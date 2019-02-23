بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
Taliban optimistic about Doha meeting with US

Before resuming talks with America’s special representative in Doha, the Taliban have voiced optimism about Monday’s meeting.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۳۲ 23 February 2019

Before resuming talks with America’s special representative in Doha, the Taliban have voiced optimism about Monday’s meeting.

In their last meeting a month ago, the two sides agreed in principle to a framework for a deal on a US troop pullout. The Taliban promised terrorists would not be allowed to use Afghan territory for future attacks.

On Friday, the insurgent movement said: "A meeting will take place between their negotiation team and US representatives in Qatar. Allah willing, it will prove positive. "

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid spurned news reports that Mullah Baradar would not join the meeting due to internal differences.

Baradar had authorised a team of Taliban negotiators to hold negotiations talks with US envoys, Mujahid said.

