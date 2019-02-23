Taliban optimistic about Doha meeting with US

Before resuming talks with America’s special representative in Doha, the Taliban have voiced optimism about Monday’s meeting.
In their last meeting a month ago, the two sides agreed in principle to a framework for a deal on a US troop pullout. The Taliban promised terrorists would not be allowed to use Afghan territory for future attacks.
On Friday, the insurgent movement said: "A meeting will take place between their negotiation team and US representatives in Qatar. Allah willing, it will prove positive. "
In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid spurned news reports that Mullah Baradar would not join the meeting due to internal differences.
Baradar had authorised a team of Taliban negotiators to hold negotiations talks with US envoys, Mujahid said.
