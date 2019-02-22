بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
702بازدید
‍ پ

Iran’s response to the terrorists won’t come in a limited scale – warns IRGC

Following a deadly terrorist attack in Iran’s southeastern regions, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to take revenge from the terrorist groups and their regional supporters. Now, IRGC’s top commanders are doubling down on the previous warnings, saying that Iran’s revenge would not have a limited scope.
کد خبر: ۸۸۰۳۹۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۲۰:۴۸ 22 February 2019

Tabnak – Following a deadly terrorist attack in Iran’s southeastern regions, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to take revenge from the terrorist groups and their regional supporters. Now, IRGC’s top commanders are doubling down on the previous warnings, saying that Iran’s revenge would not have a limited scope.

In this vein, a senior Iranian general says the country will definitely avenge the recent terrorist attack on IRGC forces in Sistan and Baluchestan, but the revenge will not be limited to "a bunch of terrorists".

Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the lieutenant commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), told IRNA on Friday that the recent deadly attack on Iranian border guards will not be left unpunished.

"We cannot disclose the way in which we will respond to the terrorists, but no act will remain unanswered," he said. "The scale of Iran's revenge is not limited to clashes with four terrorists; we rather will track the terrorists and find who they are linked to," the top general said.

"Our responses are strong, and those who receive it will get familiar with them," General Salami warned.

The top commander also slammed the "hostile" behaviors of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which Iran says have masterminded the Zahedan attack, but at the same time noted that such terror attacks are too trivial to undermine Iran's deterrence power.

A day before, Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani had cautioned Pakistan against the true intentions behind Saudi Arabia's pumping of billions of dollars into its troubled economy, saying the Riyadh regime is after breaking the Asian state apart by pitting it against its neighbors.

The commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) once again vowed on Thursday that Tehran will avenge the blood of those who lost their lives in last week's bloody attack carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists in southeastern Iran.

It worries Iran that the Pakistani nation and government allow Saudi money to end up in the hands of these Takfiri terrorists, said the senior general, adding, "Saudi-sponsored terrorists on Pakistani soil are causing trouble for all of the country's neighbors, and Pakistan must fully realize this matter."

"We tell the people of Pakistan that they should not permit Saudi Arabia to destroy their country with its money," said Major General Soleimani, adding that the Asian country must not turn into a place for activities that disturb regional states such as Iran, India and Afghanistan.

Last week, a bomber -- identified by the IRGC as Pakistani national Hafiz Mohammad Ali -- slammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying off-duty members of the elite Iranian force in Sistan and Baluchestan Province bordering Pakistan, killing 27 of them.

The Pakistan-based Jaish ul-Adl Takfiri terrorist group -- which has ties to al-Qaeda and the Al Saud regime -- claimed responsibility.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran irgc terrorist attack
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ارتش پاکستان: از مرز‌های خود با ایران مطمئیم

رقم خبر: چند درصد زنان اختلال روحانب دارند؟

ولیعهد سعودی با رییس جمهوری چین دیدار کرد

آژانس اتمی بار دیگر تعهد ایران به برجام را تأیید کرد

معدن مس سونگون به باشگاه معادن مس میلیارد تنی دنیا می‌پیوندد/ توسعه معدن مس سونگون امروز بهتر از فردا

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد

سرانجام ماجرای "پزشکان فراری از کارتخوان" به کجا رسید؟

آژانس: ایران هنوز به مفاد برجام پایبند است

طراحی لباس ایرانی‌ها در المپیک به مسابقه گذاشته شد

مهاجم بیمار تراکتورسازی در قرنطینه انضباطی

افزایش وام مسکن کمکی به خانه‌دار شدن نمی‌کند

ترافیک پرحجم در محور هراز

تصویب پالرمو مشکلات کشور را رفع نمی‌کند

لومبرگ: اروپا سیاستی دوگانه درقبال ایران دارد

مرد سال آسیا به بازی پرسپولیس می رسد

وب گردی

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

تماس با ۱۵۰۰ از سراسر کشور میبندیم . میبریم . میچینیم

جمعه شگفت انگیز در فروشگاه آنلاین لوازم خانگی پاکشوما

بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر!

