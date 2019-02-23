IAEA confirms Iran's compliance with 2015 nuclear deal

In a quarterly report distributed to member states on Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the Islamic Republic had kept to the caps placed on its uranium enrichment levels and enriched uranium stocks as part of the 2015 accord, signed in Austria's capital, Vienna, Aljazeera reported.

IAEA inspectors responsible for policing those nuclear restrictions were also given access to all sites in the country requiring a visit to verify Iran's ongoing compliance with the deal, according to the report.

Under the agreement, originally brokered between the US, Iran, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union, Iran agreed to scale back its uranium enrichment programme and pledged not to develop nuclear weapons in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

The Islamic Republic, on its part, has long said that it wants nuclear power only for the purposes of civilian energy.