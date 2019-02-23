بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
656بازدید
‍ پ

Cubans to vote in constitutional referendum

More than eight million Cubans are expected to go to the polls this Sunday to vote on a new constitution that would shape the country's economic, social and political future.
کد خبر: ۸۸۰۴۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۲۹ 23 February 2019

More than eight million Cubans are expected to go to the polls this Sunday to vote on a new constitution that would shape the country's economic, social and political future.

A final draft of the new constitution was adopted by the Cuban parliament last December after the document was submitted for discussion across the island. The charter establishes important changes including the recognition of owning private property.

Niuris Higueras is one of many Cuban citizens who launched a private business under a government decree, which expanded what is known as self-employment back in 2010. She opened her own restaurant: "This is a family project on our own capital, and I was favored by that opportunity they initially gave us so that we could develop our own projects to live on."

For years the development of the private initiative in Cuba was ruled by government decrees alone, however, the new constitution establishes a legal framework protecting the non-state economic sector. For some like Higeuras, this is a positive move. She said: "I think it's a big recognition since we now really have our space, right? Of course, I would also like to see the approval of small and medium enterprises, though I think it's a good step to see that the constitution takes it into account."

But the recognition of private enterprises beyond what is defined as self-employment depends on the materialization of new legislation according to political analyst Rafael Hernandez. "The law will define what is medium and small; it is fundamental to separate the micro-enterprise, which is the family business from the medium and the small enterprise in order to make a clear difference."

At present, over half a million Cubans are involved in the private economic sector which represents 13 percent of the island's labor force.

The new charter to be submitted to a popular referendum on Sunday also includes other important changes related to the government structure and performance, the presidential age and term limits, social and economic rights, among other areas.

If the Cuban people ratify the new charter on Sunday, they will have agreed to a restructured government and a new constitutional order in tune with the country's current times.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
cuba referendum constitution
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

از تصویب قانون دیوان محاسبات عمومی تا تمدید مهلت پرداخت بدهی بدهکاران حساب ذخیره ارزی

لزوم ورود دستگاه‌های امنیتی، قضایی به بازار خودرو

راهزنی مسلحانه ۲۰۰ هزار یورویی در مشهد

بچه دیکتاتور بازی فوتبال را به هم ریخت!

پنج ترفند برتر برای راحتی کار در آشپزخانه

مجلس تا پایان هفته «سه شیفته» می‌شود

افشای مذاکرات محرمانه دولت ترامپ برای حفظ برجام /وزیر خارجه بحرین: چینی ها دیوار دارند و ما هم بن سلمان را!/ شکایت پدر عروس داعش از دولت ترامپ/کشف گور جمعی با ۳۵۰۰ جسد در الرقه سوریه

چند درصد مردم مستاجر هستند؟

تسلیت جامعه مدرسین درپی ارتحال آیت‌الله مومن

چرا قیمت این حیوان اهلی وحشی شد؟!

«هفت» اسپانسری برای دستمزد میلیاردی ندارد!

افشای حقه «منتالیست» برنامه «عصر جدید»

ترافیک سنگین در آزادراه قزوین-کرج

قیمت خودروهای خارجی در بازار

فردا؛پایان ثبت‌نام در فراخوان جذب

وب گردی

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

تماس با ۱۵۰۰ از سراسر کشور میبندیم . میبریم . میچینیم

جمعه شگفت انگیز در فروشگاه آنلاین لوازم خانگی پاکشوما

بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر!

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟
ورود نظامیان قطری به عربستان/ترامپ: عروس داعش را نمی‌پذیریم/ روایت «بندر بن سلطان» از موضع ایران در جنگ کویت/احتمال میانجیگری چین بین ایران و عربستان سعودی
توضیحات سفارت آمریکا در عراق در مورد تصمیم ترامپ برای حمله به ایران/تمجید جالب توجه وزیر خارجه چین از ظریف/ قرارداد ۱.۵ میلیارد دلاری شرکت ریتیون برای تجهیز موشکی امارات/فشار کنگره به ترامپ برای خروج از جنگ یمن
طرح جدید آمریکا برای ایجاد اختلاف در ایران/پشت پرده شیوع وحشتناک سرطان در عراق/تظاهرات گسترده در هند در اعتراض به سفر «بن سلمان» به دهلی نو/برگزاری رزمایش مشترک دریایی هند و عربستان
ازدواج «مریم کاویانی» با یک دیپلمات
عکس این دستمال توالت کاربران سوژه شد
پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد
بازتاب جهانی عکس های هوایی استادیوم پٌر تراکتور
گوشت خوک گوسفندی در تهران!
چهره جدید اتوبوس‌ها در تهران
واکنش چهره منفور کی‌روش به حکم مربیگری تیم ملی
دوربین مخفی خنده دار فرد انتحاری در تهران!
وجود روح یک دختر بچه در عکس سلفی
وحشت اردن از طرح جدید ترامپ/ چرا اردن، اسرائیل را تنها برنده کنفرانس ورشو می‌داند؟
دیدار برانکو با گزینه سرمربیگری ایران در دوبی

قطع یارانه را چطور پیگیری کنیم؟  (۹۴۰ نظر)

از پزشکان متخلف چگونه شکایت کنیم؟  (۳۲۲ نظر)

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۰۶ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۳ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۶ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

کلید حل مشکلات از نظر ضرغامی/شعار‌های خاص در راهپیمایی 22 بهمن قم/مرگ بر آمریکا و اسرائیل ما در دو دهه آینده محقق می‌شود  (۱۸۴ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

چرا علی دایی با تلویزیون آشتی نمی‌کند؟/علم‌الهدی: ترویج برخی حرام‌ها در صدا و سیما مشهود است/توئیت عجیب مشاور روحانی در واکنش به حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/حقوق نجومی پاسداران منطقه ترور شده!/تکذیب سکته رئیس دولت اصلاحات  (۱۶۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۶۵ نظر)

حمله تروریستی به اتوبوس پرسنل سپاه در سیستان و بلوچستان / دست کم 27 شهید و 13 زخمی +ویدیو  (۱۶۴ نظر)

برای هفت تپه، با زدوبند ۲۸۰ میلیون یورو پول گرفته اند!/نکند انقلاب‌مان را به مرغ و تخم‌مرغ بفروشیم/تذکر پیامکی به اعضای صنف کافی‌شاپ در آستانه ولنتاین  (۱۶۳ نظر)