هتل یار

هرم بهینه سازی موتورهای جستجو(سئو) +‌اینفوگرافیک

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

۲ مسئول اوقاف در شمیرانات بازداشت شدند
توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان
استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟
توضیحات سفارت آمریکا در عراق در مورد تصمیم ترامپ برای حمله به ایران/تمجید جالب توجه وزیر خارجه چین از ظریف/ قرارداد ۱.۵ میلیارد دلاری شرکت ریتیون برای تجهیز موشکی امارات/فشار کنگره به ترامپ برای خروج از جنگ یمن
تغییر چهره عجیب خانم بازیگر !
طرح جدید آمریکا برای ایجاد اختلاف در ایران/پشت پرده شیوع وحشتناک سرطان در عراق/تظاهرات گسترده در هند در اعتراض به سفر «بن سلمان» به دهلی نو/برگزاری رزمایش مشترک دریایی هند و عربستان
سردار آذرنوش: امیدواریم اسرائیل تا المپیک نابود شود/نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: در مقابل هر شهید سپاه، ۱۰ تروریست به هلاکت خواهد رسید
ورود نظامیان قطری به عربستان/ترامپ: عروس داعش را نمی‌پذیریم/ روایت «بندر بن سلطان» از موضع ایران در جنگ کویت/احتمال میانجیگری چین بین ایران و عربستان سعودی
ازدواج «مریم کاویانی» با یک دیپلمات
شصت سال است با یک شرکت صادرات دارم/ بیش از یک‌میلیون یورو صادرات نداشته‌ام/ سه ماه است که صادرات را تعطیل کرده‌ام/ بانک مرکزی می‌خواهد با این حرف‌ها، سربه‌سر من بگذارد/ دلار ۴۲۰۰ بزرگ‌ترین فساد بود/ بانک مرکزی بی شفاف‌ترین است
عکس این دستمال توالت کاربران سوژه شد
مادر یک شهید حادثه تروریستی به فرزندش پیوست
بازتاب جهانی عکس های هوایی استادیوم پٌر تراکتور
چهره جدید اتوبوس‌ها در تهران
دوربین مخفی خنده دار فرد انتحاری در تهران!

قطع یارانه را چطور پیگیری کنیم؟  (۹۴۰ نظر)

اهانت‌های حسن عباسی به لاریجانی و روحانی و ظریف/واکنش دادستان کل کشور به پوشش بازیگران در جشنواره فجر/احمد خاتمی: فرمول بمب اتم را داریم!/حسرت ابتکار در ۴۰ سالگی انقلاب  (۳۷۸ نظر)

از پزشکان متخلف چگونه شکایت کنیم؟  (۳۲۲ نظر)

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۰۶ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۳ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۶ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

کلید حل مشکلات از نظر ضرغامی/شعار‌های خاص در راهپیمایی 22 بهمن قم/مرگ بر آمریکا و اسرائیل ما در دو دهه آینده محقق می‌شود  (۱۸۴ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

چرا علی دایی با تلویزیون آشتی نمی‌کند؟/علم‌الهدی: ترویج برخی حرام‌ها در صدا و سیما مشهود است/توئیت عجیب مشاور روحانی در واکنش به حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/حقوق نجومی پاسداران منطقه ترور شده!/تکذیب سکته رئیس دولت اصلاحات  (۱۶۸ نظر)

حمله تروریستی به اتوبوس پرسنل سپاه در سیستان و بلوچستان / دست کم 27 شهید و 13 زخمی +ویدیو  (۱۶۴ نظر)

برای هفت تپه، با زدوبند ۲۸۰ میلیون یورو پول گرفته اند!/نکند انقلاب‌مان را به مرغ و تخم‌مرغ بفروشیم/تذکر پیامکی به اعضای صنف کافی‌شاپ در آستانه ولنتاین  (۱۶۳ نظر)