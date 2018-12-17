بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
189بازدید
‍ پ

Hungary sees fourth day of protests over new overtime rules, other government policies

Thousands of protesters marched through Hungary's capital, Budapest, for a fourth day Sunday as part of demonstrations to protest new employment laws promoted by the country's right-wing government.
کد خبر: ۸۶۱۲۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۹ 17 December 2018

Thousands of protesters marched through Hungary's capital, Budapest, for a fourth day Sunday as part of demonstrations to protest new employment laws promoted by the country's right-wing government.

Protesters chanted anti-government slogans amid sub-zero temperatures outside parliament as speakers denounced revised overtime rules that lawmakers approved Wednesday. The changes increased the maximum amount of overtime workers can put in a year from 250 to 400 hours to offset Hungary's growing labor shortage and gave gives employers three years instead of one to settle payments of accrued overtime.

The crowd became increasingly angry as speakers urged demonstrators to remain dignified and peaceful. They yelled: "We've had enough!" and "Strike, strike, strike!"

The event's final speaker was more defiant. Anna Donath, daughter of an outspoken minister, lit a smoke flare and declared: "We will not tire. We won't go home. Today we are twice as many as yesterday. We are (growing) day by day. This is a mass community."

The protests have evolved to include complaints about other policies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, including legislation passed Wednesday that establishes a separate court for administrative matters.

When asked to comment on Sunday's demonstration, a government spokesman told The Associated Press in an email that citizens had a constitutional right to assemble freely as long as laws weren't broken in the process.

On Thursday, some protesters threw bottles and smoke bombs at officers in riot gear guarding the neo-Gothic parliament building. Police said two officers were injured.

The demonstrations have attracted disparate participants from across Hungary's political spectrum, including members of Jobbik, which started out as a radical right movement and has worked to reframe itself as a "peoples'" party. A clutch of left and liberal opposition parties, trade unions and supporters of a Budapest university founded by Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros have also joined in.

Central European University announced this month it was moving to Austria from Hungary, saying it had been "chased out" by Orban's government.

After Sunday's official protest ended, hundreds of demonstrators marched across the Danube River, blocking at least two major road bridges and flanked by police. One faction, chanting for a free media, declared it was heading for the state television building, four miles away in a northwestern suburb of the Hungarian capital.

Officers started using tear gas seeking to control and disperse the crowd, but there were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries.

Orban's allies have denounced the protests as the work of liberal groups financed by Soros. Gergely Gulyas, the prime minister's chief of staff, called Thursday night's participants Soros's "kept people" displaying "open anti-Christian hatred."

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پاسخ وزیر ارتباطات به تهدید استخر فرح!

مرگ سالانه ۲ هزار بیمار بر اثر سوختگی در کشور

حسین شریعتمداری: بعد از فروش پس گرفته نمی‌شود

ترافیک در محور شهریار-تهران نیمه سنگین است

قاتل خاموش مراسم عروسی را در همدان برهم زد

اختتامیه مسابقات قرآن دانشگاه آزاد برگزار می‌شود

دانشجوی تکوندوکار مدال طلا مسابقات گرند اسلم را کسب کرد

دام‌ زنده توسط یک شبکه غیررسمی خریداری می‌شود

مذاکره بانک مرکزی ایران و عراق برای مبادله ریال و دینار

مشمولان مقیم خارج درصورت غیب بالای هشت سال شامل جریمه می‌شوند

نسخه ترافیکی خطرآفرین منطقه ۳ برای دانش آموزان

عرضه مرغ منجمد ۸۹۰۰ تومانی در بازار

رتبه‌بندی خاص معلمان شاغل است

اخراج یک دانشجو و انفصال از خدمت یک استاد

مرگ‌ومیر ناشی از شلیک گلوله در آمریکا رکورد زد

وب گردی

راه اندازی نخستین اپلیکیشن اتوبوس اشتراکی توسط مهندسان داخلی در تهران/ DRT

10 سکانس اکشن برتر فیلم های مارول

شاهکار مهندسی؛ مشخصات موتور استون مارتین والکری اعلام شد

یکصد و هفتمین جلسه علنی شورای شهر تهران

تغذیه ای برای تقویت هوش و حافظه تمام گروه سنی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

پنج اشتباه فاحش در دیکته رئیسی که برای خود و همکارانش پاداش میلیاردی تجویز کرده! +جوابیه
چرا تحرکات اخیر «رضا پهلوی» یادآور حمله آمریکا به عراق است!؟
انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان
انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار
قاتل خاشقجی بخشیده شد
آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!
تصادف مرگبار در اتوبان تهران - کرج
واکنش یک بازیگر به حاشیه مراسم تدفین همسر بروفه
حضور مهناز افشار در دادسرای تهران
وزیر جوان به همراه خانواده در پارک ساعی
قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان با انتصاب دوباره بازنشسته‌ها لوث می‌شود؟
اظهارات وکیل «شهلا»، ۸ سال پس از اعدام
بنز لاکچری در میدان بهارستان جزغاله شد
هدیه میلیاردی تاجر برای همسرش درحین طلاق
روحانی داماد خود را از معاونت وزارت صنعت عزل کرد

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۶۰ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۲۳۰ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۳۰ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۲۱۰ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۹۵ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

زمان ابطال حکم داماد روحانی و توبیخ وزیر صمت را اعلام کنید/ بعد از آقازاده‌ها، نوبت به مدیر شدن دامادها و سایر فامیل رسید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله سبحانی:نباید بچه ها را نُنُر بار آورد/برایان هوک: موضوع فرزندان مقامات ایران را بررسی می‌کنیم  (۱۱۶ نظر)