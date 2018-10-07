نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
4949بازدید
‍ پ

Iran parliament approves historic bill on accession to CFT

Iranian lawmakers on Sunday approved a bill on the country’s accession to Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) standards set by the FATF (Financial Action Task Force).
کد خبر: ۸۴۰۴۴۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۲۹ 07 October 2018

Iranian lawmakers on Sunday approved a bill on the country’s accession to Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) standards set by the FATF (Financial Action Task Force).

The parliament’s open session debating the CFT kicked off on Sunday morning with 268 lawmakers in attendance.

Reportedly, a total of 143 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill while 120 voted against it. Five MPs also abstained.

On June 30, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said Iran had until October to complete reforms that would “bring it into line with global norms or face consequences” that could further deter investors from the country.

To fulfill FATF requirements, President Hassan Rouhani’s administration has proposed four bills to the parliament for approval, two of which are still undecided, including the Palermo Convention.

On June 10, the Iranian parliament passed a law allowing the country to join the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), but decided to put on hold debates on Iran’s accession to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for two months.

Iran’s parliament had in May adopted new amendments proposed by the government to the country’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) law as part of efforts to improve connections to the international banking and trade system.

Despite the parliament approval, the bills were not still obligatory, because it had to be endorsed by Iran’s Guardian Council. The Guardian Council had found faults with the bills and sent them back to the legislature for reconsideration.

They have been referred to the Expediency Council for the final approval.

Today, the Iranian MPs decided to join combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) standards set by the FATF for years.

گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran fatf cft parliment
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

بازداشت یک نظامی و تحقیق از یازده نظامی دیگر در پرونده حادثه تروریستی اهواز/مخالفان، مجلس را به توپ بسته‌اند/پرونده...

بازداشت یک نظامی و تحقیق از یازده نظامی دیگر در پرونده حادثه تروریستی اهواز/مخالفان، مجلس را به توپ بسته‌اند/پرونده...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بازدید ترامپ از مناطق طوفان زده فلوریدا

انیمشن کوتاه کنگکی

ترامپ هنرپیشه فیلم‌های مستهجن را تهدید کرد

مترو تهران باز هم پر آب شد!

دیدار ولی‌عهد سعودی با وزیر خارجه آمریکا

گوگل هم به عربستان پشت کرد

سناتور گراهام: بن سلمان باید برود

طرز تهیه کاپوچینو

فعالیت قطار قم-کربلا در ایام اربعین

کشف لاشه یک قلاده یوز در راور کرمان +عکس

پاسخ خانم نماینده به ادعای تکراری امارتی‌‌ها

آمریکا چند بانک و شرکت ایرانی را تحریم کرد

ورزشگاه آزادی روی بانوان باز شد

ایران اقدام صربستان را تلافی کرد

جراحت 19 نفر در انفجار کارخانه صبا باتری

وب گردی

افزایش قیمت بنزین چقدر محتمل است؟

قیمت خودرو گران می‌شود؟

رشد ۱۷۸ درصدی عوارض خروج از کشور

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

«فروش مجانی»؛ ترفندی برای رونق مسکن مهر

سهام فلزی‌ها چقدر قابل اتکا هستند؟

صادرات پتروشیمی دچار اختلال می‌شود

قیافه فردوسی‌پور و سلفی بگیران مراسم ختم شفیع
فردی که در نماز جمعه به رئیس جمهور توهین کرد/کنایه سروری به روحانی/چند درصد مستأجران زلزله زده کف خیابان زندگی می‌کنند/صداو سیما مرد زیرابرو برداشته نمی‌خواهد
جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟
جسد خاشقجی در اسید حل شده است
حاشیه جدیدسردار دردیداربا بازیگر زن سینما+عکس
«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است
حضور در استانبول با اره؛ جسد «خاشقجی» در قاهره / قتلی برای رسوایی ترتیبات منطقه
ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها
هیچ گاه به این میوه «نه» نگویید!
وقتی رشیدپور فراموش می‌کند «سمت» مهم میهمانش را بگوید!
نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان
"آیت‌الله صدیقی" جایگزین "آیت‌الله جنتی" شد
پیشنهاد فارین پالیسی به ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق جدید با ایران
پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
معاون جدید فضای مجازی دادستان کشور: قرار دادن عکس‌های شخصی در پروفایل شبکه های اجتماعی یک تهدید است/عبدالصمد خرم‌آبادی: اینکه برکنار شدم یا خودم رفتم، بماند

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

اگر دولت می خواهد قیمت بنزین را واقعی کند، باید تعرفه واردات خودرو را بردارد/ چهل سال است سرمایه و تولید کشور را هزینه خودروسازها کرده ایم  (۱۹۵ نظر)

اگر تعرفه نبود، ایرانیان چه خودروهای خارجی را با قیمت مناسب سوار می شدند!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

اوج گیری زودهنگام ضرب و شتم معلمان، با قطع کردن انگشت یک معلم  (۱۶۱ نظر)

فردی که در نماز جمعه به رئیس جمهور توهین کرد/کنایه سروری به روحانی/چند درصد مستأجران زلزله زده کف خیابان زندگی می‌کنند/صداو سیما مرد زیرابرو برداشته نمی‌خواهد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

توصیه دبیر شورای عالی فضای مجازی به بسیجیان/چراغ سبز قالیباف به روحانی/روایت بازیگر زن از پیشنهادهای عجیب تهیه‌کنندگان/رفتگری با دکترای عمران و ۳۵ مقاله ISI در کرمانشاه!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

بیمار جنجالی برنامه تلویزیونی، ۲ سال است بهبود یافته است!/ماجرای حمله مسلحانه به باشگاه بدنسازی بانوان در تبریز چه بود؟/رسایی: روحانی حق ندارد یک ریال از مردم بگیرد/دردسر تازه برای رئیس صدا و سیما  (۱۴۷ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۴۵ نظر)

تصمیم دوباره دولت برای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین و بازگشت کارت سوخت/ روزی 1000 میلیارد ریال سوخت قاچاق می‌شود!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

حمایت امام جمعه اصفهان از رأی مجلس به FATF/هلال احمر: انگیزه عامل خونگیری مدرسه تاکستان عاشقانه بود/فلاحت پیشه: با جریان مخالف ترامپ در آمریکا مذاکره کنیم/علم‌الهدی: رهبر اجازه داد، لوایح در مجلس بررسی شود، ولی آیا تصویب آن با مبنای رهبر یکی بود؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

برای به آتش کشیدن اعتماد عمومی، چه چیزی بهتر از رسانه ملی؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

به یاد «بهرام شفیع»، بهترین خاطراتتان از گزارش‌های او را با ما به اشتراک بگذارید  (۱۲۶ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۱۶ نظر)

انتقاد تند وحید جلیلی از مدیران رسانه ملی/تلاش ناکام رئیس صداوسیما برای ابقای معاونان بازنشسته/باهنر: حضرت عزرائیل باید به داد ما برسد/انتقادات تند حق‌شناس از روحانی  (۱۱۴ نظر)