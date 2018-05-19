جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
6188بازدید
‍ پ

U.S. accuses Maduro, Venezuelan party official of drug trade profiteering

The United States on Friday accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the No. 2 official in the country’s ruling party of profiting from illegal narcotics shipments, the first time that Washington has publicly linked Maduro to the drug trade.
کد خبر: ۸۰۰۴۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۶ 19 May 2018

The United States on Friday accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the No. 2 official in the country’s ruling party of profiting from illegal narcotics shipments, the first time that Washington has publicly linked Maduro to the drug trade.

The United States has already imposed sanctions against Maduro for human rights abuses and blamed him for Venezuela’s current economic and political crises.

But the narcotics trade charge, levelled in a U.S. Treasury statement justifying sanctions on Socialist Party official Diosdado Cabello, sharpened Washington’s accusations against Maduro as he prepares for Venezuela’s controversial presidential elections on Sunday.

“As of March 2017, Cabello seized drug loads from small-scale drug traffickers, and combined and exported them through a Venezuelan government-owned airport,” the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

“Cabello, along with President Maduro and others, divided proceeds from these narcotics shipments,” the Treasury said.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry, which handles media requests for the government, did not respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions against Cabello, his wife, Marleny Josefina Contreras, who heads the country’s tourism institute, and his brother, Jose David, accusing him of “extorting money for personal gains.”

It also blacklisted businessman Rafael Alfredo Sarria Diaz, who it said was Cabello’s front man, and blocked his three Florida-based companies - 11420 Corp, Noor Plantation Investments LLC and SAI Advisors Inc.

The latest sanctions come as Washington ramps up pressure on senior Venezuelan figures for their role in the country’s severe economic and social crisis, with millions suffering food and medicine shortages, hyperinflation and growing insecurity.

It also comes ahead of Sunday’s presidential elections, which Maduro is expected to win amid a boycott by opposition parties.

The Treasury Department said Cabello, who has served in senior positions in Venezuela’s government and was formerly president of the National Assembly, had used his sphere of influence to “personally profit from extortion, money laundering and embezzlement.”

It said he had laundered money through Costa Rica and Russia, and organised drug shipments from Venezuela through the Dominican Republic into Europe.

“The Venezuelan people suffer under corrupt politicians who tighten their grip on power while lining their own pockets,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

“We are imposing costs on figures like Diosdado Cabello who exploit their official positions to engage in narcotics trafficking, money laundering, embezzlement of state funds, and other corrupt activities,” he added.

Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Robert Menendez in January called on the Justice Department to investigate allegations of drug trafficking by senior officials in Maduro’s government.

Washington has used sanctions to pressure Maduro’s government, cutting off its access to the financial system and restricting travel by senior officials.

Maduro has blamed U.S. President Donald Trump for the deep recession and hyperinflation that has caused food shortages in Venezuela and sent an exodus of migrants into neighbouring countries.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

امام جمعه مشهد: مقاومت مردم به خاطر «شیعه بودن» است و نه «ایرانی بودن»/امام جمعه تهران: FATF دنباله همان...

امام جمعه مشهد: مقاومت مردم به خاطر «شیعه بودن» است و نه «ایرانی بودن»/امام جمعه تهران: FATF دنباله همان...

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثناء بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق...

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثناء بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

امام جمعه مشهد: مقاومت مردم به خاطر «شیعه بودن» است و نه «ایرانی بودن»/امام جمعه تهران: FATF دنباله همان کاپیتولاسیون است/امام جمعه بیرجند: جای تأسف دارد که ۲۰ اتوبوس دختر و پسر را در ایام عزا به‌ طبس اعزام کردند

بولتون: امکان تحریم‌های بیشتر ایران وجود دارد

ترافیک سنگین در محور مشهد-ساری-تهران

چین روبات گوینده خبر تولید کرد

دزدیدن چشم بیمار مرده در بیمارستان

سوئیفت فردا و پس فردا دسترسی چند بانک ایرانی را قطع می‌کند

طلا از کاهش قیمت دست بردار نشد

تصویب قیمت گوشت مرغ در آینده نزدیک

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثناء بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رای اعتماد مجلس به ۴ وزیر روحانی

پاسخ ناطق‌نوری به درخواست حمایت آخوندی

حفره امنیتی که هویت تمام ایرانی‌ها را لو می‌داد

نروژ صادرات سلاح به عربستان را متوقف کرد

دستگیری اراذل و اوباش با تیراندازی پلیس

معافیت عراق از تحریم خرید برق ایران تایید شد

سقوط سهام آسیایی از بالاترین ارزش یک ماهه اخیر

وب گردی

پرواز از یک آژانس، هتل از آژانسی دیگر، هر دو آژانس در ویگو

ویگو کاهش هزینه سفر شما را در صدر الویت‌های خود دارد

یادآور بیمه ثالث‎ ثبت کن و 30,000 تومان تخفیف بگیر

در ویگو، زمان کمتری برای جستجوی هواپیما و هتل صرف کنید

سئو سایت

دعوای امام جمعه با بخشدار سر گرفتن میکروفن!
لحظه سبقت جنگنده روس از هواپیمای آمریکایی
مالک موناکو به جرم همکاری با ایران دستگیر شد
اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند
امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»
«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید
واکنش آمریکا به گاف تحریم سانچی و بانک تات
سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک
دمکرات‌ها کنترل مجلس نمایندگان را به‌ دست گرفتند/مجلس سنا، همچنان در اختیار جمهوری خواهان
واکنش آیت‌الله شبیری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی
سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!
خوش تیپ ترین و زیباترین مادربزرگ جهان
تهدید علنی برایان هوک درباره نفتکش‌های ایران
سوسنگرد، ونیز شد!
یوسف تیموری به همراه همسر و پسرش

سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۱۷۰ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: کسی که حجاب را رعایت نمی‌کند، مستکبر است/مطهری: برجام که از ابتدا تا انتهای آن با نظر رهبری انجام شد  (۱۲۳ نظر)

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری ارجاع دهند/صادقی: رفع ایرادهای شورای نگهبان به لایحه CFT در مجلس امکان پذیر است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»  (۹۶ نظر)

تشویق کشاورزان اصفهانی به ادامه اعتراضات، توسط متولیان ناکارآمد آب  (۹۲ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند  (۷۷ نظر)

سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک  (۷۵ نظر)

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید  (۶۹ نظر)