تابناک جهان » ایران
Netanyahu’s anti-Iran claims backfire as various parties react with criticism

In a televised speech last night, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu targeted Iran with a set of claims regarding the 2015 nuclear deal. The move, however, appears not to affect anyone’s positions, as different parties note that there was nothing new in his so-called “documents”.
کد خبر: ۷۹۵۳۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۷:۴۵ 01 May 2018

Tabnak – In a televised speech last night, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu targeted Iran with a set of claims regarding the 2015 nuclear deal. The move, however, appears not to affect anyone’s positions, as different parties note that there was nothing new in his so-called “documents”.

The UN's nuclear agency has reiterated that it has "no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009," citing its assessments from 2015.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) referred to the so-called possible military dimensions (PMD) case in Iran’s nuclear program, saying that the agency's Board of Governors had "declared that its consideration of this issue was closed" after it was presented with a report in December 2015.

The IAEA spokesman further said, "In line with standard IAEA practice, the IAEA evaluates all [nuclear] safeguards-relevant information available to it. However, it is not the practice of the IAEA to publicly discuss issues related to any such information."

In the same vein, the EU foreign policy chief says what the Israeli premier tried to present as documents on Iran’s “secret” nuclear work fails to question Tehran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, and that any such claims should solely be assessed by the UN nuclear watchdog.

“What I have seen from the first reports is that Prime Minister Netanyahu has not put into question Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) commitments, meaning post-2015 nuclear commitments,” Federica Mogherini said Monday.

Mogherini further said the JCPOA “is not based on assumptions of good faith or trust - it is based on concrete commitments, verification mechanisms and a very strict monitoring of facts, done by the IAEA. The IAEA has published 10 reports, certifying that Iran has fully complied with its commitments.”

The top EU diplomat further reiterated that she had not seen from “Netanyahu arguments for the moment on non-compliance, meaning violation by Iran of its nuclear commitments under the deal.”

For its part, Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the Israeli premier’s “ridiculous” and “shameful” show, during which he tried to persuade the world that Tehran has a “secret” nuclear program, saying the regime sees its survival dependent on demonizing others.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Netanyahu’s presentation was a repetition of Israel’s “futile” and “shameful” shows against Iran. He referred to Netanyahu as a “lying and scandal-hit bankrupt,” who has “nothing to offer but rumor-mongering and deception.”

Standing in front of a large screen at the Israeli ministry for military affairs, Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday used props, video and slides to claim that Iran is lying about its nuclear program.

He showed documents and scores of CDs, which he said were “evidence” of Iran’s “secret” activities. The premier, however, did not go beyond making claims and refused to unveil the content of the materials he was presenting as alleged proof.

برچسب ها
iran israel jcpoa netanyahu
رهاسازی نرخ سود سپرده بانک‌ها
