlement, Musk was also ordered to secure pre-approval from the SEC for future tweets.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
tesla elon musk violation
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

متلاشی‌شدن باند گوشی‌قاپی شامل یک زن و ۷ مرد

ارائه بن کالا به جای افزایش حقوق در سال ۹۸

«شهریه» مدارس غیردولتی واقعی می‌شود

نظارت ویژه تعزیرات بر بازار شب عید آغاز شد

افزایش هزینه کاروان های عتبات دانشجویی

ترافیک کاذب اینترنتی دردسر آفرین شد

سالم‌ترین کشورهای جهان معرفی شدند

خانم دندانپزشک، عامل مرگ دختر ۳ ساله

افزایش نرخ کرایه اتوبوس برابر با نرخ تورم

وب گردی

از کجا سئو بخوانیم؟

آسان ترین و ارزانترین روش جذب فالوور اینستاگرام!

ویزای سرمایه گذاری استرالیا

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک (تایلند) و برگرد

با یک کلیک عضو باشگاه انقلاب شوید..!

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

یه اتفاق عجیب توی نت برگ

ویزای تحصیلی استرالیا

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

محمد جواد ظریف استعفا داد/ بازتاب گسترده استعفای ظریف در رسانه‌های جهانی
رکوردملی درمسابقه بزرگ درگ شکسته شد+عکس
واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات
«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟
عکس کمتر دیده‌شده از رهبر انقلاب سوار بر لودر
علائم پارگی منیسک چیست؟
همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند
افشای مذاکرات محرمانه دولت ترامپ برای حفظ برجام /وزیر خارجه بحرین: چینی ها دیوار دارند و ما هم بن سلمان را!/ شکایت پدر عروس داعش از دولت ترامپ/کشف گور جمعی با ۳۵۰۰ جسد در الرقه سوریه
اقدام شوکه کننده پسر همدانی درباره پدرش
عنبر نسارا چیست و چه کاربردی دارد؟
سخنرانی یک خانم در نماز جمعه دیروز
این سه جانورِ ناشناخته را شناسایی کنید؟
قتل فجیع زن صیغه‌ای در تهران
امام جمعه میاندوآب: بانوان نباید در داخل ماشین‌ها بدون حجاب باشند/هاشمی طبا: امام جمعۀ بندرعباس حرف ترامپ کاباره‌دار را می‌زند!
پول پدیده‌ای‌ها را که خورده که حالا باید ملت پرداخت کنند؟/ ریاست جمهوری سند رو کرد؛ نماینده مشهد نه!

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۰۶ نظر)

واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات  (۲۸۵ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۳ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

چرا علی دایی با تلویزیون آشتی نمی‌کند؟/علم‌الهدی: ترویج برخی حرام‌ها در صدا و سیما مشهود است/توئیت عجیب مشاور روحانی در واکنش به حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/حقوق نجومی پاسداران منطقه ترور شده!/تکذیب سکته رئیس دولت اصلاحات  (۱۶۸ نظر)

همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حمله تند و عجیب «کیهان» به «علی مطهری»: بسیار بیجا و غلط کرده!/عارف از راز سکوت معروفش پرده برداشت!  (۱۴۲ نظر)