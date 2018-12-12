بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
550بازدید
‍ پ

Court in Ecuador to Consider Appeal of Wikileaks Founder Assange on Wednesday

An Ecuadorian court will consider on Wednesday the appeal submitted by the defence of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange against the demand of the country's government to comply with a protocol containing rules specially developed for him, Assange’s lawyer in Ecuador, Carlos Poveda, told Sputnik.
کد خبر: ۸۵۹۹۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۴ 12 December 2018

An Ecuadorian court will consider on Wednesday the appeal submitted by the defence of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange against the demand of the country's government to comply with a protocol containing rules specially developed for him, Assange’s lawyer in Ecuador, Carlos Poveda, told Sputnik.

The whistleblower has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy since 2012. Assange has repeatedly suggested he might be apprehended outside the embassy and extradited to the United States. Over the past months, the Ecuadorian authorities have been putting various restrictions on the conditions of Assange’s stay in the embassy, which the whistleblower’s defence called the violation of human rights.

"We hope that the court will adequately analyze our petition and accept 15 facts of evidence that were requested in order to leave the protocol and restrictions on visits in place," Poveda said.

According to the lawyer, these arguments include letters from individuals and organizations that were not allowed access to Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Earlier, the EFE agency reported citing sources familiar with the situation that Assange had refused to comply with this protocol. The regulation defines norms of behaviour and communication for Assange, regulates the order of visits, communication with the outside world and provision of medical care to him. The new order came into effect on October 13. In late October, the court has already refused to satisfy Assange's appeal.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

واکنش ژوله به پست‌های‌اینستاگرامی از عزاداری بروفه

وب گردی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

توریست شوید!

با رزرو بلیط اتوبوس خیال‌تان از بابت بلیط سفر مطمئن خواهد شد

سئو سایت

قیمت رقابتی همراه با تضمین بلیط‌های چارتر

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران جهت تكمیل كادر افسری خود استخدام میکند.

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

علت درگذشت همسر «زیبا بروفه» چه بود؟
توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا
ست شدن رنگ فقر و ثروت در یک خیابان تهران
رسوایی‌جنسی‌ درتیم‌دختران افغانستان و دخالت فیفا
قاتل ایرانیِ شناورهای سه هزار تُنی دشمن
انتشار عکسی معنی‌دار در اینستاگرام رئیس‌جمهور
لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!
اوضاع اسفبار پناهجویان ایرانی در صربستان/مدیر کل اوقاف اصفهان: برخی امام زاده‌ها سیاحتی هستند/علی مطهری: باید موشک داشته باشیم اما نباید روز امضای برجام آن را هوا کنیم
افشای جزئیات نوار ضبط‌ شده از قتل خاشقجی: «نمی‌توانم نفس بکشم»
۱۴۷هزار تن در تهران دارای «درآمد بدون شغل» هستند/علی مطهری: شهید مطهری اجازه اشغال سفارت آمریکا را نمی‌داد/وضعیت اسفبار حاشیه یک ورزشگاه‌ مدرن ایران
تهدید دیروز حسن روحانی تا چه حد معنادار است؟
بروز تنش در روابط عراق و کویت بر سر غرامت جنگی و کشته شدن پنجاه شهروند عراقی/پیام استقرار ناوگروه ضربت آمریکا در خاورمیانه برای ایران/ چراغ سبز اردن برای ارتباط با اسد/طرح نتانیاهو برای علنی کردن روابط با عربستان
رونمایی از فرزند ولادیمیر پوتین بعد از ۲۰ سال
واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند
کشف مُهر نماز شیعیان در کشور اسلواکی

واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند  (۲۷۶ نظر)

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۲۳۵ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۰۳ نظر)

توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا  (۲۰۰ نظر)

چقدر به اجرای قانون «منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان» برای همه امیدوارید؟  (۱۶۷ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آیا دمینوی آزادسازی قیمت خودرو با شروع فروش فوری چهار خودروی ایران خودرو آغاز شده است؟ وزیر صنعت: قیمت خودرو را باید حتما پایین بیاوریم/ ایران خودرو تندر پیکاپ را بیش از ۳۸ میلیون تومان گران کرد!  (۱۵۰ نظر)

چطور فرزندانتان بیکارند، پسرتان مشاور وزیر اقتصاد و دامادتان سرپرست دانشگاه آزاد شعبه آکسفورد؟!  (۱۴۵ نظر)

طنزی برای یکی از برادران لاریجانی/رانت جدید برای نمایندگان جهت تردد در خطوط ویژه/معنای عبارت «زن و نون» در لطیفه امروز رئیس‌جمهور چه بود؟/بازرگان و سحابی نماز شبشان ترک نمی‌شد  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

تابش: اصلاح‌طلبان هیچ‌گاه به دنبال عبور از روحانی نبوده‌اند/روایت اژه‌ای از گوشی‌های توقیفی/پاسخ‌های عجیب و غریب سفرای انگلیس و فرانسه درباره ایران/علم‌الهدی: دخترهای عقد کرده در خانه مانده‌اند و شما به CFT چسبیده‌اید؟/جمنا فعالیت انتخاباتی را کلید زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

نامه جهانگیری به رهبر انقلاب صحت دارد؟/درخواست یک امام جمعه: قانون بازنشستگی شامل ائمه جمعه هم بشود/توئیت کنایه آمیز ضرغامی برای روحانی/معاون دادستان: فیلترینگ تلگرام موفقیت‌آمیز بود/میرسلیم تحرکات انتخاباتی را کلید زد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۰۱ نظر)

پنج به علاوه یک، فوتبال ایران را متلاشی می کند؟/ تیم ملی ایران در آستانه جام ملت های آسیا، بازنده بازی تاج و تخت  (۱۰۰ نظر)