Iran’s response to the terrorists won’t come in a limited scale – warns IRGC

Following a deadly terrorist attack in Iran’s southeastern regions, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to take revenge from the terrorist groups and their regional supporters. Now, IRGC’s top commanders are doubling down on the previous warnings, saying that Iran’s revenge would not have a limited scope.

Tabnak – Following a deadly terrorist attack in Iran’s southeastern regions, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to take revenge from the terrorist groups and their regional supporters. Now, IRGC’s top commanders are doubling down on the previous warnings, saying that Iran’s revenge would not have a limited scope.

In this vein, a senior Iranian general says the country will definitely avenge the recent terrorist attack on IRGC forces in Sistan and Baluchestan, but the revenge will not be limited to "a bunch of terrorists".

Brigadier General Hossein Salami, the lieutenant commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), told IRNA on Friday that the recent deadly attack on Iranian border guards will not be left unpunished.

"We cannot disclose the way in which we will respond to the terrorists, but no act will remain unanswered," he said. "The scale of Iran's revenge is not limited to clashes with four terrorists; we rather will track the terrorists and find who they are linked to," the top general said.

"Our responses are strong, and those who receive it will get familiar with them," General Salami warned.

The top commander also slammed the "hostile" behaviors of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which Iran says have masterminded the Zahedan attack, but at the same time noted that such terror attacks are too trivial to undermine Iran's deterrence power.

A day before, Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani had cautioned Pakistan against the true intentions behind Saudi Arabia's pumping of billions of dollars into its troubled economy, saying the Riyadh regime is after breaking the Asian state apart by pitting it against its neighbors.

The commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) once again vowed on Thursday that Tehran will avenge the blood of those who lost their lives in last week's bloody attack carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists in southeastern Iran.

It worries Iran that the Pakistani nation and government allow Saudi money to end up in the hands of these Takfiri terrorists, said the senior general, adding, "Saudi-sponsored terrorists on Pakistani soil are causing trouble for all of the country's neighbors, and Pakistan must fully realize this matter."

"We tell the people of Pakistan that they should not permit Saudi Arabia to destroy their country with its money," said Major General Soleimani, adding that the Asian country must not turn into a place for activities that disturb regional states such as Iran, India and Afghanistan.

Last week, a bomber -- identified by the IRGC as Pakistani national Hafiz Mohammad Ali -- slammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying off-duty members of the elite Iranian force in Sistan and Baluchestan Province bordering Pakistan, killing 27 of them.

The Pakistan-based Jaish ul-Adl Takfiri terrorist group -- which has ties to al-Qaeda and the Al Saud regime -- claimed responsibility.