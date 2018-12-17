Important intelligence sharing meeting held between Iraq, Syria, Russia, Iran in Baghdad

A large intelligence sharing meeting was held in Baghdad between the defense officials from Iraq, Russia, Syria, and Iran on Sunday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The meeting was reportedly chaired by Major General Saad Mozher Al-Allaq of the Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate; it was attended by high ranking officials from all the participating countries.

The Iraqi intel chief presented his country’s achievements, while the partnering nations showcased their own feats in the field of intelligence.

Sunday’s quadripartite meeting was held one-year after a similar conference was held in the Iraqi capital city between the same nations.