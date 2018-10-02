نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
10096بازدید
‍ پ

Bangladesh: the latest assault on free speech

Bangladesh already suffers poor standards when respecting freedom of expression, but a new set of laws will enable the government to suppress political dissent and free speech using brutal means.
کد خبر: ۸۳۹۰۲۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۳۷ 02 October 2018

Bangladesh already suffers poor standards when respecting freedom of expression, but a new set of laws will enable the government to suppress political dissent and free speech using brutal means.

A recently passed law known as the Digital Security Act 2018 has extraordinary scope. The new law will allow Bangladeshi authorities to search and detain any person, seize computers and handheld devices on mere suspicion, without any court-issued warrants, on charges that may land someone up to 14 years in jail for simple expressions of views in a digital platform that the authorities may deem defamatory or subversive.

The new law appears notoriously vague in its definitions of offenses, yet extremely precise and sweeping in its stipulations for punishments.

Prior to this new set of rules, which now awaits ceremonial confirmation by the country’s president, Bangladesh raised global outcries for jailing distinguished photojournalist Shahidul Alam for merely speaking to the international media during an August 2018 student protest demanding road safety in Dhaka. Within 24 hours of his interview to Al Jazeera, where he linked the road safety protests to overall lack of democracy and effective governance in Bangladesh, the country’s security forces arrested Alam and he has been in jail ever since, despite calls for his release coming from global luminaries including Nobel laureates and major media and rights organisations.

In another assault on freedom of expression, Wasim Iftekhar, a barely known young publisher, was picked up by plain-clothed men, after publishing a book which simply documents courtroom proceedings and arguments presented by Bangladesh’s opposition leader Begum Khaleda Zia, while she was going through the country’s court system on corruption charges.

The new law, which appears notoriously vague in its definitions of offenses, yet extremely precise and sweeping in its stipulations for punishments, will enable Bangladesh to suppress free speech using increasingly draconian means.

The Digital Security Act allows the arrest of anyone if the police believe that an offense has been or is being committed, or there is a possibility of any crime or destruction of evidence.

Another provision of the law allows for up to 10 years imprisonment for “spreading propaganda” against Bangladesh’s Liberation War of 1971. Similar punishment awaits anyone defaming the country’s national anthem or the national flag using a digital device. Repeat offenders will face the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The law offers scant definitions for what constitutes “defamation” or “propaganda” making it difficult to distinguish genuine historical scrutiny from content produced with the intent to malign historical events.

The new law states that anyone deliberately publishing or broadcasting anything that is “attacking, intimidating or insulting” will face three years of jail time. Similar punishment awaits anyone publishing or broadcasting false information to defame someone or spread of false information to mar the “image” (i.e. reputation) of the country.

The law stipulates seven years in jail for anyone publishing or broadcasting on a digital platform any content with the intent to hurt religious sentiments and values. This will further shrink the scope for theological debates in Bangladesh – a country from where several atheist bloggers, had to flee over the last five years.

Making the job of investigative journalism particularly difficult, if not impossible, the new law allows maximum jail term of 14 years and fines up to US $25,000 for illegally entering any government building and secretly recording anything with electronic devices. Espionage charges can be filed under this law against anyone gaining unauthorised access to any government information, which is a prerequisite for whistle-blowing exercises against government abuse.

For a country with $1,700 income per capita, the new law stipulates fines that are onerous, especially given that the likely offenders will be young opposition activists. There was a provision for the establishment of a Digital Security Agency in Bangladesh, with the task of reviewing allegations against offenders before legal proceedings can start by the police. That provision was later withdrawn, allowing the police to arrest anyone, without any warrants or oversight prior to such arrests.

The international community must do more to dissuade the Bangladesh government from destroying whatever little freedom of speech the country has left. Amnesty International has protested the Digital Security Act by warning hundreds of people had already been arbitrarily arrested in the past six years under the existing laws, and the new act would further impose “dangerous restrictions on freedom of expression”.

