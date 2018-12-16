بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
238بازدید
‍ پ

Canada Minister Postpones China Visit Amid Row Over Arrest of Top Chinese Executive

Canada's tourism minister has postponed her visit to China amid a diplomatic row between the two countries over the arrest of a top executive of Chinese telecom firm Huawei.
کد خبر: ۸۶۱۰۰۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۳ 16 December 2018

Canada's tourism minister has postponed her visit to China amid a diplomatic row between the two countries over the arrest of a top executive of Chinese telecom firm Huawei.

Tourism Minister Melanie Joly had plans to visit Beijing to attend the closing ceremony of the 'Canada-China Year of Tourism 2018', but the two nations have mutually agreed to postpone the event, according to the spokesman of the minister.

It is the latest casualty amid the mounting diplomatic tension between the two countries with the potential for a trade war involving the US too.

The row started when Canadian officials detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer (CFO) of Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei, on an extradition request from the US.

Meng has been released on a USD 10 million bail. She was arrested in Vancouver following an extradition request by the US. The US said she had done business with Iran which violated US trade sanctions against Tehran.

The arrest caused great public outcry in China, with many denouncing the move as "vile" and "against human rights".

The Chinese official media said "Canada chose to ignore the international rules and obey the United States, paying the bill for America's bullying actions...Canada's misdeeds, which are lawless, unreasonable and callous, have caused serious damage to its relations with China...and hurt the Chinese people's feelings".

In a potential act of retribution, Canadian nationals Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur, and Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, were arrested in China, with the Chinese foreign ministry stating that they are "being investigated" on suspicion of "activities that endangered China's national security”. This has led to more tension between the two nations.

The simmering differences became apparent on December 12 when Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed that Kovrig was detained in Beijing earlier this week.

US President Donald Trump further complicated matters when he stated he would intervene in the case if he thought it could lead to a trade deal.

Canada has argued that the request to detain Meng was made at the officials' level and was not politically motivated.

The detention of the two Canadian citizens and Trump's statement about his possible intervention turned the matter from a legal issue, to a political one, with the detained Canadians and Meng serving as bargaining chips between the US and China, with Canada caught in the middle.

Despite Meng being released on bail and having to remain in Canada until at least her next court date on February 6 to decide whether she should be extradited to the US, the relationship between the three countries involved remains tense.

If Meng is extradited to the US, it can potentially turn into a crisis for the North American economy. According to trade experts Canada and the US could have their brands banned from China as retaliation. Canada has the US and China as its top two trading partners.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پورعلی‌گنجی از لیست خرید پرسپولیس کنار کشید

۳ کوهنورد مفقود شده در ارتفاعات کرکزو پیدا شدند

پیشنهاد جدید مجلس برای سهمیه‎بندی بنزین

برخی از رشته محل‌های دانشجویی جایگاه شغلی ندارند

الحاجی گرو با 7بازی و بدون گل از استقلال جدا شد

آزادراه قزوین-کرج-تهران دارای ترافیک سنگین

خبر‌های خوش بیمه‌تکمیلی برای کارکنان دانشگاه آزاد

پایان مهلت ثبت‌نام در آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

کنکور دو تا سه سال دیگر حذف خواهد شد

هوای تهران امروز آلوده می‌شود

هشدار درباره تاثیرات مخرب تبلیغات تلویزیونی

قاچاق در این عرصه سودش از بانک زدن بیشتر است!

قیمت آجیل شب یلدا اعلام شد

قیمت طلای سرخ به ۱۱ میلیون تومان رسید/ آخرین مهلت کارخانه‌های لبنی برای اصلاح قیمت‌ها/ تلاش پالایشگران ژاپنی برای ادامه واردات نفت از ایران

امتیاز «سوابق تحصیلی» در کنکور هنرستانی‌ها

وب گردی

تغذیه ای برای تقویت هوش و حافظه تمام گروه سنی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

پنج اشتباه فاحش در دیکته رئیسی که برای خود و همکارانش پاداش میلیاردی تجویز کرده! +جوابیه
انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان
گله تُند محقق داماد از رئیس جمهور/ماجرای هجوم به خانه یکی از علمای قم/جعفرزاده: پرونده کشف امامزاده را یک جایی باید بست/غرویان: به آیت الله جنتی گفتم در روز قیامت جلوی شما را می گیرم
تصادف مرگبار در اتوبان تهران - کرج
ترس جهان از پیشگویی هولناک زن بلغاری
واکنش یک بازیگر به حاشیه مراسم تدفین همسر بروفه
آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!
انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار
قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان با انتصاب دوباره بازنشسته‌ها لوث می‌شود؟
وزیر جوان به همراه خانواده در پارک ساعی
انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!
اظهارات وکیل «شهلا»، ۸ سال پس از اعدام
روحانی داماد خود را از معاونت وزارت صنعت عزل کرد
کره جنوبی نفت ایران را تحریم کرد
احضارمجری معروف تلویزیون همراه دلالان به دادسرا!

واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند  (۴۰۶ نظر)

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۳۳۲ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۵۱ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۱۸ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۲۰۹ نظر)

توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا  (۲۰۰ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۷۲ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۱۲۴ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)