بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
501بازدید
‍ پ

Tories may initiate leadership challenge procedure against May on Wednesday — UK MP

The parliamentary faction of the Conservative Party may initiate the leadership challenge procedure for UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday amid growing discontent over her Brexit plan, conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen has told Sky News.
کد خبر: ۸۵۹۹۶۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۳ 12 December 2018

The parliamentary faction of the Conservative Party may initiate the leadership challenge procedure for UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday amid growing discontent over her Brexit plan, conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen has told Sky News.

According to the lawmaker, "a number of colleagues who have put letters of no confidence in today [on Tuesday]," and the required threshold of 48 letters has already been reached.

"I believe that we have breached the 48-letter limit and that means if that's the case that Sir Graham Brady will be going to see the Prime Minister to call for a vote of confidence tomorrow [on Wednesday]," said Bridgen, who wrote his letter of no confidence in Theresa May back in July.

A group of Conservative Party members, who disagree with May’s stance on Brexit, launched a campaign to remove her from power earlier this year.

Protesting against the conditions specified in the Brexit deal, approved by London and Brussels in mid-November, several Tory backbenchers expressed their no-confidence in letters to the parliament’s Committee 1922, which has the authority to launch the formal procedure of challenging May and her government over the loss of confidence.

In order to launch the procedure, committee head Graham Brady, should receive such letters from 15% of Tory MPs, or 48 people.

If the leadership challenge procedure is launched, May would require a simple majority in her favor to retain the post. After that, she would be immune from such procedures for at least one year. However, if 158 of 315 Tory MPs vote against her, the party will have three months to choose a new leader.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پول قبوض برق به جیب چه کسانی می‌رود؟

شناسایی ۴۲ آسیب در کشور

غذاهای تراریخته بخوریم یا نخوریم؟

رتبه ایران در آمار جهانی مرگ و میر جاده‌ای

شبکه فاضلاب تهران را می بلعد

وب گردی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

توریست شوید!

با رزرو بلیط اتوبوس خیال‌تان از بابت بلیط سفر مطمئن خواهد شد

سئو سایت

قیمت رقابتی همراه با تضمین بلیط‌های چارتر

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران جهت تكمیل كادر افسری خود استخدام میکند.

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

علت درگذشت همسر «زیبا بروفه» چه بود؟
توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا
ست شدن رنگ فقر و ثروت در یک خیابان تهران
رسوایی‌جنسی‌ درتیم‌دختران افغانستان و دخالت فیفا
قاتل ایرانیِ شناورهای سه هزار تُنی دشمن
انتشار عکسی معنی‌دار در اینستاگرام رئیس‌جمهور
لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!
اوضاع اسفبار پناهجویان ایرانی در صربستان/مدیر کل اوقاف اصفهان: برخی امام زاده‌ها سیاحتی هستند/علی مطهری: باید موشک داشته باشیم اما نباید روز امضای برجام آن را هوا کنیم
افشای جزئیات نوار ضبط‌ شده از قتل خاشقجی: «نمی‌توانم نفس بکشم»
۱۴۷هزار تن در تهران دارای «درآمد بدون شغل» هستند/علی مطهری: شهید مطهری اجازه اشغال سفارت آمریکا را نمی‌داد/وضعیت اسفبار حاشیه یک ورزشگاه‌ مدرن ایران
تهدید دیروز حسن روحانی تا چه حد معنادار است؟
بروز تنش در روابط عراق و کویت بر سر غرامت جنگی و کشته شدن پنجاه شهروند عراقی/پیام استقرار ناوگروه ضربت آمریکا در خاورمیانه برای ایران/ چراغ سبز اردن برای ارتباط با اسد/طرح نتانیاهو برای علنی کردن روابط با عربستان
رونمایی از فرزند ولادیمیر پوتین بعد از ۲۰ سال
واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند
کشف مُهر نماز شیعیان در کشور اسلواکی

واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند  (۲۷۶ نظر)

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۲۳۵ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۰۳ نظر)

توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا  (۲۰۰ نظر)

چقدر به اجرای قانون «منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان» برای همه امیدوارید؟  (۱۶۷ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آیا دمینوی آزادسازی قیمت خودرو با شروع فروش فوری چهار خودروی ایران خودرو آغاز شده است؟ وزیر صنعت: قیمت خودرو را باید حتما پایین بیاوریم/ ایران خودرو تندر پیکاپ را بیش از ۳۸ میلیون تومان گران کرد!  (۱۵۰ نظر)

چطور فرزندانتان بیکارند، پسرتان مشاور وزیر اقتصاد و دامادتان سرپرست دانشگاه آزاد شعبه آکسفورد؟!  (۱۴۵ نظر)

طنزی برای یکی از برادران لاریجانی/رانت جدید برای نمایندگان جهت تردد در خطوط ویژه/معنای عبارت «زن و نون» در لطیفه امروز رئیس‌جمهور چه بود؟/بازرگان و سحابی نماز شبشان ترک نمی‌شد  (۱۳۴ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

تابش: اصلاح‌طلبان هیچ‌گاه به دنبال عبور از روحانی نبوده‌اند/روایت اژه‌ای از گوشی‌های توقیفی/پاسخ‌های عجیب و غریب سفرای انگلیس و فرانسه درباره ایران/علم‌الهدی: دخترهای عقد کرده در خانه مانده‌اند و شما به CFT چسبیده‌اید؟/جمنا فعالیت انتخاباتی را کلید زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

نامه جهانگیری به رهبر انقلاب صحت دارد؟/درخواست یک امام جمعه: قانون بازنشستگی شامل ائمه جمعه هم بشود/توئیت کنایه آمیز ضرغامی برای روحانی/معاون دادستان: فیلترینگ تلگرام موفقیت‌آمیز بود/میرسلیم تحرکات انتخاباتی را کلید زد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۰۱ نظر)

پنج به علاوه یک، فوتبال ایران را متلاشی می کند؟/ تیم ملی ایران در آستانه جام ملت های آسیا، بازنده بازی تاج و تخت  (۱۰۰ نظر)