The president of Bangladesh must send this act back to the parliament for further review to address concerns expressed by journalists and rights organisations. As the third largest Muslim majority country with a population of 170 million, Bangladesh poses a serious geopolitical risk if the international community allows the country to plunge from being a less-than-perfect democracy and become a North Korea styled tyranny.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

چرا مناظرات دانشجویی برگزار می‌شود؟

نخبگان و استعدادهای برتر علمی با رهبر انقلاب دیدار کردند

آداب حمام رفتن با قیصر در حمام نواب

۹ مجروح در برخورد مینی بوس با تریلی

ترافیک نیمه سنگین در محور کرج - چالوس

هشدار پلیس درباره کلاهبرداری به شیوه پیامکی

جوانمرد،رئیس انجمن ورزش‌های دانشگاهی و کشتی پهلوانی شد

خروج روزانه ۵ هزار زائر از مرزها

شمال تهران برفی می‌شود

هوای تهران سالم است

آغاز حرکت بزرگ‌ترین کاروان پیاده‌روی اربعین از اهواز

کُردی صحبت کردن نوید محمدزاده هنگام دریافت جایزه

دخالت اطرافيان رئيس‌جمهور تمام شود!

آغاز جلسه علنی دادگاه ۱۱ اخلالگر اقتصادی در شیراز

۱۲ میلیون ایرانی در خطر استفاده از فیلترشکن!

وب گردی

افزایش قیمت بنزین چقدر محتمل است؟

قیمت خودرو گران می‌شود؟

رشد ۱۷۸ درصدی عوارض خروج از کشور

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

«فروش مجانی»؛ ترفندی برای رونق مسکن مهر

سهام فلزی‌ها چقدر قابل اتکا هستند؟

صادرات پتروشیمی دچار اختلال می‌شود

جسد خاشقجی در اسید حل شده است
جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟
ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها
«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است
نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان
هیچ گاه به این میوه «نه» نگویید!
وقتی رشیدپور فراموش می‌کند «سمت» مهم میهمانش را بگوید!
کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست
"آیت‌الله صدیقی" جایگزین "آیت‌الله جنتی" شد
پیشنهاد فارین پالیسی به ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق جدید با ایران
پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
نظر «خلخالی» درباره احتمال اعدام اشتباهی افراد/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
پشت پرده استراتژی ترکیه در ماجرای خاشقجی چیست؟/ ترکیه از عربستان و آمریکا چه می خواهد؟
فیش حقوقی مدیری که حاشیه‌ساز شد
مصباحی‌مقدم: خروج از FATF‌ امکان‌پذیر نیست

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

اگر دولت می خواهد قیمت بنزین را واقعی کند، باید تعرفه واردات خودرو را بردارد/ چهل سال است سرمایه و تولید کشور را هزینه خودروسازها کرده ایم  (۱۹۵ نظر)

فردی که در نماز جمعه به رئیس جمهور توهین کرد/کنایه سروری به روحانی/چند درصد مستأجران زلزله زده کف خیابان زندگی می‌کنند/صداو سیما مرد زیرابرو برداشته نمی‌خواهد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۵۹ نظر)

توصیه دبیر شورای عالی فضای مجازی به بسیجیان/چراغ سبز قالیباف به روحانی/روایت بازیگر زن از پیشنهادهای عجیب تهیه‌کنندگان/رفتگری با دکترای عمران و ۳۵ مقاله ISI در کرمانشاه!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

بیمار جنجالی برنامه تلویزیونی، ۲ سال است بهبود یافته است!/ماجرای حمله مسلحانه به باشگاه بدنسازی بانوان در تبریز چه بود؟/رسایی: روحانی حق ندارد یک ریال از مردم بگیرد/دردسر تازه برای رئیس صدا و سیما  (۱۴۷ نظر)

تصمیم دوباره دولت برای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین و بازگشت کارت سوخت/ روزی 1000 میلیارد ریال سوخت قاچاق می‌شود!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

حمایت امام جمعه اصفهان از رأی مجلس به FATF/هلال احمر: انگیزه عامل خونگیری مدرسه تاکستان عاشقانه بود/فلاحت پیشه: با جریان مخالف ترامپ در آمریکا مذاکره کنیم/علم‌الهدی: رهبر اجازه داد، لوایح در مجلس بررسی شود، ولی آیا تصویب آن با مبنای رهبر یکی بود؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

برای به آتش کشیدن اعتماد عمومی، چه چیزی بهتر از رسانه ملی؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

به یاد «بهرام شفیع»، بهترین خاطراتتان از گزارش‌های او را با ما به اشتراک بگذارید  (۱۲۶ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۱۶ نظر)

به محض انتخاب دولت در سال 92، قیمت دلار کاهش یافت / برای تأمین کالاهای اساسی 15 میلیارد دلار تا آخر سال هزینه خواهیم کرد / در کاخ سفید، بدترین‌ها علیه ایران جمع شده‌اند  (۱۱۴ نظر)

مگر افزایش قیمت سوخت پیش از ترمیم دستمزد ممکن است؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۹۴ نظر)