بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
442بازدید
‍ پ

Pence to meet Guaido at Lima Group Summit

United States Vice President Mike Pence will meet self-proclaimed Venezuela President Juan Guaido at the Lima Group Summit in Bogota on Monday to "voice the United States' wavering support to the interim president and to highlight the Venezuelan people's fight for democracy over dictatorship".
کد خبر: ۸۸۰۸۲۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۳۰ 24 February 2019

United States Vice President Mike Pence will meet self-proclaimed Venezuela President Juan Guaido at the Lima Group Summit in Bogota on Monday to "voice the United States' wavering support to the interim president and to highlight the Venezuelan people's fight for democracy over dictatorship".

"At the invitation of the President of Colombia Ivan Duque, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Bogota, Colombia on behalf of President Donald Trump on Monday, February 25th to voice the United States’ unwavering support for interim President Juan Guaido and highlight the Venezuelan people’s fight for democracy over dictatorship," read a press statement.

As per the scheduled, the Vice President will deliver remarks at a meeting of the Lima Group focused "on addressing the tragic humanitarian and security crises unfolding in Venezuela and ongoing U.S. efforts to deliver aid to the country".

According to the White House, Pence will state plainly that the time has come for socialist President Nicolas Maduro to step aside.

This will be the fifth visit of the Vice President to Venezuela. In the previous trips, Pence had met the Venezuelan who had fled their country.

The Lima Group – formed in 2017 to oppose Maduro's government – have rejected Maduro’s election victory and have been working alongside the US and the opposition to topple the Venezuelan leader.

Meanwhile, former United States President Bill Clinton has also extended his support to the National Assembly leader.

"The heartbreaking violence in Venezuela must stop. I stand with President @JGuaido, the National Assembly, and the people of #Venezuela as they embrace their right to live in peace, choose their leaders, and decide their future, in harmony with their neighbours," tweeted Clinton.

Last month, Vice President Pence had met with Carlos Vecchio, ambassador of Venezuela to the United States; Julio Borges, ambassador of Venezuela to the Lima Group, and other Venezuelan officials to express the strong support of the United States for the Venezuelan National Assembly and the government of President Juan Guaido.

The US had also claimed that the Maduro regime is also stopping the humanitarian aid to reach people.

The South American nation is crippled with a political and economic crisis since January.

The political crisis began in Venezuela on January 24 when Guaido marched against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and announced himself as interim president.

The economic crisis in the nation, coupled with a food shortage, has strengthened an anti-Maduro sentiment across the South American nation, with the opposition accusing Maduro of "usurping power."

A defiant Maduro, who is backed by the country's powerful military, claimed that the opposition protests are an attempt by the US to stage a coup and overthrow him.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
venezuela pence guadio
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

قتل فجیع زن صیغه‌ای در تهران

شلیک موفق موشک کروز از زیردریایی کلاس غدیر

عکس کمتر دیده‌شده از رهبر انقلاب سوار بر لودر

وب گردی

با یک کلیک عضو باشگاه انقلاب شوید..!

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

یه اتفاق عجیب توی نت برگ

ویزای تحصیلی استرالیا

با سپنجا محل اقامت خود را آنلاین رزرو کنید

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

تماس با ۱۵۰۰ از سراسر کشور میبندیم . میبریم . میچینیم

جمعه شگفت انگیز در فروشگاه آنلاین لوازم خانگی پاکشوما

بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر!

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

قیمت دلار

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

سئو سایت

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟
ورود نظامیان قطری به عربستان/ترامپ: عروس داعش را نمی‌پذیریم/ روایت «بندر بن سلطان» از موضع ایران در جنگ کویت/احتمال میانجیگری چین بین ایران و عربستان سعودی
طرح جدید آمریکا برای ایجاد اختلاف در ایران/پشت پرده شیوع وحشتناک سرطان در عراق/تظاهرات گسترده در هند در اعتراض به سفر «بن سلمان» به دهلی نو/برگزاری رزمایش مشترک دریایی هند و عربستان
پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد
گوشت خوک گوسفندی در تهران!
ازدواج «مریم کاویانی» با یک دیپلمات
واکنش چهره منفور کی‌روش به حکم مربیگری تیم ملی
افشای مذاکرات محرمانه دولت ترامپ برای حفظ برجام /وزیر خارجه بحرین: چینی ها دیوار دارند و ما هم بن سلمان را!/ شکایت پدر عروس داعش از دولت ترامپ/کشف گور جمعی با ۳۵۰۰ جسد در الرقه سوریه
چهره جدید اتوبوس‌ها در تهران
سخنرانی یک خانم در نماز جمعه دیروز
چهره مانکن چینی «زارا» باعث خشم چینی‌ها شد
وجود روح یک دختر بچه در عکس سلفی
عنبر نسارا چیست و چه کاربردی دارد؟
همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند
چرا «ائتلاف بزرگ» آمریکا نمی تواند بر «ائتلاف کوچک» ایران در خاورمیانه غلبه کند!؟

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۰۶ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۳ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

چرا علی دایی با تلویزیون آشتی نمی‌کند؟/علم‌الهدی: ترویج برخی حرام‌ها در صدا و سیما مشهود است/توئیت عجیب مشاور روحانی در واکنش به حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/حقوق نجومی پاسداران منطقه ترور شده!/تکذیب سکته رئیس دولت اصلاحات  (۱۶۸ نظر)

حمله تروریستی به اتوبوس پرسنل سپاه در سیستان و بلوچستان / دست کم 27 شهید و 13 زخمی +ویدیو  (۱۶۴ نظر)

برای هفت تپه، با زدوبند ۲۸۰ میلیون یورو پول گرفته اند!/نکند انقلاب‌مان را به مرغ و تخم‌مرغ بفروشیم/تذکر پیامکی به اعضای صنف کافی‌شاپ در آستانه ولنتاین  (۱۶۳ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حمله تند و عجیب «کیهان» به «علی مطهری»: بسیار بیجا و غلط کرده!/عارف از راز سکوت معروفش پرده برداشت!  (۱۴۲ نظر)