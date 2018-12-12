بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
535بازدید
‍ پ

Russian spacewalkers take sample of mystery hole at space station

Using knives and shears, a pair of Russian spacewalkers Tuesday cut samples of material around a mysterious hole in a Soyuz spacecraft docked on the International Space Station that a Moscow official suggested could have been deliberate sabotage.
کد خبر: ۸۵۹۹۶۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۴ 12 December 2018

Using knives and shears, a pair of Russian spacewalkers Tuesday cut samples of material around a mysterious hole in a Soyuz spacecraft docked on the International Space Station that a Moscow official suggested could have been deliberate sabotage.

Roscosmos space agency said the aim was to discover whether the "small but dangerous" hole had been made on Earth or in space.

The two-millimetre cavity on the Soyuz spaceship docked at the ISS caused an air leak detected in August, two months after the craft's last voyage.

Until Tuesday, astronauts had only been able to examine the hole from inside the spacecraft.

During the seven hour, 45 minute spacewalk, veteran cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Sergei Prokopyev struggled, but eventually succeeded, in cutting away the insulation covering the hole and taking out a sample to analyse.

What made it especially hard is that the Soyuz spacecraft, unlike the ISS, was not designed to be repaired in spacewalks and has no outside railings for astronauts to hold onto.

"There's nothing, that's the problem," Kononenko said ahead of the outing.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in October that an investigation had ruled out a manufacturing error. He had said earlier that Russia did not exclude "deliberate interference in space."

Russian media reported the investigation was probing the possibility US astronauts deliberately drilled the hole to get a sick colleague sent back home.

Russian officials later denied those reports.

The discovery of the hole was followed in October by the failure of a manned Soyuz launch, although the Russian and US astronauts returned safely to Earth.

The samples will be sent to Earth to "get at the truth" of the cavity's origins, the space agency said.

The cosmonauts also took photographs and filmed video, before putting new insulation over the area.

The spacewalk was the fourth for Kononenko and the second for Prokopyev.

Rogozin called the spacewalk "unprecedented in its complexity" on Twitter and Roscosmos said it would "enter the history of space exploration."

The Soyuz spacecraft is used to ferry astronauts to and from the ISS. The hole is in a section that will not be used for the return journey to Earth on December 20.

The ISS is one of the few areas of Russia-US cooperation that remains unaffected by the slump in relations and Washington's sanctions.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

واکنش ژوله به پست‌های‌اینستاگرامی از عزاداری بروفه

وب گردی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

توریست شوید!

با رزرو بلیط اتوبوس خیال‌تان از بابت بلیط سفر مطمئن خواهد شد

سئو سایت

قیمت رقابتی همراه با تضمین بلیط‌های چارتر

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران جهت تكمیل كادر افسری خود استخدام میکند.

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

علت درگذشت همسر «زیبا بروفه» چه بود؟
توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا
ست شدن رنگ فقر و ثروت در یک خیابان تهران
رسوایی‌جنسی‌ درتیم‌دختران افغانستان و دخالت فیفا
قاتل ایرانیِ شناورهای سه هزار تُنی دشمن
انتشار عکسی معنی‌دار در اینستاگرام رئیس‌جمهور
لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!
اوضاع اسفبار پناهجویان ایرانی در صربستان/مدیر کل اوقاف اصفهان: برخی امام زاده‌ها سیاحتی هستند/علی مطهری: باید موشک داشته باشیم اما نباید روز امضای برجام آن را هوا کنیم
افشای جزئیات نوار ضبط‌ شده از قتل خاشقجی: «نمی‌توانم نفس بکشم»
۱۴۷هزار تن در تهران دارای «درآمد بدون شغل» هستند/علی مطهری: شهید مطهری اجازه اشغال سفارت آمریکا را نمی‌داد/وضعیت اسفبار حاشیه یک ورزشگاه‌ مدرن ایران
تهدید دیروز حسن روحانی تا چه حد معنادار است؟
بروز تنش در روابط عراق و کویت بر سر غرامت جنگی و کشته شدن پنجاه شهروند عراقی/پیام استقرار ناوگروه ضربت آمریکا در خاورمیانه برای ایران/ چراغ سبز اردن برای ارتباط با اسد/طرح نتانیاهو برای علنی کردن روابط با عربستان
رونمایی از فرزند ولادیمیر پوتین بعد از ۲۰ سال
واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند
کشف مُهر نماز شیعیان در کشور اسلواکی

واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند  (۲۷۶ نظر)

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۲۳۵ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۰۳ نظر)

توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا  (۲۰۰ نظر)

چقدر به اجرای قانون «منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان» برای همه امیدوارید؟  (۱۶۷ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آیا دمینوی آزادسازی قیمت خودرو با شروع فروش فوری چهار خودروی ایران خودرو آغاز شده است؟ وزیر صنعت: قیمت خودرو را باید حتما پایین بیاوریم/ ایران خودرو تندر پیکاپ را بیش از ۳۸ میلیون تومان گران کرد!  (۱۵۰ نظر)

چطور فرزندانتان بیکارند، پسرتان مشاور وزیر اقتصاد و دامادتان سرپرست دانشگاه آزاد شعبه آکسفورد؟!  (۱۴۵ نظر)

طنزی برای یکی از برادران لاریجانی/رانت جدید برای نمایندگان جهت تردد در خطوط ویژه/معنای عبارت «زن و نون» در لطیفه امروز رئیس‌جمهور چه بود؟/بازرگان و سحابی نماز شبشان ترک نمی‌شد  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

تابش: اصلاح‌طلبان هیچ‌گاه به دنبال عبور از روحانی نبوده‌اند/روایت اژه‌ای از گوشی‌های توقیفی/پاسخ‌های عجیب و غریب سفرای انگلیس و فرانسه درباره ایران/علم‌الهدی: دخترهای عقد کرده در خانه مانده‌اند و شما به CFT چسبیده‌اید؟/جمنا فعالیت انتخاباتی را کلید زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

نامه جهانگیری به رهبر انقلاب صحت دارد؟/درخواست یک امام جمعه: قانون بازنشستگی شامل ائمه جمعه هم بشود/توئیت کنایه آمیز ضرغامی برای روحانی/معاون دادستان: فیلترینگ تلگرام موفقیت‌آمیز بود/میرسلیم تحرکات انتخاباتی را کلید زد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۰۱ نظر)

پنج به علاوه یک، فوتبال ایران را متلاشی می کند؟/ تیم ملی ایران در آستانه جام ملت های آسیا، بازنده بازی تاج و تخت  (۱۰۰ نظر)